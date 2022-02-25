Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage in NorCal boys soccer playoffs; Hightower, Riestra lead valley in All-VVAL hoops

The Vintage High boys soccer team enjoyed participating in the first North Coast Section playoffs held since 2019-20, earning the No. 3 seed and winning two home games before falling 4-0 at No. 2 seed Montgomery in the semifinals Wednesday night in Santa Rosa.

Now the Crushers will participate for the first time in the fourth CIF Northern California regional playoffs starting Tuesday. Southern California has had a regional tournament since 2008, and NorCal finally began holding its own regionals in 2018, when St. Ignatius beat Montgomery in the final. Bellarmine Prep beat Jesuit in the 2019 final, and Montgomery downed Jesuit in the 2020 championship.

“This morning we found out that, along with the section finalists De La Salle and Montgomery, we have also been invited to participate in the CIF NorCal Regional Championships that start next week,” Vintage co-coach Javier Covarrubias said Monday.

“This is the first time we have been invited to participate since they have done this. We are the first team ever from our league to participate, and first team ever from Napa County to participate. It is a great honor and something the boys are all excited to compete in, the opportunity to compete and represent Vintage and the Napa Valley in a playoff against top teams from other sections in Northern California.”

The eight-team brackets come out Sunday.

Playing a program that has not only been to NorCals already but had first- and second-place finishes in them was tough for Vintage, which game up three Montgomery goals in the second half Wednesday night.

“It was a tough game. Montgomery is a very strong team. They played a great game,” Covarrubias said. “Our boys battled, but unfortunately had an off game. We had a good amount of possession but had a hard time breaking through the Montgomery defense.

“We had a couple of good chances to score. Gustavo Avina had a one inside the box, but their keeper made a great save. Flavio Guzman had a great shot from 30 yards out that the keeper saved as well. Montgomery did a good job of defending and counter attacking once they won the ball. Three of their goals came off the transition with quick counter attacks. It just wasn't our night.”

The Crushers tied Casa Grande for their sixth straight league title this winter, with four championships in as many VVAL seasons.

“We made a great run in the section playoffs. It's not often that you get an opportunity to play in a semifinal game,” said Covarrubias, who coaches the team with Alex Feliciano. “It’s not easy to get there and it’s a testament to the hard work and belief this team has. It's a great group of boys and a great group of seniors. Alex and I are super proud of what this team accomplished and proud to be a part of their journey.”

Varsity Girls Basketball

Riestra leads valley’s All-VVAL picks

Vintage High junior Leire Riestra, an international student from Spain, is the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Defensive Player of the Year. Casa Grande senior Ashley Harris is the Most Valuable Player.

Rounding out the First Team are American Canyon seniors Trinity Billingsley and Destiny Evans, Vintage junior Lizzie Qui, Casa Grande senior Mazin Dahmani, and Petaluma senior Mallory O'Keefe.

Napa High senior Sofia Tinnon and Justin-Siena junior Mary Heun are joined on the Second Team by Sonoma Valley junior Lola Martin and sophomore Siena Hoban, and Casa Grande junior Jamie McGaughey.

Earning Honorable Mention were Vintage senior Eden Wood, Justin-Siena senior Charmaine Griffin, American Canyon junior Jeraline Haney and Justin-Siena freshman Jordan Washington, along with Casa Grande seniors Cassie Llaverias and Lily Peterson and Sonoma Valley’s Lilianna Hoban.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Hightower leads valley’s All-VVAL picks

Justin-Siena junior wing Travis Hightower has been named Defensive Player of the Year on the 2021-22 All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team. The Most Valuable Player is Sonoma Valley’s Dom Girish.

Also on the first team are American Canyon seniors Khai Curry, Michael Pierce and Max Parmigiani, Vintage senior Jackson Corley, and Petaluma senior Salim Arikat.

Justin-Siena junior Vincent Jackson is joined on the All-VVAL Second Team by Casa Grande seniors Brandon Allred and Tory Cain, Sonoma Valley senior Anders Mathison, and Petaluma senior Ryan Giacomini.

Earning Honorable Mention were Vintage senior Cole Capitani, American Canyon senior Raekwon Bell, Napa High senior Tyler Oda, Vintage junior Ben Jackson, Justin-Siena junior Ma'el Blunt, and Napa High sophomore Miles MacPherson.

They are joined by Petaluma’s Kieran Mannion, Casa Grande’s Logan Bailey, and Sonoma Valley’s Will Breall.

Hightower, Jackson and Blunt will lead the Braves into the NorCal playoffs starting Tuesday.

