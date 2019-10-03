The Vintage High girls tennis team pulled out a 4-3 Big Game win over Napa on Tuesday, then the fell 7-0 to Justin-Siena in a battle of Vine Valley Athletic League co-leaders on Wednesday.
Winning for the Crushers in singles on Tuesday were No. 1 Jamie Pope, 6-0, 6-1 over Sophia Mostow, and No. 2 Grace Christman, 6-1, 6-1 over Sophia Kroll. Vintage’s No. 1 doubles team of Rose Mooney and Morgan Wright won 6-1, 6-1 over Natalie Maass and Ava Moreci, and its No. 3 doubles duo of Hannah Jonas and Lauren Barrett prevailed 6-2, 7-5 over Elina Chapouris and Halle Huckfeldt.
Napa High’s Cameron Wickersham pulled out a 7-5, 4-6, 11-9 thriller over Casey LeTourneau at No. 3 singles, and teammate Julie Solomon also won a marathon match, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 over Erin Meader. The Grizzlies got a No. 2 doubles win from Kalaya Jones and Alana Valentine over Serena Kastella and Melissa Cortez.
The next day, the Crushers hosted Justin-Siena in a battle of first-place teams and fell 7-0 in a match rescheduled from eight days before due to extreme heat.
Winning for the Braves (8-0, 6-0 VVAL) at No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, were Priyanka Shanker, 6-3, 6-1 over Pope, Bella Rampa, 6-2, 6-1 over Christman, Presley Schultz, 6-2, 7-5 over LeTourneau, and Ashlyn Mills, 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-5) over Meader.
You have free articles remaining.
In doubles action, No. 1 players Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame pulled out a 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 win over Wright and Mooney; No. 2 players Kendall Manasse and Roses Newell beat Kastella and Cortez, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2; and No. 3 players Libby Birkbeck and Julia Best beat Gwen Stewart and Ashley Hall, 6-4, 6-1.
Varsity Volleyball
Casa Grande 3, American Canyon 0
The Wolves fell to the visiting Gauchos in three intense sets Tuesday night, 30-28, 25-21, 25-23, in VVAL action. Caytlin Capulong led the hosts with 4 aces, 17 digs and 3 kills. Lena Vo held the defense together with 17 digs, followed by Arianna Pacheco with 14 digs and Caitlin Abuan with 12 digs and 2 aces. Aldine Lusung contributed 11 kills and 13 assists. Giselle Torres had 11 assists and 4 kills.