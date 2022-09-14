Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls rally past Justin in pool

The Vintage High girls water polo team pulled ahead of visiting Justin-Siena in the third quarter and held on to win each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener, 13-7, Tuesday for its first win of the season.

Leading the Crushers offensively was senior captain Rachel Galvin, their three-time Most Valuable Player.

Though double-teamed, Galvin scored 8 goals, had an assist, earned 3 steals, and caused an ejection that gave Vintage a power play opportunity. Senior captain Juliet Lawrence was the biggest threat on defense, stealing the ball 6 times while assisting on 3 goals, scoring 2, field blocking a shot, and causing an ejection.

Also for the Crushers, Kira Tavakoli and Alex Meyering assisted on 2 goals, Addy Soffner used her speed to score a goal and cause 2 ejections, and Aya Hassan added a goal while causing an ejection. Kirin Sidhu assisted on a goal, stole the ball twice, caused an ejection, and field blocked a shot, and Bri Fry used her quickness in center to follow in a blocked shot for a goal while adding an assist and a steal.

Gigi Ficele and West U'Ren played great defense in and out of the water, head coach Sarah Tinloy said, and goalie and senior captain Savannah Davis blocked 8 shots on goal and assisted on 3 counter-attack goals.

“This win was a team effort against a very tough opponent,” Tinloy said. “I am very proud of this team and their attitude as a whole. They’ve set the tone for a great season and I am excited to see what they do this weekend at the Sierra Shootout Tournament.”

American Canyon is also scheduled to competed in the tournament Friday and Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin.

Varsity Girls Golf

Justin-Siena 284, American Canyon 375

Brooklyn Blankenship led the Braves in the VVAL victory with a 46 at Chardonnay Golf Club, while Vannia Dagnino added a 52. Natalie Krystal and Marley Sinnott came in with a 57 and 61, respectively, and Ava Preston chipped in a 68.

“The conditions were very tough this afternoon, being a bit chilly with winds in excess of 20 mph,” first-year Braves head coach Chris Curnutt said. “The girls battled hard today and I’m really proud of their effort and determination despite the adverse conditions. I am very happy with the win. Today sets the expectation for the rest of the season.”

Varsity Cross Country

Vintage competes in Martinez meet

The Crushers took on the hills at Hidden Valley Park in Martinez in the annual Ed Sias Invitational on Saturday after a week of training in unusually high temperatures.

“We had a week of 6:30 a.m. workouts and Healthquest (Fitness Center) supported us by letting us use the treadmills this week to safely complete our workouts,” Vintage head coach Shari Costanzo said.

The Crushers placed 15th as a team in the varsity division.

“Usually it would be nice to place higher, but many of our varsity athletes are brand new to running,” Costanzo said. “They are very athletic and ready to get faster, but they're just getting started on what's going to be an incredible season of growth, so stay tuned.”

With all divisions running on a 2-mile course, Vintage’s varsity boys were led by sophomores Valentin Arango (12:25) and Grayson Frye (12:33), followed by freshmen Anthony Willmert (12:35) and Teddy Eichner (12:35), sophomore Jack Heffner (13:08), freshman Brody Cullinane (13:29) and junior Zach Murrell (13:45).

The Vintage girls were led by senior Susana Nuno (15:56) and freshman Ivy Alexander (16:03), followed closely by sophomore Eliza Chapin (16:11) and senior Lilla Kasper (16:16). Also finishing strong were juniors Naomi Tessier (17:28) and Sophie Nassiri (17:51).

Angel Borrayo led the freshman boys with a 19th-place overall finish (12:58), followed by Eli Ewig (14:02), Casey Title (16:16), Kosta Kirgiorgis (16:33) and Jayce Talbot (17:20).

The Crushers’ frosh-soph girls were led by Aina Akaboshi (19:07). Dayana Hernandez ran a personal-record 19:18 and finished shoulder to shoulder with Caelyn Diskin, followed by Chelsea Luna.

Soren De Young and Ethan Lewis represented in the frosh-soph boys race, with De Young improving on last year’s time on the same course by 7 minutes.

Nate Luna (14:58) and Brady Lowell (15:06) ran the boys JV race for Vintage, and Ellie Kennedy ran the JV girls race in 19:29.

The Crushers will compete in Viking Opener this Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa.

Varsity Volleyball

Justin-Siena 3, Casa Grande 0

The Braves swept their VVAL opener in Petaluma on Tuesday, 25-19, 27-25, 25-16, improving to 3-1 overall.

Anna Hanson (14 kills), Reagan Brumfield (12 kills) and Ranessa Rualo (15 assists) led the Braves offensively, with Rualo serving aces during several clutch moments.

“Great way to kick off VVAL league play,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “Casa Grande served tough and forced our defense to adjust in all three games, and I am proud of our girls for finishing. We look forward to hosting Napa on Thursday.”

American Canyon 3, Sonoma Valley 0

The Wolves earned their first league win of the 2022 season, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18, in Sonoma on Tuesday night.

Arianna Pacheco had 11 digs, 5 kills, and 3 blocks. Isabella Avila had 23 digs and 2 aces. Sophia Bernabe had 6 digs, 4 kills and 2 aces. Kennedy Brown had 4 kills and 1 block. Nalani Bustos had 15 assists and 2 aces. Giselle Torres had 17 assists and 5 kills. Ava Berry had 10 kills and 3 blocks.

American Canyon travels to Petaluma on Thursday.

Varsity Girls Tennis

Petaluma 4, Napa 3

The Grizzlies got wins from No. 2 singles player Kaelin Paringit, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 over Haley Van Bebber, and No. 2 doubles players Isabella Christman and Julia Bui, 6-2, 7-6 over Isabella Prandi and Greta Apple. Napa also earned a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles.

Petaluma got singles wins from No. 1 Annie Bober over Cristina Mateescu, 6-0, 6-2, No. 3 Tenlee Leone over Daniela Lopez, 6-4, 6-2, and No. 4 Mya Gonzalez over Georgia Morris, 6-4, 6-2. The Trojans also won at No. 1 doubles, where Maya Hoffman and Abbie Johnson downed Zariel Robles and Isabella Graffiigna, 6-3, 6-0.

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, Sonoma Valley 0

The Wolves picked up a 25-8, 27-25 road win Tuesday, keeping its composure during a close second set to complete the sweep

American Canyon got balanced offense from Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (1 ace, 8 digs, 4 kills), Elena Countouriotis (3 kills), Isabella Trinidad (2 kills) and Adrienne Nicolas (4 aces, 13 digs, 4 kills) and front row blocking from Ianna Lobao (2 blocks, 2 kills), Alisa Doria (2 kills) and Angelina Merino (2 digs).

Controlling the offense were Alison Lewis (4 aces, 7 assists, 2 kills), Kristen Maza (4 assists, 2 kills) and Emiliia Johnson (5 assists, 2 kills). Back row coverage came from Keana Resultay (19 digs), Zoe Lopez (2 digs) and Jennalyn Francisco (4 digs).

Casa Grande 2, Justin-Siena 1

The Braves fell to 0-5 with their second three-game loss of the season Tuesday in Petaluma.

Freshman Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Casa Grande 0

The Braves played their best game of the season so far in Tuesday’s 25-13, 25-20 road win, coach Matt De Fina said of the VVAL opener.

They were led by Emily Reinoso (3 digs, 9 for 10 serving, 5 aces), Nikola Campagna (4 digs, 8 for 9 serving, 3 aces), Ashley Nuno (2 digs, 5 for 5 serving, 1 ace) and Jackie Morales (2 digs, 4 for 4 serving, 2 aces).

Justin-Siena (3-4 overall) hosts Napa High at 4 p.m. Thursday in Clark Gym.

On Aug. 27, the Braves finished eighth in the Paganini Tournament at Sonoma Valley. They were led for the day by Campagna (31 digs, 29 for 31 serving, 1 ace), Sophie Wassef (great setting, 26 for 32 serving, 7 aces), Valentina Coleman (14 digs, 6 aces, 16 for 23 serving) and Reinoso (20 digs, 4 kills, 12 aces, 29 for 34 serving), who was voted by opposing coaches to the All-Tournament Team.