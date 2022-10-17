Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage runners earn 4 medals at Hayward meet

The Vintage High cross country program too 27 runners to the Mariner Invitational, held on the Hayward High course that hosts the North Coast Section Championships each year, and earned four medals for top-40 finishes and 17 personal records.

The Crushers’ varsity boys were led by Aiden Rutherford, who ran a PR of 18:10. Teammate Collin Durfee was 2 seconds behind in 18:12, and Anthony Willmert another 2 seconds back with a PR of 18:14. Also running PRs were Diego Sanchez (19:15), Luis Soriano (19:42) and Nathan Luna (20:43).

Vintage’s varsity girls were led by Sophia Notaro (22:09), Naomi Tessier (PR 22:14), Susana Nuno (PR 22:30) and Ellie Kennedy (PR 28:44).

The Crushers’ frosh-soph boys placed seventh out of 32 teams. Medals were earned by Grayson Frye, who finished 15th in 17:10, Valentin Arango, who was 25th in 17:32, and Teddy Eichner, who placed 35th with a PR of 17:52. Jack Heffner, Angel Borrayo, Brody Cullinane and Eli Ewig rounded out the team.

A second frosh-soph boys race had Vintage’s Dylan Tenbrook leading the team with a new PR (21:32), followed by Kosta Kirgiorgis (PR 22:29), Jayce Talbot (PR 23:07), Soren Deyoung (24:29), Ethan Lewis (PR 24:39), Aiden Rice (26:59) and Alexander Bazan (28:59).

Vintage’s frosh-soph girls were led by Eliza Chapin, who earned a medal for her 30th-place time of 21:53. Dayana Hernandez ran a PR of 25:41, Caelyn Diskin recorded a PR of 26:14, and Chelsea Luna finished in 31:49.

The Crushers have a week and a half break from competition. They compete next in a Vine Valley Athletic League center meet Oct. 27 at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa.

Prep Water Polo

Napa teams enjoy 2-1 weeks: After falling to the Vintage boys, 17-5, and Vintage girls, 18-4 in Big Games on Oct. 10, the Grizzlies continued their busy weeks at the Vintage pool by sweeping Ukiah and Justin-Siena.

Ashiq Khan, the head coach of both Napa High teams, said the barrage of shooting by crosstown rival Vintage in each game pointed to an area of the game where the Grizzlies should work to close the gap. He said the Crushers used their speed and took advantage of key matchups.

“We were happy with the way both teams played,” he said. “Our focus was to disrupt some of the Vintage attack and mitigate the counterattack. Our teams did a good job of isolating, but in the end, we just couldn’t anticipate consistently all around the pool. The Vintage teams did a good job of exploiting our mistakes.”

On Tuesday, the Napa High boys beat Ukiah 17-12 and its girls routed the Wildcats 17-5.

“Those games were good resets for us,” Khan said.

“Ukiah’s boys team presented a couple of threats, one inside and one outside. With Ukiah’s strong center, we opted to double-team inside, which left a shooter open on the outside. We had to be really careful, and the boys needed to communicate. Our goalkeeper, senior Gabe ‘Titi’ Orozco, kept his teammates in consort while calling out the drops in center and directing the shift.”

“Our girls played an equally dynamic game, crowding out the Wildcats. Both Ukiah teams bring a physical game to the pool and we adjusted to keep one step ahead of them.”

On Thursday against their other crosstown rivals, Justin-Siena, the Grizzlies got a 13-3 win from their boys and a 17-16 overtime victory from their girls.

“Thursday’s games proved the biggest test for the our nerves,” Khan said. “The expectations of a mixed bag had our boys coming into the game feeling good. We scored early and put the pressure on a diminished Justin-Siena squad. With the offense clicking, it was time for the defense to show its ability to clamp down.”

The Napa girls, who had been winless against the Braves since sharing the first two VVAL titles with them in 2018 and 2019, “showed up with hope in their hearts,” Khan said.

“The focus for both teams this week was to elevate our game mentally. We have had instances where opponents have dragged us into their game and gotten the best of our psyche,” the coach added. “Our play tends to fall apart when faced with sharp tongues and aggressive opponents. We all agreed that we were going to keep our cool, keep our heads high, and force our opponents to play to our level. That focus proved to be the deciding factor in our girls taking the Braves to overtime at 13-13, feeling confident and pushing the wave to get the victory.”

Standouts of the week for the Napa boys were Orozco (31 saves), junior captain Andrew Dillon (8 goals in two games), seniors Cameron Taylor (6 goals) and Pietro Bonera (6 goals), senior captain Nico Franco (4 goals) and junior Cameron Scargle (4 goals), seniors Zachary Samatovic (2 goals) and Alex Diaz (2 goals), and senior Carson Goodrich (1 goal) and freshman Jason Longoria (1 goal).

The Napa boys also gobbled up 25 steals.

Standouts for the Napa girls were goalkeeper Jossie Gonzalez (22 saves), senior captain Quincy Frommelt (24 goals), senior Lucia de los Santos (7 goals), junior Shelby Page (4 goals), sophomore Ella Brandon (4 goals, 10 steals, 4 blocked shots) and sophomore Alejandra Soto (1 goal). Also contributing on offense and defense were senior Amelia Ott and freshmen Sophie Martorana, Maddie Thompson and Katie Miller.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon goes 2-3 at Chico tourney: The VVAL-leading Wolves won two of five matches in the highly competitive Viking Classic at Pleasant Valley High in Chico on Saturday.

American Canyon went 1-1 in pool play, beating Woodcreek of Roseville, 25-21, 27-25, and falling to Carondelet pf Concord, 25-11, 25-23. The Wolves moved into bracket play and beat Nevada Union of Grass Valley, 25-23, 25-18, before Del Oro of Loomis outlasted them 23-25, 25-17, 15-10 and Ripon Christian swept them 25-9, 15-10.

Playing for the Wolves were Nalani Bustos (5 aces. 20 digs, 42 assists), Arianna Pacheco (3 aces, 23 kills, 34 digs, 2 blocks), Isabella Avila (3 aces, 33 digs), Giana Guintu (3 aces, 7 kills, 31 digs, 1 block), Giselle Torres (17 kills, 23 digs, 34 assists), Ava Berry (15 kills, 7 digs, 8 blocks), Kennedy Brown (11 kills, 9 blocks), Sophia Bernabe (7 kills, 30 digs), Jaelyn Denina (4 kills, 6 digs), Cassandra Kenning (3 kills, 1 block), Samantha Cruz (7 digs), Maleia Magaoay (6 digs, 10 assists) and Tessa Castro (5 digs).