Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls win wrestling titles at Tokay tourney

Vintage High senior Jessica Mendieta and junior Mckayla Youngblood won their weight classes Saturday at the Tokay Tournament in Lodi, where a round robin format was used to allow for more matches.

Youngblood amassed three pins and a 19-7 major decision to win at 112 pounds, and Mendieta triumphed at 182s with a bye and two pins.

Garnering second-place medals were senior Natalie Scott, who was 4-1 with four pins at 116s, and senior Leilani Frazer, who was 3-1 with two pins and a 5-0 decision at 137s.

A third-place medal went to freshman Lilly Miller, who was 2-2 at 143s. Placing fourth were sophomores Cassidy Lopez, who went 3-2 with three pins at 126s, Gianna Ficele (170) and Gianna Giorsetto (180), who notched her first pin of the season. Finishing fifth was freshman Hanna Johnson (143).

The Crushers scored 13 pins as a team.

“We wrestled very well today,” Vintage girls head coach Eric Jones said. “The girls came in fired up and gave a lot of effort. Our younger girls really stepped up and took on more experienced wrestlers and beat them. It was a great day of wrestling.”

Casa Grande 69, Justin-Siena 9

The undermanned Braves fell in Petaluma on Wednesday night, spotting the Gauchos 42 points due to forfeits in seven weight classes in the Vine Valley Athletic League dual. Cooper Cohee notched a regular decision and Brandon Guiducci had a second-period pin for the Braves’ points.

In girls action, Sophia Conley was honored as the Braves’ All-Heart wrestler, competing at an aggressive level and pinning her opponent on the first period.

A trio of Braves also scored points in the JV dual, as Emrys Davies and Wyatt Paulson scored big pins and Jack Carey earning a victory by decision.

The Braves head to Ukiah for the Redwood Empire Classic on Saturday.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena 65, American Canyon 58

The Braves handed the Wolves their first VVAL defeat and got their first league win of the season Wednesday night.

Travis Hightower led Justin-Siena (11-6, 1-3 VVAL) with 22 points, Vincent Jackson had 14, and Ma’El Blunt scored 10.

American Canyon (13-6, 6-1 VVAL) is now tied with Sonoma Valley (5-1 VVAL) for first place.

“After a tough start to our league slate, the guys showed a lot of resolve and grit tonight to find a way to win against an excellent American Canyon team,” said acting Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory. “It was led by a team defensive effort and taking on the challenge of keeping them out of the paint and cleaning up the glass. Offensively, Travis, Vince and Ma'El kept getting quality looks and converting them. We look forward to Vintage on (the road) Thursday.”

Vintage 68, Casa Grande 66 (2OT)

The Crushers, who finished first in the VVAL last spring, finally notched their first league win of the season Wednesday in Petaluma.

“The VVAL can humble you this year and we’ve been humbled for sure,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “We take no opponent lightly. At the same time, due to the parity, we know that if we play to our potential we can compete with any team in league.”

Due to games being rescheduled because of the pandemic, the Crushers (11-6, 1-3 VVAL) came in having played only American Canyon, which swept them, and a Gauchos squad seeking its own sweep after beating the Crushers 80-72 in Napa on Jan. 4. Vintage didn’t have games for 16 days after that because of pandemic restrictions.

“We knew Casa was going to be tough. Luckily doubt never crept in,” Gongora said.

The hosts (4-4 VVAL) led 11-10 after one quarter and, after five Crushers scored in the second quarter, 25-24 at halftime.

“Having more players score made a huge difference tonight,” the coach added. “The kids felt good at the half. We weren’t gassed, as we’ve had a few more practices since our COVID sabbatical.”

Ben Jackson had 11 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter, but the Gauchos extended their lead 48-41 early in the fourth.

“We had been tied or had the lead in the fourth in all three league games (coming in). We know the difference is defense and ball security,” Gongora said. “The guys were eerily calm. Not sure if it was due to the fact that the gym was closed with only about a half-dozen Casa parents in attendance, but there was no stress.”

The Crushers had pulled to within 58-55 when Jackson Corley got fouled shooting a 3-pointer with six seconds left. He sank the first two free throws before Casa called a timeout to ice him, but the senior still tickled the twine for the tying bucket.

“Those were clutch free throws,” Gongora said. “The shots almost seemed harder in an empty gym. Normally that place would be rocking with a loud student section.”

The hosts missed a rushed trey and the teams entered the extra four minutes tied at 58.

Gongora told his players “We haven’t lost. We’re still in it. However, we haven’t won yet either. There’s still work to do.”

Bryce Powers nailed a trey and Jackson hit a 2-pointer, before Casa countered with five points of its own to push the game to another overtime.

Cole Capitani hit two clutch free throws to help secure the win for Vintage, finishing with 9 points. Corley added 17, Powers 12, Tony Notaro 4 and Noah Cockrell 2. The Crushers finished with eight 3-pointers and were 14 of 19 from the free-throw line.

“This was the first league game Cole wasn’t in foul trouble. No one was, actually,” said Gongora. “The refs did a solid job of letting us play. It was a physical game, but the foul total didn’t reflect it.

“So many positives happened tonight, from Jackson’s three free throws to Cole’s, too. To keep Casa to 66 points in double OT was a big improvement. The bench had great energy. Total team effort tonight.”

Varsity Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena 50, American Canyon 41

The visiting Braves dropped the Wolves out of a first-place tie with Casa Grande, which also held American Canyon to 41 points on Saturday in handing them their first VVAL loss on Monday.

Justin-Siena (10-8, 3-2 VVAL) — which was to visit Vintage at 7 p.m. Wednesday — scored the first six points of the contest before the Wolves came back to take an 11-10 lead into the second quarter. The Braves rallied back ahead by halftime, 24-19 and took a 35-29 lead into the fourth.

American Canyon trailed just 46-41 with under 30 seconds to go when the Braves’ Charmaine Griffin sank two free throws to put it away.

The Braves shot 42% from the field and committed only 10 turnovers.

Griffin finished with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

“This was one of, if not, the best games that Charmaine has played in her career,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said of the senior. “She made a lot of big plays throughout the night.”

Also scoring were Jordan Washington (12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks), Cassie Richardson (8 points, 5 rebounds), Isabella Wright (7 points, 5 rebounds), Mary Heun (6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists) and Bella Balmaceda (5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals).

“This might have been our most complete game of the season,” added Bettencourt. “American Canyon is a good team and it took us playing well to beat them. We did a really nice job of attacking and also focused on limiting them in the paint as much as we could. We are proud of our players for a great effort and hope we can build on it going forward into some more tough games."

Destiny Evans paced the Wolves with a game-high 15 points and added 9 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Also scoring were Trinity Billingsley (9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals), Kaniya Bryant (7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists), Jullianna Cornelio (6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal) and Kamaya Jones (4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal).

The Wolves visit Sonoma Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Justin-Siena 44, Sonoma Valley 26

In a physical battle with the Dragons on Jan. 19, playing without point guard and top scoring threat Heun, the Braves put together a strong game and came away with a well-earned victory. After being up 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, they used strong free throw shooting and tough defense to outscore the Dragons 15-2 in the second for a 23-8 halftime lead. The Dragons got no closer than 10 in the second half.

Justin-Siena’s points came from Washington (13 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks), Megha Jackson (8 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds), Griffin (7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Richardson (7 points, 3 rebounds), Wright (4 points, 8 rebounds), Hannah Spare (3 points, 2 rebounds) and Balmaceda (2 points).

Petaluma 42, Justin-Siena 35 (OT)

On Friday at home, the Braves slashed an 11-0 deficit to 11-7 after one quarter and trailed 20-15 at the break. But the game was tied 28-28 going in the fourth and 32-32 after regulation. In the four-minute overtime, the Trojans got up 35-34 before hitting a big 3-pointer and making free throws at the end to pull away.

The Braves’ scorers were Washington (12 points, 7 rebounds), Griffin (11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists), Balmaceda (4 points), Jackson (3 points, 3 rebounds), Wright (3 points, 2 rebounds) and Richardson (2 points).

“Big win against Sonoma for us on Wednesday,” Bettencourt said. “As coaches, we thought it was one of the more complete games we have played on both ends of the floor. On Friday, we played better than the score would indicate, but we have to finish plays at a better rate if we want to win."