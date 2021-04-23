Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage rallies past St. Helena in softball, 12-6

With two strong pitchers and a young and energetic squad, the St. Helena High softball team has been complementing its North Central League I schedule with nonleague games against bigger schools from the North Bay and Vine Valley Athletic leagues.
On Thursday, the Saints took on another team with two strong pitchers and a young and energetic squad — VVAL co-leader Vintage, which lost an early lead before pulling away for a 12-6 victory at St. Helena on Thursday.
Vintage got on the board in the first inning against pitcher Aribella Farrell when Bianca Avalos (2 walks, run, stolen base) walked and scored on a two-out single by Shelby Morse (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, sacrifice fly).
The Crushers took a 2-0 lead in the second when, with two outs, Briana Fry (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, run) and Xitali Mora (1 for 4) and came home on a single by Jordan Allen (3 for 5, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs).
After another Avalos walk loaded the bases, Blythe Brakesman scooped up a Brianna Allen ground ball and fired home on a fielder’s choice to nab Mora and end the rally.
The Saints carried the momentum of that play into the bottom half of the second against starting pitcher Morse. Leadoff batter Mia Wagner (2 for 3, RBI) was hit by a pitch, stole second base, and scored on a single by Alexandra Hill (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, run). Hill took second on the throw home, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Gema Jimenez (1 for 3) to tie it at 2-2.
Vintage threatened again in the third by loading the bases with one out. But the Saints nabbed at runner at the plate again, with shortstop Wagner firing to catcher Sofia Cupp for the second out, before a strikeout stranded three more Crushers.
St. Helena again rallied with two out in the bottom half, as Linnea Cupp walked, Wagner reached on an error, Hill singled in Cupp, and Wagner scored on a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead.
But Vintage surged back into the lead, 6-4, with a five-run fourth. Jordan Allen led off with a single, and Brianna Allen (1 for 5, RBI, 2 runs) drove her in and eventually scored herself on a Morse sacrifice fly to tie it. Briana Perez walked, Camila Barboza (2 for 5, 2 runs) singled and scored on a single by Kelsey Lauritsen (1 for 3, run), and Fry singled in two more runs to make it 7-4.
Raimy Gamsby relieved Morse to start the fourth and shut out the Saints until they added two runs in the seventh. But the Crushers had already added a run in the fifth and four in the sixth off reliever Carter Dahline.
Taylor Lauritsen (1 for 1, double, RBI, run), Emily Vanderbilt (1 for 2, run) and Gamsby (1 for 2, RBI) also contributed to Vintage’s 15-hit barrage, while Jillian Harnois scored a run.
Sofia Cupp (1 for 3, run) and Dahline (1 for 4, run) rounded out St. Helena’s seven-hit day.
“It was fun,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “We had some chances to keep it close and I was real happy with how the kids approached and executed with the bats. Shelby and Raimy are very good pitchers. We had a chance to keep it at 4-3 or 4-4 in the fourth. Just a few plays can pile up at any one time. It was a good game for us to keep the momentum we had going for league.”
St. Helena (6-3, 4-0 NCL I) was to visit Kelseyville on Friday.
Vintage (3-0, 2-0 VVAL) visits Napa High (1-2 VVAL) for a Big Game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Vintage 44, Justin-Siena 40
The Crushers (3-0 VVAL) won a defensive battle of Trower Avenue on Thursday night, breaking a 14-14 halftime deadline with a 17-2 run in the third quarter.
Josh McCormick led Vintage with 12 points, while Everett Mitchell added 10 and Logan Nothmann eight.
Vincent Jackson had a game-high 14 points and Keith Binz chipped in nine points for the Braves (0-2 VVAL), who made a big comeback in the fourth before coming up just short.
Vintage as coming off another four-point win on Tuesday, 70-66 over visiting Casa Grande. In that game, they led 21-8 after one quarter and 37-32 at halftime. The Gauchos led 50-48 going into the fourth.
Napa starts 1-1 in VVAL
The Grizzlies lost their season opener at Sonoma Valley on Tuesday, 57-50, before downing Casa Grande at home on Thursday, 55-44.
JV Baseball
St. Helena 8, Kelseyville 3
The Saints led 4-1 after four innings and held on for the NCL I victory Thursday at Kelseyville.
Micah Marquez (3 for 5, run, stolen base) led St. Helena’s 14-hit attack. Also with hits were Jake Salling (2 for 4, home run, RBI, run), Liam Joy (2 for 4, 2 RBIs), Will Meyer (2 for 5, run), Justice Penterman (2 for 4, RBI, run, four stolen bases), Zantos Segura (1 for 2, double, sacrifice fly, 2 RBIs, run), Christian Meineke (1 for 3, RBI, run, stolen base) and Wynton Meyer (1 for 5, run, stolen base). Thomas Herdell drew two walks, stole a base and scored a run.