Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls water polo downs Dixon in season opener, 15-3
Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls water polo downs Dixon in season opener, 15-3

The Vintage High girls water polo team opened its season with a 15-3 victory over visiting Dixon on Monday.

Goalkeeper Savannah Davis had 9 saves and came out of the goal to nab two steals. Alessia Gressi had 4 goals, including the first one of the season and another on a 5-meter penalty shot, and added 3 assists and 4 steals and 1 caused ejection.

Erynn Robinson also had 4 goals, along with 7 steals, 3 assists and 2 caused ejections, earning a 5-meter penalty shot. Sophia “Pia” Menzel added 3 goals, 2 steals and 1 assist. Ashley Andrews had 2 goals and 1 steals while also earning a 5-meter penalty shot. Lea Skille earned 2 steals and 1 assist, Presley Calkins earned 4 steals and 1 assist, and Morgan Wright and Annika Meyering each chipped in 1 assist.

Alexa Mozqueda and Emma Enos are also playing for the Crushers, who host Justin-Siena at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Vintage 48, Fairfield 40

The Crushers visited one of their former Monticello Empire League foes Monday night and prevailed behind senior captain Logan Nothmann’s 17 points, 5 assists and 5 deflections.

Vintage (4-0, 3-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) led 14-13 after one quarter and extended it to 27-22 by halftime as Nothmann, coming off a 24-point performance against Casa Grande last week, had 9 points in the first half.

Josh McCormick finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Crushers. Owen Schnaible chipped in 8 points to go with 3 rebounds, and Cole Capitani had 6 boards with 4 points.

“This was by far our biggest challenge yet,” said Vintage head coach Ben Gongora, whose team was to host Petaluma (2-0, 1-0 VVAL) on Tuesday night in a battle of unbeatens. “Fairfield played with a physicality we simply haven’t seen this season. This was a great opponent and test leading up to Petaluma.”

Vintage shot only 11 free throws, and Fairfield had only 8 attempts.

“The refs let us play,” Gongora added. “I think their physicalness surprised us a little, but we adjusted and fought back. “This was the first game every player got minutes. Tonight was truly a total team effort. We had good ball movement with assists on 14 of 21 field goals. I was proud of our defense holding Fairfield to 40, which isn’t easy. I would bet that will be their lowest-scoring game of their season. This team has a lot of potential. The guys are still figuring out their identity. It’s been a fun first couple of weeks.”

JV Girls Water Polo

Dixon 6, Vintage 5

Juliet Lawrence led the Crushers in Monday’s neck-and-neck loss with 3 goals and had 3 steals and a caused kickout. Goalkeeper Parker McClintick was the backbone for Vintage with 10 saves.

Aya Hassen and Sofia Lopez each added 1 goal, Guimar Guerrero had 3 steals, Audrey U'Ren, Valentina Guerrero and Marysol Aguayo had 1 assist apiece, Kira Tavakoli had 2 steals, and Sydney Scheer had 1 assist and 1 steal.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

