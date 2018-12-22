Vintage became the first Napa County girls soccer team to win a Vine Valley Athletic League game Friday night as the Crushers downed host American Canyon, 3-1.
Maile Sittler scored to put Vintage (5-2-2, 1-1 VVAL) up 1-0 with about 15 minutes left in the first half.
Christen Locke tied it for the Wolves (0-7-1, 0-1-1 VVAL) just before halftime.
But Mary Deeik scored the go-ahead and insurance goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half, following in a teammate’s miss and then punching in a ball that wasn’t cleared.
The teams return to VVAL action on Jan. 4, with American Canyon hosting Casa Grande and Vintage entertaining Petaluma High.
Also on Jan. 4, Napa (0-8-1, 0-1 VVAL) visits Justin-Siena (0-5-1, 0-1-1 VVAL).
Varsity Girls Basketball
Napa drops two games
Despite 11 points with three 3-pointers from Sofia Brandon, the shorthanded Grizzlies dropped their VVAL opener at Sonoma Valley on Tuesday, 45-39. Anna Ghisletta added seven points, Siena Young and Carly Johnson each supplied six points, and Maizy Armstrong-Brown scored five.
“We played hard the entire game, but had a very tough time finding our flow within the game,” Napa head coach Darci Ward said. “We have been without Jenna Baker since the second day of our Wine Valley Tournament, and Charlotte Gerard missed our Tuesday game due to being sick. We are learning to play without Jane McLoughlin, our injured point guard, and it is a big adjustment for us.”
The Grizzlies visited Davis – coached by Napa alumna Heather Highshoe – on Thursday and fell 66-49.
Johnson had 20 points, Young 13 and Armstrong-Brown four to lead Napa, which pulled to within two points in third quarter before losing momentum.
“We had opportunities to score, but really struggled to hit key lay-ups and inside shots,” said Ward, whose Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 VVAL) visited Bethel on Saturday.
Varsity Boys Basketball
American Canyon 61, Vintage 44
Oliver Aandahl scored 15 points to lead the Wolves (4-8, 2-0 VVAL) past the visiting Crushers (4-6, 1-1 VVAL) on Friday night.
JV Boys Basketball
American Canyon 68, Vintage 67
The Wolves won on a 3-pointer by freshman Max Parmigiani at the buzzer Friday night over the visiting Crushers.
Vintage (5-2, 1-1 VVAL) was led by Josh Kho’s 14 points, Alex Dehzad’s 12 and Owen Schnaible’s 10.
“Take your hats off to the kid who hit the big shot at the end of the game,” Crushers coach Ben Goodman said. “It was a great game to be a part of. Both teams played a heck of a game. I’m very proud of my team.”
Freshman Boys Basketball
Napa 50, Pioneer 44
The Grizzlies got their first win of the season Friday at home. They were led by post players Andrew Remboldt, who had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Dylan Newman, who had 15 points and six rebounds. Napa was led defensively by Dylan Snider, with four steals.
Vintage 49, American Canyon 45
The Crushers (4-1) had a balanced attack led by Daniel Mitchell (13 points, five rebounds), Cole Capitani (11 points, nine rebounds), Matty Estrada (seven points, three steals), Liam Alexander (six points) and Anthony Notaro (six points).
Vintage begins play Thursday in the Freshman Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High.