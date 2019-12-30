The Vintage High junior varsity girls basketball team went 3-0 to win the gold bracket title at the Terra Linda Tournament in San Rafael this past weekend.
The Crushers defeated Santa Rosa on Thursday, 41-24, Elsie Allen on Friday, 34-14, and San Rafael for the title on Saturday, 38-26.
Vintage was missing players due to illness or holiday commitments.
“I’m very proud how all the girls stepped and filled in for the missing girls,” said Crushers head coach Randy Pridmore. “Everybody contributed throughout the tournament.”
Leading Vintage for the tournament were Gianna McDaniel (34 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Ella Pridmore (18 points, 14 rebounds, 16 steals, 12 assists), Julia Gerenser (14 points, 28 rebounds, 9 steals, 4 assists), Sophie Lerner (16 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists), Katy Gibbs (15 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal), Kayla Cleveland (7 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists) Sophia Notaro (3 points, 19 rebounds, 9 steals, 5 assists, 5 blocked shots), Vanessa Macias (4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal) and Paige Simpkins (2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist).
Lerner missed Thursday’s game due to illness, and Cleveland played in only one game.
Vintage (12-1) will visit Casa Grande for its Vine Valley Athletic League opener at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
American Canyon 2nd in tourney
The Wolves finished second in the Dixon Ram Jam Tournament with a 70-38 loss to Davis in Saturday’s championship game. They opened with a 42-14 win over Wood on Thursday, and edged Dixon 31-30 in Friday’s semifinals.
Jadynn Lyon and Nyria Valentine received All-Tournament awards for head coach Raquel Rhodes’ American Canyon squad.
Varsity Girls Wrestling
Vintage 4th at Sierra Nevada Classic
The Crushers finished fourth out of 36 schools, racking up one second-place finish, two thirds, two fourths and two fifths at the Sierra Nevada Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
Leading the way was 111-pounder Alison Lopez-Hernandez, who went 4-1 and lost just 6-3 in the championship match to Amelia Velazquez of Gregori in Modesto. She won her opener by 16-0 technical fall over Modoc’s Karlee Pedrola, won a 6-1 decision over Bella Gulzow of La Grande (Ore.), pinned Corning’s Faith Mckenzie in her semifinal in 3:30, and pinned Juliette Leal of Bend (Ore.) in 5:23.
Placing third with 3-1 records were 137-pounder Delani Stiles-Warner and 170-pounder Jessica Mendieta.
Delani Stiles pinned her first two opponents – Kim Hernandez of Central Valley-Ceres in 1:31, and KaiLena Vasquez of Yerington (Nev.) in 39 seconds – before getting pinned by Bend’s Charli Stewart in 1:25. That put Stiles-Warner in the third-place match, where she won 5-1 over teammate Leilani Frazer.
Mendieta pinned Julia Roton of Central Valley-Ceres in 1:19 and Casa Roble’s Isabella Humpherys in 59 seconds, before getting pinned in 3:18 by Modoc’s Yawnah Brown in the semifinals. She beat Clovis East’s Kacy Wicks in 3:42 for third place.
Frazer and 235-pounder Kimberly Navarrete-Leon placed fourth with 2-2 marks.
Frazer pinned Casa Roble’s Haley Freitas with 8 seconds left in their match, and Central Valley-Shasta Lake’s Amanda Wallner in 1:10. Before falling to Stiles-Warner, she was pinned in her semifinal by Faalia Martinez of Central Catholic in Modesto in 2:37.
Navarrete-Leon's pinned Corning’s Kylee McCormick in 5:45 and won her second match by forfeit to reach the semifinals, where she was pinned in 2:44 by Juliannah Bolli of Silver Creek-San Jose. She was also pinned in the third-place match, in 1:40 by Bend’s Melia Cuevas.
Placing fifth for Vintage were 106-pounder Jenifer Amezcua and 116-pounder Natalie Scott with 4-1 records.
Amezcua was pinned in 1:47 by Isabella Moreno of Millikan-Long Beach. She came back with a bye, a pin of Casa Roble’s Mackenzie Beach in 4:15, and a 1:49 pin of Reed-Sparks’ Elisabeth Espinosa to reach the fifth-place match. There she pinned Jennifer Reyes of Franklin-Elk Grove in 2:11.
Scott opened with a 9-2 loss to Esmee Fong Chew of Evergreen Valley-San Jose. But she stormed back with a 58-second pin of Central Valley-Shasta Lake’s Savannah Haeckel, a 2:26 pin of Casa Roble’s Dylan Hernandez and a 4-1 decision over Bend’s Analise Smith. In the fifth-place match, she pinned Central Catholic’s Sophia Rivera in 2:55.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 7th at West Coast Jamboree
The Crushers went 1-2 in the West Coast Jamboree's Garnet bracket, beating Liberty in Monday's seventh-place game at Alhambra High in Martinez after falling to Lakewood 58-30 on Friday and to Cloverdale 58-45 on Saturday at Cornerstone Christian in Antioch.
Lakewood of Long Beach was “big, fast and athletic” and forced 33 turnovers, Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “That usually ends in a lopsided defeat. But we played extremely hard and never quit.”
Mo Groves had 10 points and 3 rebounds, Eden Wood 8 points and 4 rebounds, Olivia Kerr 6 points, Lizzie Qui 3 points, 4 rebounds 2 assists and 2 steals, Rachel Galvin 2 points and 3 assists, Victoria Solorio 5 rebounds, Ellie Savage 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Perla Bautista 1 point.
Against Cloverdale, which like Lakewood had a "dominant post player who could finish at the rim, we played much better, cutting our turnovers in half and improving greatly on our rebounding," Donohoe said.
Arielle Miller led the Crushers with 12 points and added 4 rebounds and 3 steals, Groves had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Galvin 7 points and 3 steals, Qui 7 points, 3 assists and 2 steals, Solorio 5 points and 4 rebounds, Savage 3 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, and Wood 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists.
The seventh-place game was close the entire way.
"Playing at 9 a.m. on a Monday, you never know how the energy will be," said Donohoe. "I was very happy we started fast and played with some urgency."
The Crushers were up 10-8 after one quarter, down 18-17 at the half, and led 32-30 after three.
"Taking care of the ball down the stretch and Eden Wood hitting two clutch free throws late allowed us to hang on for the win," the coach said.
Wood finished with 13 points and 9 rebounds, Savage 8 points, 5 assists and 3 steals, Qui 6 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, Groves 6 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, Galvin 6 points and 4 rebounds, Shelby Morse 4 points, and Miller 2 points and 4 rebounds.
Groves was named to the All-Tournament team and was also named as a finalist for the West Coast Jamboree Scholarship.
“All in all, we improved every game this weekend,” said Donohoe. “League play starts at Casa Grande on Thursday and we are excited.”
Middletown 40, Justin-Siena 37
The Braves dropped their hard-fought semifinal in the West Coast Jamboree’s Amethyst bracket at Bethel on Saturday night. Justin-Siena (4-7) was to play Santa Cruz in the third-place game on Monday afternoon.
Saturday’s game went back-and-forth, with Middletown twice taking a double-digit lead, and came down to the last play. It was tied 8-8 after one quarter, 20-10 Mustangs at halftime and, despite a 6-0 Braves run to start the second half, was 26-21 Middletown after three. After the Mustangs opened the fourth on a 7-0 run, the teams traded baskets until Middletown had a 37-27 lead with 3 minutes to go.
Justin-Siena clawed back by hitting big shots and forcing turnovers and, with just under 15 seconds left, Charmaine Griffin made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 37. However, after a scramble under the basket, Middletown got the ball to the corner and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game.
The Braves, who committed 30 turnovers, have now lost four one-possession games.
Griffin led Justin-Siena with 13 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. Belle Wells had 8 points, Gabi Richardson 6 points and 6 rebounds, Lexi Rosenbrand 5 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals, Isabella Wright 3 points and 5 rebounds, Samai Wilson 2 points, and Alyssa Curtola 3 assists and 3 steals.
“Tough way to lose tonight, obviously,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “I thought we did an incredible job down the stretch to come back and tie the game, but give Middletown credit. They made a play when they needed to. We have to be better for the first 33 minutes of that game. We were inconsistent and had some lapses that really hurt us. We look forward to an opportunity on Monday to get back on the court and try to win a second game in the tournament.”
Varsity Boys Basketball
Napa 61, Westmoor 31
Tyler Oda had 16 points, 3 assists and 3 steals and Brayden Greenlee 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists to lead the Grizzlies to victory in the 13th-place game of the Don Bambauer Holiday Classic at Marin Catholic on Monday.
Also playing well for Napa were Jack Hunter (12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists), Logan VanZandt (6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists) and Spencer Gorman (5 points, 8 rebounds).
Napa (4-10) host Sonoma Valley at 7 p.m. Friday in its VVAL opener.
JV Boys Basketball
Vintage wins Wine Valley Tournament
Bryce Powers was named Wine Valley Tournament Most Valuable Player and Matty Estrada also made the All-Tournament team after the Crushers went 3-0 in this weekend’s tournament at Napa High.
Vintage defeated Santa Rosa on Thursday, 62-29, Rodriguez in Friday’s semifinals, 50-34, and Edison of Stockton in Saturday’s championship game, 54-42.
The Crushers (7-5) visit Casa Grande for their VVAL opener at 5:30 p.m. Friday.