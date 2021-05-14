Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls rout Cards in pool

The Vintage High girls water polo team beat visiting Cardinal Newman, 8-1, on Thursday to improve to 4-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League action.
Rachel Galvin led the Crushers with 4 goals, won every sprint to the ball to start the quarter, assisted a goal and earned 8 steals. Ashely Andrews added 2 goals, an assist and 4 steals. Erynn Robinson added the final 2 goals along with 2 assists and 3 steals, and drew a 5-meter penalty shot. Lea Skille earned 3 steals, Pia Menzel earned a steal and Alexa Mozqueda had an assist.
Goalkeeper Savannah Davis had 11 saves for Vintage, which will try to avenge its league loss when it visits first-place Justin-Siena at 4 p.m. Monday.
Varsity Volleyball
Sonoma Valley 3, Napa 1
The Dragons defeated visiting Napa 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17 despite a team-high 10 kills from freshman Aubrielle LaPointe and 9 kills from senior Aliyah Aguiar.
Sophomore setter Morgan Crevea had 27 assists and Isabella Berger provided 8 digs on the evening.
“Overall, a good team effort and exciting volleyball to watch,” Grizzlies head coach Kelly Van Winden said. “Napa came together as a team. Although we lost, the overall team effort showed promise for this young squad.”
Justin-Siena 3, American Canyon 0
The Braves swept the visiting Wolves in Thursday night's VVAL match, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.
The Braves next host Petaluma at 6 p.m. Monday, and their junior varsity and freshman teams host Vintage on Tuesday.
Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said her players had to fight hard against American Canyon’s extremely scrappy defense.
Leading Justin-Siena were senior Megan Hanson with 15 kills, her freshman sister, Anna Hanson, with 14 kills, and Ranessa Rualo racked up 23 assists. Reilley said senior captain Devon Carlson stepped in as the Braves’ second outside hitter, and that juniors Izzy Strode and Sophia Granko played great as middle blockers despite being pin hitters.
“Great win tonight,” Reilley said. “Despite missing a few of our girls, I am so proud that I have a team that is willing to step up and play, even if it’s a position they have never played before.”
American Canyon played their 4th match of the season against Justin Siena tonight ultimately losing in 3 games. 19-25, 22-25, 16-25. Alexa Berry had 7 kills and 4 big blocks. Kenzie Dado had 4 kills. Caytlin Capulong had 3 kills and 12 digs. Madison Iwatsu and Gabriella Trinidad each contributed 10 digs a piece. Maria Magaoay had 9 digs and 19 assists. Maui Cabrera rounded out the defense with 9 digs.
Varsity Softball
American Canyon 5, Casa Grande 4
The red-hot Wolves, who opened the second half of VVAL play Tuesday with a 22-9 rout of a Napa High team they had edged 10-9 the first time, had handled Casa Grande 6-2 in Petaluma last month. This time the visiting Gauchos went toe-to-toe with American Canyon, taking a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth before the Wolves (9-1, 8-0 VVAL) snatched the lead back in the bottom half and held on in the seventh.
Yanesa Rosas went the distance in the pitching circle for the win, allowing 1 earned run on 7 hits, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. She helped her cause by going 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs.
Jada Fulcher was 2 for 3 with a home run, 2 RBIs and a run, and Alexis Abalos went 1 for 3 with a triple. The Wolves’ other hits came from Kylee Sandino (2 for 3, RBI, 2 runs), Raegan Jackson (2 for 3, 2 runs) and Angelia Rodriguez (1 for 2, hit by pitch).
Vintage 14, Sonoma Valley 0 (6 innings)
Shelby Morse (5 innings, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks) and Raimy Gamsby (1 inning, 3 strikeouts) combined for a no-hitter in Thursday’s VVAL road game.
The Crushers doubled their lead to 8-0 with 4 runs in the fifth and ended the game by the 10-run mercy rule with a 6-run sixth.
Vintage, meanwhile, piled up a season-high 18 hits behind Emily Vanderbilt’s 4-for-4 day with a home run, 2 RBIs and 3 runs. Also with multiple hits were Camila Barboza (3 for 4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Jordan Allen (3 for 4, double, sacrifice bunt, RBI), Kelsey Lauritsen (2 for 3, double, RBI, hit by pitch, 2 runs) and Brianna Allen (2 for 4, 2 runs).
Other hitters were Briana Fry (1 for 1, 2 RBIs, run), Breanna Perez (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, run), Raimy Gamsby (1 for 1, RBI) and Shelby Morse (1 for 3, RBI, sacrifice fly, run). Taylor Lauritsen added an RBI and Bianca Avalos walked twice and scored twice.
The Crushers (8-1, 7-1 VVAL) host Napa (2-8, 2-6 VVAL) in a Big Game next Thursday.
Varsity Baseball
Credo 15, St. Helena 8
The Saints out-hit the visiting Gryphons from Rohnert Park in Thursday’s nonleague game, 9-8, but also beat them in making errors, 5-3, and leaving runners on base, 9-6.
Credo led 5-0 before St. Helena rallied for 3 runs in the bottom of the third, only to give up 7 runs in the top of the fifth.
Leading the Saints at the plate were Liam Gilson (2 for 5, double), Stacy Nelson III (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs) and Justin Maldonado (1 for 2, double, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch, 2 runs). Also providing offense were Miles Harvey (1 for 5, RBI, stolen base, 2 runs), Brent Isdahl (1 for 2, RBI, 2 walks), Jasper Henry (1 for 3, double, walk, stolen base, 2 runs), Will Meyer (1 for 4, RBI), Spencer Printz (1 for 4, RBI).
Isdahl pitched the first three innings and got the loss after allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 3 hits, 3 walks and 4 strikeouts.