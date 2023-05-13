The Vintage High softball team stamped its ticket to the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs by shutting out regular-season Vine Valley Athletic League champion and host Casa Grande, 8-0, in the VVAL Tournament title game on Friday in Petaluma.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The second-seeded Crushers (17-9), who had finished second in the VVAL at 9-3 after losing 5-1 and 13-3 to the Gauchos (21-4, 11-1 VVAL), scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, six in the second and one in the fourth.

That was plenty of run support for sophomore pitcher Angie Rubalcava, who pitched a three-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts.

It was the first time No. 1 seed Casa Grande, which went into the game on a 10-game win streak, had been shut out all season.

Devin Viruet had a huge day in leading the Crushers’ 13-hit barrage, going 4 for 4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Fellow junior Taylor Lauritsen was 3 for 3 with a double, RBI, walk and two runs scored, freshman Cienna Alvarez went 2 for 4, and sophomore Ava Raines was 1 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.

Lone Crushers senior Emily Vanderbilt also went 1 for 4 with a run scored, junior Brianna Allen was 1 for 4 with a double, freshman Desiree Griffith went 1 for 3 with a run scored, and sophomore Ryann Chaddock also scored a run. Rubalcava drew two walks, making up for the pair she gave up.

Vintage will find out its NCS Division 1 playoff seeding, and Casa Grande and third-place tournament finishers Petaluma (16-7) and American Canyon (13-10) their Division 2 spots, when brackets are posted at cifncs.org on Sunday.

St. Helena sweeps, goes 14-0 in NCL I

The Saints (20-4) won both games of a doubleheader by the 10-run mercy rule against visiting Kelseyville on Thursday, 11-0 in a six-inning first game and 13-3 in a five-inning makeup game, to finish 14-0 in the North Central League I.

In the opener, Tahlia Smith pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking or hitting zero batters. The sophomore also went 3 for 4 with a triple, double, two stolen bases and two runs scored to lead the Saints’ 15-hit performance.

Aribella Farrell was 2 for 2 with a walk, RBI and run scored, while Olive Filippini went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Sophia Cupp 2 for 4 with a stolen base, and Linnea Cupp 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.

Skylar Freutel went 1 for 3 with a double and run scored, Blythe Brakesman 1 for 2 with one RBI, walk and run scored, Emily Glakeler 1 for 3 with one RBI, Gema Jimenez 1 for 2 with a walk and stolen base, and Anouk Sperske 1 for 1 with a stolen base. Alexis Lund, Maggie Carmichael and Rosemary also scored one run apiece.

Farrell started the second game in the pitching circle, allowing one hit and striking out seven with no free passes in 3 1/3 innings. Smith relieved with one out in the fourth inning, when Kelseyville scored all of its runs to cut its deficit to 11-3. But St. Helena scored in the bottom of the fourth and fifth to end the contest.

The Saints banged out 16 hits and were once again led by their pitcher at the plate, as Farrell was 3 for 4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored.

Smith went 2 for 4 with a triple, RBI, stolen base and two runs scored, while Linnea Cup was 2 for 2 with a triple, double, RBI and run scored, Sofia Cupp 2 for 3 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored, Beatrice Anagnostakis 2 for 2 with one RBI, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Freutel 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Lund was 1 for 1 with a stolen base and run scored, Brakesman 1 for 2 with one RBI and a run scored, and Filippini 1 for 3 with a walk and run scored. Jimenez walked twice and scored a run, and Sperske was hit by a pitch.

The Saints will find out Sunday who, when and where they will play in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, which start Tuesday.

Varsity Baseball

Petaluma 2, American Canyon 1, 10 innings

In the VVA Tournament championship game Friday night at Sonoma’s Arnold Field, No. 4 seed American Canyon lost a hard-fought game as the No. 3 Trojans prevailed in the third extra inning.

Mason Harris gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a two-out triple that drove in Dylan Brown, who had reached on a fielder's choice. The sophomore then took the mound and pitched seven strong innings, striking out 11 and walking just one.

The Wolves hung on to their 1-0 lead until Petaluma tied it in the fifth.

Brandon Torres, who had earned the save with two innings of relief pitching in Wednesday’s 4-0 semifinal win over No. 1 seed Casa Grande in the semifinals, came on in the eighth this time. The senior struck out three and walking one in 2 2/3 innings.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th, Rowan Ball scored the winning run on a line drive up the middle. The freshman also scored the Trojans’ first run and led them with two hits.

The Wolves had opportunities offensively several times throughout the came, but couldn't get the big hit. Harris was 2 for 2 with an RBI, stolen base and three walks, two of them intentional. Sovann Som went 2 for 4 with a stolen base, Jaedon Mendoza 2 for 6, Brown 1 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored, Archer Hilsabeck 1 for 3 with a stolen base, and Torres 1 for 6.

From the start of the 2021 season through this April 4, American Canyon was 7-42 as a baseball program. Since their win over Windsor on April 8, the Wolves are 10-4.

The turnaround has been pleasant for longtime Wolves head coach Matt Brown, but not a surprise.

"Getting on the winning end of things with this team has not been a surprise at all," he said. "We knew last year that we had younger guys coming up that would contribute. It was just a matter of how soon we would start seeing results from the rebuilding process. It took 12 games — half of the season — for these guys to figure it out, and they have competed hard every game since."

Only two of the 14 Wolves are seniors, ace pitcher Tegan Wendt and Torres.

"Tegan set the tone for this team on the mound with a nice run of complete game wins and Brandon contributed in many ways, most notably from the lead-off spot in getting our offense going each game," Brown said. "This team put in legitimate work during the off-season and we're seeing the results of their hard work on the field."

American Canyon (13-13), Petaluma (15-10-1) and third-place tournament finishers Casa Grande (19-5) and Vintage (11-14) will find out their placement in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoff bracket at cifncs.org on Sunday.

If the Wolves get into the playoffs, they'll be one of the more dangerous .500 teams there.

"These guys don't see themselves as underdogs," Brown said. "They're Wolves."