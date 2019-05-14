Vintage High sophomore Jacob Aaron was the individual low medalist at Monday’s CIF North Coast Section Division I Boys Golf Championship, shooting a 1-under-par 70 at Monarch Bay Golf Club in San Leandro.
Aaron advances as an individual qualifier to the CIF Northern California Championships on May 20 at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County.
As a team, Vintage finished seventh with a 405 total. The team season is over for the Crushers, as only three teams advance to NorCals.
Also playing at the NCS tournament for Vintage was Dylan McIntyre (81), Nick Young (82), Riley Hatfield (83), Will Hiserman (89) and Pierce Brown (91).
De La Salle-Concord won with a 364 total, Amador Valley-Pleasanton was second with a 378 and Foothill-Pleasanton was third with a 382.
Other individual NorCal qualifiers were Baron Szeto of Campolindo-Moraga (71), Mason Stenberg of Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (71) and Moses Greene of Redwood Christian-San Lorenzo (72).
Other team totals were Redwood-Larkspur (389), San Ramon Valley-Danville (393), Granada-Livermore (403), Monte Vista-Danville (404), Campolindo (405), Mission San Jose-Fremont (406), Las Lomas (408), Heritage-Brentwood (410), Castro Valley (411), Dougherty Valley-San Ramon (411), Acalanes-Lafayette (425), San Rafael (426), Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (429), Miramonte-Orinda (433), Dublin (438), College Park-Pleasant Hill (442), and Maria Carrillo-Santa Rosa (450).
Prep Softball
All-VVAL selections announced
Three Napa County players were superlative winners in All-Vine Valley Athletic League voting by coaches Monday night.
American Canyon High senior Lisa Bolton was voted Player of the Year, Napa High senior Kimmie Walston was named Pitcher of the Year, and Napa High freshman Caity Newburn was voted Offensive Player of the Year.
Also on the First Team are Napa High seniors Lindsey Lehman and Makenna Walls, Vintage senior Taylor Brandt and freshmen Shelby Morse and Raimy Gamsby, Justin-Siena senior Clare Garcia, and American Canyon junior Katherine Montuya and freshman Raegan Roldan-Jackson.
Making the Second Team were Vintage senior Sierra Crocker and junior Morgan Groves, Napa High senior Haylee Giarritta and sophomore Grace Guzman, and American Canyon junior Greta Fast and freshman Yanesa Rosas.
Also on the Firs Team are Sonoma Valley’s Kaliyah Hensic and Kennedy Midgley, Casa Grande’s Katie Machado, and Petaluma’s Rachel Bles, Indya Smith and Emma Weiand.
Rounding out the Second Team are Sonoma Valley’s Abby Alcayaga, Casa Grande’s Mo Lynch, and Petaluma’s Mandy O’Keefe and Kaleigh Weiand.
Varsity Baseball
All-VVAL selections announced
American Canyon sophomore Tyree Reed was voted VVAL Player of the Year and Vintage senior Eli Wood was named Pitcher of the Year by the league’s coaches Monday night.
Also named to the All-VVAL First Team were Justin-Siena senior Luigi Albano-Dito, Napa High junior Trent Maher, American Canyon sophomore Jordan Fisher, and Vintage sophomore Davide Migotto.
Making the Second Team were Vintage junior Ethan Hemmerlin and American Canyon sophomore Riley Carlos.
Casa Grande’s Cole Santander was voted Offensive Player of the Year.
Varsity Badminton
Napa County players notch wins at sections
Leanna Bonalba, Carina Badua, and Wesley Yee Ong of American Canyon and Elina Chapouris of Napa High led local qualifiers at the North Coast Section Badminton Championships on Saturday at Newark Memorial.
Chapouris, the Vine Valley Athletic League No. 3 seed in girls singles, beat Tri-County Athletic League No. 2 seed Naomi Okungbowa of Vallejo High, 21-13, 17-21, 21-16, before falling to East Bay Athletic League No. 1 seed Deya Liao of Dublin High.
Bonalba and Badua, the VVAL’s No. 3 seed, beat TCAL No. 4 seeds Melody Valera and Katelyn Lozada of Vallejo High 21-13, 15-21, 21-13 before falling 21-7, 21-7 to Mission Valley Athletic League No. 5 seeds Jaime Wang and Sophia Shih of team champion Irvington High.
Yee Ong, the VVAL’s No. 2 seed, beat EBAL No. 3 seed Harshith Rajasekaran of Foothill by default, before losing to MVAL No. 5 seed Avinash Oumapathy of Irvington, 21-5, 21-6.
American Canyon finished 15th and Napa High 17th out of 32 teams overall, and second and fourth out of nine North Bay teams. Vintage was one of 12 teams that did not score.