Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls water polo downs Dixon in season opener, 15-3

The Vintage High girls water polo team opened its season with a 15-3 victory over visiting Dixon on Monday.
Goalkeeper Savannah Davis had 9 saves and came out of the goal to nab two steals. Alessia Gressi had 4 goals, including the first one of the season and another on a 5-meter penalty shot, and added 3 assists and 4 steals and 1 caused ejection.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Erynn Robinson also had 4 goals, along with 7 steals, 3 assists and 2 caused ejections, earning a 5-meter penalty shot. Sophia “Pia” Menzel added 3 goals, 2 steals and 1 assist. Ashley Andrews had 2 goals and 1 steals while also earning a 5-meter penalty shot. Lea Skille earned 2 steals and 1 assist, Presley Calkins earned 4 steals and 1 assist, and Morgan Wright and Annika Meyering each chipped in 1 assist.
Alexa Mozqueda and Emma Enos are also playing for the Crushers, who host Justin-Siena at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Vintage 48, Fairfield 40
The Crushers visited one of their former Monticello Empire League foes Monday night and prevailed behind senior captain Logan Nothmann’s 17 points, 5 assists and 5 deflections.
Vintage (4-0, 3-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) led 14-13 after one quarter and extended it to 27-22 by halftime as Nothmann, coming off a 24-point performance against Casa Grande last week, had 9 points in the first half.
Josh McCormick finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Crushers. Owen Schnaible chipped in 8 points to go with 3 rebounds, and Cole Capitani had 6 boards with 4 points.
“This was by far our biggest challenge yet,” said Vintage head coach Ben Gongora, whose team was to host Petaluma (2-0, 1-0 VVAL) on Tuesday night in a battle of unbeatens. “Fairfield played with a physicality we simply haven’t seen this season. This was a great opponent and test leading up to Petaluma.”
Vintage shot only 11 free throws, and Fairfield had only 8 attempts.
“The refs let us play,” Gongora added. “I think their physicalness surprised us a little, but we adjusted and fought back. “This was the first game every player got minutes. Tonight was truly a total team effort. We had good ball movement with assists on 14 of 21 field goals. I was proud of our defense holding Fairfield to 40, which isn’t easy. I would bet that will be their lowest-scoring game of their season. This team has a lot of potential. The guys are still figuring out their identity. It’s been a fun first couple of weeks.”
JV Girls Water Polo
Dixon 6, Vintage 5
Juliet Lawrence led the Crushers in Monday’s neck-and-neck loss with 3 goals and had 3 steals and a caused kickout. Goalkeeper Parker McClintick was the backbone for Vintage with 10 saves.
Aya Hassen and Sofia Lopez each added 1 goal, Guimar Guerrero had 3 steals, Audrey U'Ren, Valentina Guerrero and Marysol Aguayo had 1 assist apiece, Kira Tavakoli had 2 steals, and Sydney Scheer had 1 assist and 1 steal.