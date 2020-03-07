Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage, Napa boys win VVAL swim meets

In a wild game between two former Solano County Athletic Conference rivals, American Canyon grabbed a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Tyree Reed’s towering 3-run homer and RBIs from Roman Webb and Nate Countouriotis.

But after Wolves starting pitcher Riley Carlos got two quick fly-ball outs to start the second inning, Benicia tied the score with a pair of solo homers. The Panthers took a 6-5 lead in the third and added two more runs in the sixth to finish off the Wolves.

Mason Brodit and Ryan Mitchell also had hits for American Canyon (2-1), which is next scheduled to host Alhambra at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Healdsburg 4, Justin-Siena 0

The Braves came up short in a pitcher’s duel Friday night at Healdsburg (3-1), which scored a run in the first and chased starting pitcher Keith Binz – who was making his varsity debut on the mound – in the fifth after scoring twice on two infield singles, an error and a bloop single to grab a 4-0 lead. He gave up 1 earned run on 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.