Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage picks up first VVAL girls hoop win

The Vintage High girls basketball team defeated Petaluma on the road Monday night, 44-33, improving to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Leire Riestra had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals and Eden Wood added two steals and a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Crushers.

Ella Pridmore supplied 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, Lizzie Qui 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Kate Kerr 3 points 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Rachel Galvin 2 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, and Kayla Cleveland 1 point and 2 steals.

“Very physical game,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “Our defense carried us tonight for sure in this one. Tremendous effort as usual. If we can get our field goal percentage up moving forward, we will be tough to deal with. We'll keep working and trying to get better every day.”

The Crushers host Sonoma Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage starts 2-0 in VVAL play

The Crushers opened VVAL action with a 6-0 win over Justin-Siena at Memorial Stadium on Jan. 4 before winning 4-1 at Petaluma on Jan. 6, improving to 7-2-2 overall and 2-0 in VVAL play.

Against Justin-Siena, Anthony Stainer had two goals, Gustavo Avina and Noel Lopez each had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Galvan and Eric Reis also added a goal apiece.

At Petaluma, Galvan scored twice, Iztlli Garcia had a goal and an assist, Avina and Galvan each had a goal, Lopez had two assists, and Stainer had one assist.

Vintage was the only Napa Valley team in any sport to not have any games postponed due to the current COVID-19 outbreak in the North Bay. Co-coach Javier Covarrubias was asked if it was a matter of being careful or good fortune.

“A little of both,” he said. “We’re being as safe as can be considering the circumstances, but also have gotten lucky.”

The Crushers will battle crosstown rival Napa High in the teams’ first Big Game of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

