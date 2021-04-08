Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage golf teams sweep VVAL tourney

For the Justin girls, Lila Heffernan won the 50 free (25.26) and 100 free (55.69), Mackenzie Kawashiri took the 200 free (2:08.01) and was second in the 500 free (6:18.64) and Carlie Fiorito won the 100 back (1:10.64).

American Canyon’s boys won the 200 free relay (1:40.69) and got individual wins from Rowen Valladares in the 200 free (1:57.62) and 100 free (52.58), Zakary Raymond in the 200 IM (2:20.58), Joseph Patocchi in the 100 fly (1:02.45) and Gabe Cueva in the 500 free (5:05.01).

Adding runner-up finishes were Ronnel Argana in the 200 IM (2:36.89), Antonio Blanco-Naranjo in the 50 free (23.92), Ethan Rosario in the 100 back (1:05.69), Raymond in the 100 fly (1:04.03) and Cueva in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.81).

For the Braves, Max Gilsenan won the 50 free (22.96) and 100 breaststroke with a season-best time (1:00.35), Anthony Krieter took the 100 back (1:01.56) and was second in the 500 free with a personal best (5:06.60), Reese Ingram was second in the 200 free (2:05.17) and Daniel Roberts was second in the 100 free with a season best (53.56).

Justin-Siena head coach Monica Linn has a boys roster of 15 swimmers, but said she had only four for this meet because the rest were out of town on spring break.