Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls excel in wrestling tournament

Vintage High senior Leilani Frazer went 3-2 with two pins at 143 pounds to place fourth in the toughest weight class of the 28-team Roger Briones Invitational on Dec. 11 at San Leandro High.

The Crushers’ junior varsity contingent of three freshmen and four sophomores also did very well.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Gianna Ficele (2-0, 2 pins) placed first at 170 pounds and fellow freshman Elysiana Medina (3-1, 3 pins) was third at 121s. Also picking up team points were freshman Tiyanna Vasquez (1-2, pin) at 137s and sophomore Lilly Miller (1-2, pin) at 143s. Gaining valuable experience were freshman Hanna Johnson at 150s and sophomores Parker McClintick (150s) and Gianna Giorsetto (189s).

The Vintage girls competed in the Castro Valley Classic on Saturday.

JV Boys Basketball

Vintage 48, Antioch 40

The Crushers won on the road Saturday, pulling out the nonleague game after leading 29-9 at halftime.

“We struggled in the second half with their full-court pressure and traps. They were very fast and athletic,” Vintage coach Chuck Johnson said. “It was a good learning experience for us to deal with an aggressive team and find a way to hold on for the win.”

Jace Lopez led the Crushers with 12 points, while Luke Hauser came off the bench and scored 10.

“Luke is a lacrosse player adjusting to basketball and has been a pleasant surprise this year,” Johnson said.

Noah Akkerman started in place of Brady Hearns, who sustained had a slight sprain the night before, and made three 3-pointers for 9 points. Siam Sabbagha had 8 points, Nathan Marroquin scored 7, and Adam Drozdowicz had 2.

“It was fun to see these guys handle an athletic team and persevere for the win,” the coach added.

Vintage hosts Benicia at home on Tuesday. They are undefeated so it will be another good test. We are now 7-2 on the season.

JV Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena 3rd in Vintage tourney

The Braves placed third in the recent Bob Soper Classic at Vintage. They defeated Vacaville in a hard-fought opener on Dec. 9, fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a Dec. 10 semifinal against Vanden, and beat Rancho Cotate in the third-place game on Dec. 11.

“The girls grew got better because of these games,” Braves head coach John Fall said.

Fall said Taylor Stoppelo and and Jesilyn Beaulac played well against Vacaville, Sophia Dominici and Nadia Sousa led the way against Vanden, and Madyson Carson and Sousa stepped up against Rancho Cotate, each getting voted to the All-Tournament team.