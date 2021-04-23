Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage rallies past St. Helena in softball, 12-6

With two strong pitchers and a young and energetic squad, the St. Helena High softball team has been complementing its North Central League I schedule with nonleague games against bigger schools from the North Bay and Vine Valley Athletic leagues.

On Thursday, the Saints took on another team with two strong pitchers and a young and energetic squad — VVAL co-leader Vintage, which lost an early lead before pulling away for a 12-6 victory at St. Helena on Thursday.

Vintage got on the board in the first inning against pitcher Aribella Farrell when Bianca Avalos (2 walks, run, stolen base) walked and scored on a two-out single by Shelby Morse (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, sacrifice fly).

The Crushers took a 2-0 lead in the second when, with two outs, Briana Fry (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, run) and Xitali Mora (1 for 4) and came home on a single by Jordan Allen (3 for 5, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs).

After another Avalos walk loaded the bases, Blythe Brakesman scooped up a Brianna Allen ground ball and fired home on a fielder’s choice to nab Mora and end the rally.