Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls earn the right to brag in pool by beating Napa, 25-11

JV Girls Water Polo

Vintage 0-3 in tough tourney

The Crushers dropped three close games at the McClatchy Tournament in Sacramento on Saturday.

Participating were goalie Parker McClintick, Aya Hassen, Briana Fry, Emma Kvidahl, Isabelle Frye, Addy Soffner, Izzie Malan, Ariana Bush, Gianna Feicele, Ginna Giosetto and Kirin Sidhu.

“We may have lost all of our games, but these girls grew so much as water polo players,” coach Sarah Tinloy said. “The knowledge they gained was invaluable. The passion and hunger to learn that this team has will take it a long way. I cannot wait to see what the rest of this season has in store for us.”

The Crushers opened with a 7-3 loss to Christian Brothers of Sacramento. McClintick maintained a 50% block-to-goal average, earning 7 blocks and a steal and also blocking a 5-meter penalty shot. Hassen scored the first goal and earned a steal. Soffner scored another goal from center while earning 3 steals. Fry had a goal and 7 steals while also causing an ejection, giving her team a power play opportunity. Feicele had 2 assists and 2 steals. Sidhu and Kvidahl each earned a steal, and Malan earned 2 steals.