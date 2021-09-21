Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage runs in Santa Rosa

The Vintage High cross country team ran in the Viking Opener, a two-mile race for all entrants, in perfect running weather Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa.
The freshman team placed 12th of 16 teams and was led by Valentin Arango with a time of 13 minutes, 3 seconds, followed by Miles Joshua (13:52), Jack Heffner (14:05), Alec Rutherford (15:04) and Soren DeYoung (23:01).
The frosh-soph girls placed 12th, as well, and were led by Naomi Tessier (14:41), ahead of Eliza Chapin (16:19) and Maddie Chiu (17:42).
The sophomore boys placed fifth of 19 schools and were led by Zach Murrell (12:59), followed by Nate Luna (14:06) and Brady Lowell (14:08).
The junior boys placed sixth of 14 schools and were led by Collin Durfee, who scored a medal with a ninth-place time of 11:17, followed by Aiden Rutherford (11:49), Troy McDonald Doxee (12:00) and Jackson Travers (13:08).
The junior-senior girls placed sixth of 13 schools and were led by Sophia Notaro, who scored a ribbon for her 14th-place finish of 13:36, followed by Maggie Chapin (14:26), Susana Nuno (15:23), Lilla Kasper (15:27) and Tanner Henry (16:26).
Vintage’s small group of senior boys placed fifth out of 10 schools. They were led by Liam Alexander, who received a medal for his ninth-place, 10:57 finish. Drew Holloran clocked an 11:07 and Nick Malito an 11:37.
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Justin-Siena 10, Ukiah 8
The Braves won the home game, their league opener, on Sept. 14 at Napa Valley College behind Tommy Crist’s 3 goals.
Casey Kleis and Thomas Smith each chipped in 2 goals, and Gino Bartolotti, Carson Mooers and Aidan Machado each had 1 goal. Rylie Dombrowski had a strong game in goal, tallying 14 saves and leading the counter attack after making the save, coach John Derr said.
“The boys really bounced back great from a double-overtime loss against Allhambra,” the coach added. “We worked on some specific things we felt we didn't do well in the last game and they showed how hard work and preparation can pay off with this win. Once again, Rylie came up big in goal and allowed us many offensive counter attacks. Looking forward to our next game at Vintage (at 5 p.m. Wednesday). Should be fun."
Varsity Girls Water Polo
The Braves faced high-level competition on Friday and Saturday at the Sierra Shootout in Roseville.
Justin-Siena fielded eight players the first day, and only seven the second day, but it did not appear to hinder its performance.
They dominated Sonora 22-4, with most of the goals coming from senior Sarah Reynolds and juniors Elle Baskerville and Carlie Fiorito, though every player on the Braves’ roster showed up ready to execute in their roles. Game 2 saw the Braves edge Oak Ridge, 11-8.
Justin-Siena head coach Ryen Flint was impressed with the "outstanding control of the late game pressure and their ability to close the game out."
The following day included the semifinal against Clovis North. The Braves kept the scoring equal and proved their potential to be a team on the podium, but they fell short in what Flint said was “an abbreviated match due to an unfortunate ejection and injury resulting in a forced conclusion and forfeit.”
Later that day, Justin-Siena fell 15-4 to tournament host Woodcreek and finished fourth in the tournament.
The Braves will visit Vintage in their second league game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.