Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage reaches NCS final in tennis

Vintage High senior Jamie Pope advanced to the girls singles championship match at the North Coast Section Division 1 Individual Tournament at Heritage High in Brentwood.

On Monday, Pope cruised past Miramonte’s Soleil Skjorshammer 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and Tamalpais’ Gabriella Plonowski 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, before winning her semifinal over Monte Vista’s Jayna Chauhan by default.

Pope was to play American-Fremont’s Keya Patel for the title on Tuesday. Results were not available by press time.

In the Division 2 tournament at Maria Carrillo High in Santa Rosa, Justin-Siena freshman Bryn Hogan drew the No. 1 seed out of 16 players, Bishop O'Dowd's Polina Marakhtanova, and fell 6-0, 6-0 in the first-round match.

In the doubles draw, Justin-Siena’s junior Megha Jackson and sophomore Tatum Newell drew the No. 2 seed out of 16 in Bishop O'Dowd's Piper Bunkers and Maya Mehta, who won 6-0, 6-4 after the Braves battled back to tie the second set 4-4.

Prep Wrestling

Justin-Siena scrimmage

The Braves scrimmage several teams Saturday at Rio Vista High, which they used to compete against in the Superior California Athletic League.

Three Braves went 2-0 on the day — seniors Yahaira “Ya-Ya” Martinez and Cooper Cohee and freshman Brynna Cohee.

“This trio was absolutely dominant and inspired our whole squad to a tremendous day of wrestling against a gritty field loaded with Sac-Joaquin Section schools,” Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci said.

Also notching wins for Justin were Jack Carey, Sophia Conley, Werner Keller, John Bishop and Estrellita "Star" Gil. Eva Winkler earned a criteria victory scoring as time expired.

The Justin-Siena coaches commended All Heart wrestler of the day Gil, who returned to the mat for the first time since a knee injury sidelined her in 2020, and Eva Winkler for her late heroics to score.

"Girl Power is real here at Justin-Siena,” Guiducci said. “Star has worked hard to return to the mat and we are so happy to have her back and Eva's late comeback was sheer tenacity. They made us proud.”