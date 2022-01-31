Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls sweep Petaluma

The Vintage High girls basketball team secured a season sweep of visiting Petaluma on Saturday with a 47-34 Vine Valley Athletic League victory.

Kate Kerr had 10 points and 3 rebounds, Liv Hedberg 9 points 2 rebounds, and Lizzie Qui 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals lead the Crushers (12-10, 4-4 VVAL).

Ella Pridmore added 5 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, Katy Gibbs 4 points and 6 rebounds in her best game of the year, and Rachel Galvin played 30 minutes of lockdown defense on the Trojans’ best player and grabbed 11 rebounds while scoring 4 and getting 5 steals.

Eden Wood scored 2 points while grabbing 7 rebounds and 4 steals and controlling the paint defensively. Sophie Lerner and Julia Gerenser also had 2 points each, and Sophia Notaro and Gianna McDaniel played well defensively.

“We played with incredible energy and effort defensively,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “Everyone available on the roster contributed. It was a good team win. We might not have the opportunity to win league at this point, but we will continue to work extremely hard to give ourselves an opportunity to secure a (North Coast Section) Division I at-large bid for the playoffs. We are in the one-game-at-a-time mindset.”

Vintage visits Sonoma Valley (2-4 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Varsity Boys Soccer

American Canyon drops two

The Wolves fell 3-0 at Justin-Siena last Tuesday and 5-0 to first-place Casa Grande at home Saturday, falling to 0-5-2 in the VVAL and 0-9-3 overall.

American Canyon head coach Shawn Keoni Aguigui said Moises Soto, Gabriel Gonzalez , Conner Lima , Junior Trejo and Andres Cardenas played well in the games.

“Moises has been dedicated since the beginning of the season and has been improving day by day. He has earned himself a few starts on the pitch the last few games and has done a great job for the team,” the coach said. “Gabriel has begun to understand his role in the midfield, which has made him more effective on the pitch. Although he is only in the 10th grade, he has impressive vision and passing abilities that the team has benefitted from.

“Conner has been playing on the field, but was asked to jump back into his goalkeeping role against Casa Grande because Hugo (Oxlaj) was not able to make the game and he made some phenomenal saves. Junior is another 10th grader and has been doing well as our lone striker. I am sure that he will be one of the best forwards going into his junior and senior year as long as he stays as dedicated as he was this year. Andres' work ethic has been superb for us all season. He puts everything on the pitch and is a strong voice in our defense. It has been an honor to coach him in his senior year.”

The Wolves host Napa (5-6-4, 3-2-1 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Varsity Wrestling

Justin-Siena brings home 5 medals

The Braves made the trek to Ukiah for the Redwood Empire Classic and returned with a healthy amount of hardware Saturday.

Their five medal winners were led by senior Cooper Cohee, who wrestled what co-coach Jason Guiducci called the best tournament performance of his career.

Cohee began the day as the No. 3 seed and when the dust settled Cohee had bested all foes to win the gold, including a 7-5 win over the No. 1 seed from Cloverdale in the finals.

“Cooper overcame a ton today,” Guiducci added. “He was underseeded and even had to overcome some spectator hostilities in his semifinal match. I’ve never been prouder of him on match day. He blocked it all out and just flat out wrestled.”

Brandon Guiducci also outperformed his No. 4 seeding by defeating the No. 3 seed and falling only to the No. 1 seed, a state-ranked wrestler from Northgate. He took home the bronze after going 4-1.

The final three medals of the day went to Brynna Cohee, who won bronze in the varsity girls division, and silver medalist Jack Carey and bronze medalist Wyatt Paulson in the junior varsity division.

Koen Modrall also impressed the Braves’ staff, earning the team's All-Heart award after scoring the first win of his career.

The Braves have a busy week. They were to host Napa High at 6 p.m. Monday and Rio Vista at 6 p.m. Tuesday before visiting American Canyon at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They are also awaiting word from the North Coast Section about a possible at-large bid to Saturday’s NCS Division 3 Duals at Redwood High in Larkspur.

JV Boys Basketball

Napa 45, Justin-Siena 42

The Grizzlies leaped out to a 26-14 halftime lead on the back of Christian Williams, who scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first half of the VVAL game at Napa High. The hosts stretched their lead to 15 points early in the third quarter before the Braves mounted a spirited comeback.

Justin-Siena (7-10, 1-4 VVAL) was led by Ben Sebastiani, who switched to guard Williams after the break and limited him to 2 second-half points. Sebastiani added 8 rebounds and 8 points, including a bucket that briefly put the Braves ahead with under two minutes to go. Napa bounced back, however, and closed out the game at the free-throw line for its first VVAL win of the season.

The Braves effort was rounded out by Chase Briskovich and Dallas Logwood, who had 8 points apiece, and Charlie Vaziri’s 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Justin-Siena was to host American Canyon at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

JV Boys Soccer

Casa Grande 6, American Canyon 0

American Canyon head coach Alex Fluitt said Xavier Lopez , Andrew Canchola Reyes, Gerardo Gonzalez , Jack Barriga and Angel Bairan De Luna played well in Saturday’s home loss.

“Xavier has helped us get down the field more efficiently and is never scared to take on an opponent on 1v1,” the coach said. “Andrew has been brave in the way he plays keeper by challenging opponents in the air and extending further than just his box.

“Gera has anchored the defense and is always working so hard to keep opponents in front of him. Jack has been great; he is the only 9th grader on the team and has started every game for us. Angel is eager to learn and is someone the team really counts on on both sides of the ball. He is quick and I am excited to see him play more.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.