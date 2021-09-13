Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls earn the right to brag in pool by beating Napa, 25-11

The Vintage High girls water polo team defeated visiting Napa High, 25-11, in a Big Game match on Wednesday that was the Vine Valley Athletic League opener for both crosstown rivals.
Rachel Galvin had 8 goals and Leilani Fraser added 6 to lead the Crushers, who led 5-3, 12-4 and 19-9 between quarters.
Also for Vintage (1-1 overall), Ashley Andrews had 4 goals, Emma Enos scored 3, Kira Tavakoli added 2, and Brianna Frye and Aya Hassen scored 1 apiece.
For Napa, Quincy Frommelt led the way with 5 goals, Rina Klieman had 3, Keaton Flynn scored twice, and Ella Brandon had 1 goal.
Varsity Cross Country
Justin girls 9th, boys 12th at meet
In head coach Ali Dragoo’s debut, the Braves placed ninth in the varsity girls division and 12th in the boys out of 16 schools Saturday in the annual Ed Sias Invitational on a two-mile course at Hidden Valley Park in Martinez.
Justin-Siena’s top three varsity girls finishers were Olivia Janerico (14:51), Katherine Heffernan (15:01) and freshman Hailey Schuemann (15:33).
The Braves’ top trio of varsity boys finishers were Jack Duffy (13:04), Charlie Wenzel (13:05) and Devon de los Santos (13:20).
JV Girls Water Polo
Vintage 0-3 in tough tourney
The Crushers dropped three close games at the McClatchy Tournament in Sacramento on Saturday.
Participating were goalie Parker McClintick, Aya Hassen, Briana Fry, Emma Kvidahl, Isabelle Frye, Addy Soffner, Izzie Malan, Ariana Bush, Gianna Feicele, Ginna Giosetto and Kirin Sidhu.
“We may have lost all of our games, but these girls grew so much as water polo players,” coach Sarah Tinloy said. “The knowledge they gained was invaluable. The passion and hunger to learn that this team has will take it a long way. I cannot wait to see what the rest of this season has in store for us.”
The Crushers opened with a 7-3 loss to Christian Brothers of Sacramento. McClintick maintained a 50% block-to-goal average, earning 7 blocks and a steal and also blocking a 5-meter penalty shot. Hassen scored the first goal and earned a steal. Soffner scored another goal from center while earning 3 steals. Fry had a goal and 7 steals while also causing an ejection, giving her team a power play opportunity. Feicele had 2 assists and 2 steals. Sidhu and Kvidahl each earned a steal, and Malan earned 2 steals.
Vintage dropped its second game to Bella Vista of Fair Oaks, 9-8 in sudden death in overtime. The Crushers erased a four-goal deficit to tie the game 8-8 and force overtime, when the Broncos prevailed by being the first team to score. Fry once again led Vintage’s defense with 8 steals while adding 4 goals and 2 assists. Hassen scored 2 goals and had 1 assist. Giosetto had a goal and a steal, Sidhu had 2 assists and a steal, Bush earned a steal, and Malan caused an ejection. Soffner scored a goal and earned 3 steals. Feicele had an assist and a steal, and goalie McClintick blocked 6 shots and had a steal.
In Game 3, the Crushers fell 11-5 to Rio Americano of Sacramento. Sidhu had 5 steals, Feicele had 2 goals, an assist and a steal, Hassen had a goal and 2 steals, Frye earned 10 steals and had a goal and an assist and earned a 5-meter penalty shot. Giosetto earned 2 steals, Soffner 2 assists, a goal and 2 steals, and Malan had an assist. McClintick blocked four shots and earned a steal, and Tinloy said Frye, Kvidahl and Bush played excellent defense throughout the game.
JV Football
Justin-Siena 45, Saint Mary’s 8
The Braves improved to 2-1 with Friday’s home rout of the Panthers from Albany.
Justin-Siena head coach Spencer Joske said his team was led on offense by Jason Grey, Luke Ficeli, Dallas Logwood, quarterback Drew Sangiacomo, and offensive linemen Henry Meyers, Charlie Green, Charlie Vaziri, Tytan Cowen and Greyson Cushing. The line dominated, he said, not a single sack.
On defense, he said, key contributions were made by Gus Mundy, Mo Holland-Neves and Ben Sebastiani.
The Vintage High girls tennis team defeated visiting crosstown rival Napa High on Tuesday, 7-0, losing just one game in the Vine Valley Athlet…