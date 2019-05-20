Vintage High School sophomore Jacob Aaron finished in 55th place at Monday’s CIF Northern California Golf Association NorCal Regional Championship at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County.
Aaron, named as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Player of the Year, shot an 8-over-par 80 on the 6,448-yard layout. El Macero is the home course for the UC Davis men’s and women’s golf teams.
Only the top three teams advance to the state championship.
Only the top nine individual players, who are not members of any of the top three teams, advance to the state championship at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach, on May 29.
Ryan Meyer of Oakdale was the individual low medalist, shooting a 7-under 65.
Jesuit-Carmichael won the team title, shooting 364.
De La Salle-Concord was second at 373 and Saratoga was third at 375.
Also playing as teams were Davis Senior, fourth, 377; Bellarmine College Prep-San Jose, fifth, 379; Whitney-Rocklin, sixth, 389; Stevenson School-Pebble Beach, seventh, 390; Foothill-Pleasanton, eighth, 392; Amador Valley-Pleasanton, ninth, 392; Pleasant Valley-Chico, 10th, 417; U-Prep-Redding, 11th, 421; and Lowell-San Francisco, 12th, 466.
Advancing as individuals to state:
George McNeely, Carmel, second, 68; Dylan McDermott, Granite Bay, third, 69; Griffin Long, Davis Senior, fourth, 70; Jacob Westberg, Inderkum-Sacramento, fifth, 70; Mark Stephens, U-Prep, sixth, 70; Sam Sommerhauser, Whitney, eighth, 72; Sebastian Iqbal, Pioneer-San Jose, 11th, 72; and Derek Heisig, Foothill, 15th, 73.
There were 96 players in the field, a combination of teams and individual qualifiers from the Central Coast Section, Oakland Section, North Coast Section, Northern Section, Sac-Joaquin Section and San Francisco Section.
Aaron was the individual low medalist at last week’s CIF North Coast Section Division I Championship, shooting a 1-under-par 70 at Monarch Bay Golf Club in San Leandro to advance as an individual qualifier to the NorCal Regional.
Vintage won the Vine Valley Athletic League title.
Aaron was also selected to the All-VVAL team for Vintage. The Crushers rolled to the title in the first year of the VVAL, winning all seven of the league’s 18-hole tournaments. It’s Vintage’s first league title since 2006.
The Southern California Championships are on Thursday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
Aaron has played well all year for Vintage.
He also plays in Junior Tour of Northern California and Future Collegians World Tour junior events.