Sebastian Carbajal’s brace helped the Vintage High boys soccer team open Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 3-0 win over Justin-Siena at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.
Emmanuel Duran scored off a Javier Barboza assist in the first half for the Crushers (6-1 overall). In the second half, Carbajal connected on a pass from Anthony Enriquez, and again on a pass from Landon Leal Ruiz.
Justin-Siena (3-3) hosts Napa (6-3-1, 2-0 VVAL) and Vintage welcomes Petaluma (1-2-2, 0-1 VVAL) to Memorial Stadium in 6 p.m. games Thursday night.
Napa 1, Casa Grande 0
Dayron Solis scored Tuesday night in Petaluma for the Grizzlies (6-3-1, 2-0 VVAL).
Varsity Boys Basketball
Middletown 61, St. Helena 46
A 10-0 run just before halftime helped the Mustangs pull away from the Saints at St. Helena in North Central League I action on Tuesday.
The Saints (6-5, 0-2 NCL I) trailed only 27-19 before the Middletown (8-4, 2-0 NCL I) run put them in a 37-19 hole at the half.
The Mustangs got 19 points from Andres Cervantes and 17 apiece from Sammy Cervantes and Jimmy Rockwell. Rockwell also hit five three-pointers.
St. Helena was led by senior guard Collin Darrall's 11 points, while junior Fawad Muhammad added 9 and freshman Peyton Meyer 7. Senior Mason Marquez scored 4, seniors Jonathan Gamble and Jakes Mendes, as well as junior George Cutting, scored 3 apiece. Senior Caleb Granados added 2 to round out the scoring.
“The kids competed well,” St. Helena head coach Jim Gamble said. “They played hard the entire game and we were getting good looks. The shots just weren’t going down for us. It was nice to have all 12 players – it was the first time we’ve had all 12 in a long time. We’ve been hit hard by illness, injuries and vacations. So it was nice to have everyone back, but Middletown is a tough team and we just didn’t have answer for the Cervantes twins. They really hurt us inside.”
It was also the eighth straight win for the Mustangs over the Saints, whose last win in the rivalry came back in 2015.
The Saints will travel to Fort Bragg (9-3, 1-0) on Friday before hosting Cloverdale (10-2, 2-0) next Tuesday.
Victory Christian 43, Calistoga 36
The Calistoga boys varsity basketball team dropped a tight non-league contest on the road Tuesday.
Calistoga (4-5) led 15-12 at half but was outscored 31-21 over the final two quarter.
Caldera scored a game-high 16 points, Robert Romero chipped in 12 and Garcia and Jonathan Koffler each scored 4 to round out the scoring.
The Calistoga boys and girls will welcome Sonoma Academy to town on Thursday. Girls tip at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30. League play opens for both teams on Jan. 14.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Middletown 55, St. Helena 22
The Saints got 14 points from junior Daphne Steele, but it wasn’t enough against the Mustangs on the road Tuesday.
Steele hit three of four 3-point attempts and had 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.
Middletown (7-5, 2-0) led the Saints (2-12, 0-2) 13-3 after one and 29-8 at halftime.
Marylu Avina added 4 points and 5 rebounds and fellow senior Gabi Vega had 2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist. Juniors Tina Almanza and Zoe Long rounded out the scoring with 1 point apiece. Almanza also grabbed 6 rebounds and Long had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
The Saints will look to snap their five-game losing skid on Friday when they host Fort Bragg (4-9, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m.
JV Girls Basketball
Vintage 55, Justin-Siena 25
Gianna McDaniel had 23 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound and 1 steal as the Crushers (14-1 overall) won their VVAL opener Tuesday night.
Also contributing for Vintage were Ella Pridmore (10 points, 5 steals, 2 assists, 1 rebound), Sophie Lerner (8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals), Katy Gibbs (8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 rebound), Sophia Notaro (4 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, 1 assist), Paige Simpkins (2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal), Julia Gerenser (7 rebounds, 5 rebounds, 2 assists), Vanessa Macias (2 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebounds).
The Crushers host Petaluma at 4 p.m. Thursday.