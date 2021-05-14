Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls rout Cards in pool

Varsity Softball

American Canyon 5, Casa Grande 4

The red-hot Wolves, who opened the second half of VVAL play Tuesday with a 22-9 rout of a Napa High team they had edged 10-9 the first time, had handled Casa Grande 6-2 in Petaluma last month. This time the visiting Gauchos went toe-to-toe with American Canyon, taking a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth before the Wolves (9-1, 8-0 VVAL) snatched the lead back in the bottom half and held on in the seventh.

Yanesa Rosas went the distance in the pitching circle for the win, allowing 1 earned run on 7 hits, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. She helped her cause by going 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Jada Fulcher was 2 for 3 with a home run, 2 RBIs and a run, and Alexis Abalos went 1 for 3 with a triple. The Wolves’ other hits came from Kylee Sandino (2 for 3, RBI, 2 runs), Raegan Jackson (2 for 3, 2 runs) and Angelia Rodriguez (1 for 2, hit by pitch).

Vintage 14, Sonoma Valley 0 (6 innings)

Shelby Morse (5 innings, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks) and Raimy Gamsby (1 inning, 3 strikeouts) combined for a no-hitter in Thursday’s VVAL road game.