Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage, Napa boys win VVAL swim meets

The Napa High boys swim team won all three relays and all eight individual swims while cruising past visiting Petaluma, 131-38, in a Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet Wednesday.
The Grizzlies took the 200 medley relay (1:48.06), the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.25) and 400 free relay (4:06.44). Their individual wins came from O’Connor in the 200 free (2:09.51) and 500 free (5:54.06), Will Flanders in the 200 individual medley (2:03) and 100 backstroke (57.50), Aidan Ramblas in the 50 free (23.88) and 100 free (55.22), McMichael in the 100 butterfly (59.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.62).
Vintage 110, Sonoma Valley 68
The Crushers won the 200 medley relay and got individual wins from Will Flint in the 50 free, Jackson Carmichael in the 100 back, and Matthew Larsen in the 100 breaststroke.
Vintage got second-place finishes from Tyler Kortie in both the 200 IM and 100 fly, Rhone Farthing in diving, Mason Davis in the 200 free, John McNamara in the 500 free, Carson McClintick in the 100 breaststroke, and Flint in the 100 free.
The Vintage coaching staff requested that times not be included.
Varsity Girls Swim & Dive
Petaluma 91, Napa 90
Winning for Napa were Meena Khan in the 200 freestyle (2:10.75), Lena Monlouis-Bonnaire in the 50 free (27.16) and the 200 free relay team (1:47.62), while Esther Barreda finished first and Abigail Brooks second in diving. Also placing second for the Grizzlies were Angelina Adams in the 50 free (29.07) and 500 free (6:32.69), Rebecca Arndt in the 100 butterfly (1:06.36) and Quincy Frommelt in the 100 backstroke (1:14.25).
Sonoma Valley 101, Vintage 75
The Crushers fell in Tuesday’s VVAL home meet despite wins from Ava Anderson in the 200 free, Morgan Phipps in diving, and Emily Hayashi in the 100 back. Vintage got runner-up finishes from Addie Knox in the 100 fly, and Kira Tavakoli in the 100 free.
The Vintage coaching staff requested that times not be included.
Varsity Baseball
Vintage 4, Santa Rosa 0
Logan Nothmann and Jayge Campbell combined on a 1-hitter as the Crushers improved to 5-0 with Friday’s road win, outhitting the Panthers 12-1 and committed zero errors to the hosts’ three.
Nothmann started and pitched four hitless innings, walking 3 and striking out 3. Campbell relieved him and gave up a drag-bunt single and a walk before striking out 9 in a row to end game.
Hitting for Vintage were Jake Whipple (3 for 3, walk, RBI, run), Nick Schuttish (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs), Dylan Rody (2 for 2, double, stolen base, 2 runs), Reid McCaffery (1 for 4, stolen base), Davide Migotto (1 for 4, RBI, run), Ian Avalos (1 for 4, double), Harrison Kohagura (1 for 3) and Boden Cooke (1 for 2, 2 walks).
Benicia 8, American Canyon 5
In a wild game between two former Solano County Athletic Conference rivals, American Canyon grabbed a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Tyree Reed’s towering 3-run homer and RBIs from Roman Webb and Nate Countouriotis.
But after Wolves starting pitcher Riley Carlos got two quick fly-ball outs to start the second inning, Benicia tied the score with a pair of solo homers. The Panthers took a 6-5 lead in the third and added two more runs in the sixth to finish off the Wolves.
Mason Brodit and Ryan Mitchell also had hits for American Canyon (2-1), which is next scheduled to host Alhambra at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Healdsburg 4, Justin-Siena 0
The Braves came up short in a pitcher’s duel Friday night at Healdsburg (3-1), which scored a run in the first and chased starting pitcher Keith Binz – who was making his varsity debut on the mound – in the fifth after scoring twice on two infield singles, an error and a bloop single to grab a 4-0 lead. He gave up 1 earned run on 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.
Max Zuntz came on in relief and was dominant in the last 1 2/3 innings for the Braves, walking one then striking out his last four batters. Justin-Siena managed only four hits off the Greyhounds’ ace, who went the distance and struck out 9 while working his way out of trouble as he went. The Braves were led offensively by Marcus Nunes (2 for 3, 2 doubles), Nolan Dunkle (1 for 2, hit by pitch), Robert Sangiacomo (1 for 1), Daniel Kelly (hit by pitch) and Madden Edwards (walk).
Justin-Siena went on to blank visiting St. Helena 6-0 on Saturday. The Braves (3-2) will next host Pinole Valley at 4 p.m. Monday.
JV Baseball
Benicia 18, American Canyon 1
The Panthers scored nine runs in the first inning to take control at American Canyon on Friday.
For the Wolves, Tegan Wendt went 1 for 2 with an RBI, J.J. Sundita and Julian Zapanta were each 1 for 1, and Mario Juarez stole a base and scored their only run.