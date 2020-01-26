The future of Vintage High wrestling looks very good if the junior varsity Crushers’ results at Saturday’s Liberty Tournament in Brentwood is any indication. The team of eight performed well, coming home with two championships, two second-place finishes and one third.
Gerson Quintero (170 pounds) placed first with a 3-0 record, notching a pin and a triple-overtime win. Beaumont Miller (145) placed second in the JV bracket, going 2-1 with a pin.
At the sophomore level, Niko Smith (156) placed first, going 3-0 with a pin. Anthony Gutierrez (204) placed second, going 2-1 with 2 pins. Parker Hurst (145) placed third with a 2-1 record and 2 pins. Nick Sims (124) was 1-2 with a pin, and Ty Boldway (158) and Jaycob Gualberto (173) gained valuable mat experience as first-year wrestlers.
The Crushers travel to American Canyon on Tuesday and host Justin-Siena on Thursday in Vine Valley Athletic League dual meets.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Grizzlies, Crushers battle state powers
You have free articles remaining.
First-place Vintage and second-place Napa High put the VVAL race aside by taking on state powers.
Napa went to Santa Rosa on Friday night and fell 4-0 to Montgomery, which is ranked No. 3 in California and 12th in the country by MaxPreps.com.
Vintage traveled to Concord on Saturday afternoon to battle De La Salle, ranked fifth in the state and 19th nationally, and fell 4-2.
The Crushers’ Ivan Chavez scored off a Yahir Escalona corner kick to make it 1-1 at halftime. But the Spartans came up with three goals in the second half while Vintage managed just one, on a penalty kick by Emmanuel Duran.
Petaluma 7, Justin-Siena 1
Kevin Sosa scored in the second half Thursday for Justin-Siena (3-6-1, 0-4-1 VVAL), which hosts American Canyon on Tuesday.