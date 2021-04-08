Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage golf teams sweep VVAL tourney

The Vintage High golfers won both the boys and girls divisions at the fourth Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament on Wednesday at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The Vintage girls tied Casa Grande at 301 so the winner was the team with the better sixth score, and the Crushers’ Capri Russell’s 70 was one better than her Gauchos counterpart. Napa had the only other complete team of at last five golfers, placing third with a 307.
Vintage was led by Ashley Ellis with a 55, while Brooke Knudsen added a 56, Lizzie Qui a 60, Peyton O’Hara a 62, and Kyli Cleveland a 68.
Napa was led by Katie Haubold with a 51, while Jazmyn Bell chipped in a 56, Marissa Blackwood a 60,, Yesenia Contreras a 68, Katelyn Kipsey a 72, and Lauren Hoskins a 77.
American Canyon’s Katie Robinson was the overall medalist with a 42. Also for the Wolves, Megan Galliette carded a 71 and Pyper Dabo a 76.
The second-best score of the day was by Justin-Siena freshman Brooklyn Blankenship, with a 49. Marley Sennott added a 59 for the Braves.
For the boys, the Crushers won 212-235 over runner-up Sonoma Valley. Petaluma was third with a 246, Napa High and Casa Grande tied for fourth with 247s, Justin-Siena was sixth with a 253, and American Canyon was seventh at 305.
Jacob Aaron, the quarterback of the football team who was finally allowed to play golf in the same season, led Vintage with a 35. Also for the Crushers, Nick Young shot a 40, Riley Hatfield a 44, Ian Fernandez a 45, Drew Holloran a 48, and Thomas Walder a 49.
Ian Clark paced Napa High with a 44, while Aran O’Brien shot a 47, Riain Stults and Axel Clark 53s, and Jack Lucier a 64.
Justin-Siena was led by Sam Gomez with a 41. Bruno Freschi added a 49, Aidan Schuemann a 52, Cole Stanier a 54, Andrew Hileman a 57, and Nicklas McKee a 61.
Brandon Torres led American Canyon with a 43, while John Salas added a 58, Owen Adderly a 66, Julian Pasco a 67, and Miles Brodit a 71.
Swim and Dive
Wolves sweep Braves
The American Canyon High swim program swept Justin-Siena on Wednesday in a Vine Valley Athletic League virtual meet, where teams record times at their own pools and come up with placings and team scores afterward.
The varsity girls won 102-66, and the varsity boys 107-52. Justin-Siena does not have JV teams.
The American Canyon girls won the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.74) and 400 free relay (3:58.35), and Abigayle captured both the 200 individual medley (2:29.73) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.63). Also winning were Alejandra Valladares in the 100 butterfly (1:05.06) and Holly Schofield in the 500 free (1:50.74). Placing second were Angel Sapida in the 200 IM (2:44.71) and 100 backstroke (1:11.75), Brynn Hughes in the 50 free (27.57), Abigail Dion in the 100 fly (1:10.37), Holly Zipay in the 100 free (1:00.3) and Ava Acosta in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.39).
For the Justin girls, Lila Heffernan won the 50 free (25.26) and 100 free (55.69), Mackenzie Kawashiri took the 200 free (2:08.01) and was second in the 500 free (6:18.64) and Carlie Fiorito won the 100 back (1:10.64).
American Canyon’s boys won the 200 free relay (1:40.69) and got individual wins from Rowen Valladares in the 200 free (1:57.62) and 100 free (52.58), Zakary Raymond in the 200 IM (2:20.58), Joseph Patocchi in the 100 fly (1:02.45) and Gabe Cueva in the 500 free (5:05.01).
Adding runner-up finishes were Ronnel Argana in the 200 IM (2:36.89), Antonio Blanco-Naranjo in the 50 free (23.92), Ethan Rosario in the 100 back (1:05.69), Raymond in the 100 fly (1:04.03) and Cueva in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.81).
For the Braves, Max Gilsenan won the 50 free (22.96) and 100 breaststroke with a season-best time (1:00.35), Anthony Krieter took the 100 back (1:01.56) and was second in the 500 free with a personal best (5:06.60), Reese Ingram was second in the 200 free (2:05.17) and Daniel Roberts was second in the 100 free with a season best (53.56).
Justin-Siena head coach Monica Linn has a boys roster of 15 swimmers, but said she had only four for this meet because the rest were out of town on spring break.
“Our boys still managed to score 52 points,” she said. “Our girls took a beating against AC's strong girls. But we got some great swims from Sofia Wilson, with personal bests in her 50 free and 100 back as well as in her relay splits and an impressive negative split 100 back from Madison Gaul as well as a personal best in her 100 free.
“As always, our Braves stepped up and stepped in to fill gaps left by those who were away. I couldn't be more proud and anxiously await our final meet next week against Sonoma Valley.”
Linn added that during the previous week’s meet against Napa High, Gilsenan broke Hayden Corley’s 2013 school record in the 100 fly with a 54.70.
Vintage sweeps Casa Grande
The Crushers’ varsity boys improved to 5-0 in VVAL action with a 149-27 victory while their varsity girls improved to 3-1-1 with a 133-39 rout in Wednesday’s sweep of the Gauchos. Casa Grande did not have JV teams.
The varsity boys won all three relays – the 200 medley (1:48.97), 200 free (1:38.68) and 400 free (3:33.75) and all nine individual events. The latter came from Matthew Larsen in the 100 fly (1:00.20) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.36), Yuki Hayashi in the 200 IM (2:04.75) and 100 free (50.60), Will Flint in diving (162.2) and the 100 back (1:08.72), Carson McClintick in the 500 free (5:52.82), Tyler Kortie in the 200 free (1:57.33) and Dominic Dandini in the 50 free (24.50).
The Crushers even got some second-place finishes — from Theo Llewelyn in the 50 free (25.58), Mateo Roldan in the 100 fly (1:07.19), John McNamara in the 100 back (1:10.28), McClintick in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.73), Jackson Carmichael in the 200 free (2:03.34), Sawyer Bristow in the 200 IM (2:26.87), Nico Solorio in diving (113.95) and Nico D’Angelo in the 100 free (50.69).
Vintage’s girls also won all three relays—the 200 medley (2:15.24), 200 free (2:02.81) and 400 free (4:19.03) and won all nine individual events. Notching two solo wins apiece were Rachel Galvin in the 200 IM (2:37.91) and 100 back (1:16.66), and Ava Anderson in the 50 free (27.63) and 100 fly (1:08.39). Also winning were Erynn Robinson in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.32), Emily Hayashi in the 500 free (6:08.86), Kira Tavakoli in the 100 free (1:02.92), and Emma Ordonez-Enos in diving (137.7).
The Crushers got runner-up swims from Presley Calkins in the 200 IM (2:54.11) and 100 back (1:20.06), Reese Larson in diving (129.8), Alessia Gressi in the 500 free (6:26.04) and Alexa Mozqueda in the 100 breaststroke (1:35.56).
Girls Tennis
Vintage 6, Sonoma 1
The Crushers swept the singles matches in improving their second-place record to 9-2 in the VVAL with Wednesday’s home victory.
“This was an emotional victory as six of our ladder players are seniors, and this was their last home match,” Vintage head coach Elizabeth Silva said. “Their presence on the courts will be missed next season.”
Winning in singles, starting at No. 1, were Jamie Pope over Bella Growth, 6-0, 6-0, Erin Meader over Solana Staes, 6-3, 6-1, Casey LeTourneau over Morgan Salars, 6-3, 6-0, and Morgan Wright over Paige Moore, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Vintage’s Rose Mooney and Ashley Hall downed Sophia Vogt and Grace Utnehmer, 6-3, 6-2. The Crushers’ No. 3 team of Caroline Simpkins and Gwen Stewart routed Elsa Winter and Peyton Rosa, 6-1, 6-0.
Sonoma Valley (3-8) got its win from Rosie Houghton and Natalie Wetzel at No. 2 doubles over Hannah Jonas and Lauren Barrett, 6-3, 3-6, (10-7).
“I was very proud of my No. 2 doubles for getting a win against a very strong team,” said Dragons head coach Mary Kate Dreyer.
Football
Vintage in rankings
Vintage High (4-0) is listed in five polls going into Friday night’s VVAL game at Justin-Siena:
* No. 8 in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced on April 4 at maxpreps.com.
* No. 12 in the West Coast Preps Bay Area Football Rankings, announced on April 5 at westcoastpreps.com.
* No. 13 in the Prep2Prep North Coast Section Top 25 Football Rankings, announced on April 6 at prep2prep.com. “The word around the North Bay area of the NCS is Vintage has a really good team,” Prep2Prep reported.
* No. 16 in the Spring ’21, Week 5-NorCal Top 20 Football Rankings, announced by SportStars Magazine on April 6 at sportstarsmag.com.