Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls water polo downs Dixon in season opener, 15-3

Josh McCormick finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Crushers. Owen Schnaible chipped in 8 points to go with 3 rebounds, and Cole Capitani had 6 boards with 4 points.

“This was by far our biggest challenge yet,” said Vintage head coach Ben Gongora, whose team was to host Petaluma (2-0, 1-0 VVAL) on Tuesday night in a battle of unbeatens. “Fairfield played with a physicality we simply haven’t seen this season. This was a great opponent and test leading up to Petaluma.”

Vintage shot only 11 free throws, and Fairfield had only 8 attempts.

“The refs let us play,” Gongora added. “I think their physicalness surprised us a little, but we adjusted and fought back. “This was the first game every player got minutes. Tonight was truly a total team effort. We had good ball movement with assists on 14 of 21 field goals. I was proud of our defense holding Fairfield to 40, which isn’t easy. I would bet that will be their lowest-scoring game of their season. This team has a lot of potential. The guys are still figuring out their identity. It’s been a fun first couple of weeks.”

