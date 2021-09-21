Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage runs in Santa Rosa

Varsity Boys Water Polo

Justin-Siena 10, Ukiah 8

The Braves won the home game, their league opener, on Sept. 14 at Napa Valley College behind Tommy Crist’s 3 goals.

Casey Kleis and Thomas Smith each chipped in 2 goals, and Gino Bartolotti, Carson Mooers and Aidan Machado each had 1 goal. Rylie Dombrowski had a strong game in goal, tallying 14 saves and leading the counter attack after making the save, coach John Derr said.

“The boys really bounced back great from a double-overtime loss against Allhambra,” the coach added. “We worked on some specific things we felt we didn't do well in the last game and they showed how hard work and preparation can pay off with this win. Once again, Rylie came up big in goal and allowed us many offensive counter attacks. Looking forward to our next game at Vintage (at 5 p.m. Wednesday). Should be fun."

Varsity Girls Water Polo

The Braves faced high-level competition on Friday and Saturday at the Sierra Shootout in Roseville.

Justin-Siena fielded eight players the first day, and only seven the second day, but it did not appear to hinder its performance.