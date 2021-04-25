Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage, Napa tie in Big Game girls soccer again

He said Dominguez, Turjanis and Sanchez “really catapulted our attack all game” and that Diana Calderon Montañez and Kiersten Hansen “really held down a back line that was able to absorb a relentless attack from Vintage.”

Vintage senior Neilani Newberry, another niece of Gallegos, and her little sister “were both handfuls in the first half,” their uncle said. “But less in the second half, as we held the ball better then.”

Vintage head coach Miguel Ayala thought his team played well.

“We created chances to score, and we will work on helping out the defense as a team. We are at times having five freshmen out there, something I haven’t ever done; I usually bring up just one. My coaches and I will continue to mold this team to have more continuity.”

Neither league pennants nor playoff berths are in the offing this season due pandemic-related issues ranging from teams losing key players to other sports, with more sports than usual being played simultaneously, to empathy for those whose lives have been lost to or otherwise severely impacted by COVID-19.

But these two rivals just wanted to get their first wins, and to not lose to their neighbors.