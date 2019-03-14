The Vintage High track and field teams swept visiting Justin-Siena and Sonoma Valley in a Vine Valley Athletic League opener Wednesday.
The Crushers’ boys had 92 points, while Justin-Siena had 51 and Sonoma Valley 27.
Winning for the Vintage boys were Manny Guzman in the 1,600 meters (4:41.01), Dylan Frye in the 3,200 meters (11:12.64), Jonathan Wachowski in the 400 meters (54.18) and 800 meters (2:04.87), Andres Solorio in the 200 meters (23.02) and long jump (20 feet, 3 inches), Alfonso Medina in the shot put (36-11), Jesse Zapata in the discus (111-6), Ryan Olson in the pole vault (11-0), and their 4x400 relay team (3:41.8).
The Justin-Siena boys’ winners were Landon Mispagel in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles (41.38), and their 4x100 relay team (44.53).
The Vintage girls won with 81 points, while Justin-Siena had 62 and Sonoma Valley 23.
The Crushers’ winners were Mary Deeik in the 800 meters (2:32.54), the 1,600 meters (5:23.21) and the 3,200 meters (11:52.60), Megan Malito in the 110 hurdles (17.40) and 300 hurdles (51.44), Sam Linteo in the discus (27-0) and their 4x400 relay team (4:40.54).
Winning for the Justin-Siena girls were their 4x100 relay team (53.30), Sydney Thweatt in the 400 meters (1:02.50) and 200 meters (27.42), Claire Sullivan in the 100 meters (13:09), and Gianna Troppy in the high jump (5-0) and shot put (107-9).
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 10, Napa 6
The Grizzlies (0-7) out-hit host St. Helena 13-6 and led 5-1 after three innings Wednesday, but committed seven errors in the nonleague game. The Saints (3-5), who committed just one error, pulled within 5-3 before surging ahead 10-5 with a seven-run outburst in the sixth.
Offensively for the Saints, Jonathan Gamble was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Randall Moseley was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Liam Gilson was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Gabe Cornejo was 0-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Granados was 0-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
St. Helena was led at the plate by Randall Mosley (2 for 4, double, three RBIs, run), Jonathan Gamble (2 for 5, two RBIs, two runs), Liam Gilson (1 for 3, RBI, walk, run) and Sam Coltrin (1 for 4, run).
Gabe Cornejo added a walk and RBI, was hit by a pitch and scored twice, Caleb Granados walked twice, was hit by a pitch, had an RBI and scored once, Caleb Jeske walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored once, Luis Robledo scored a run, and Zack Flood laid down two sacrifice bunts.
Getting the win on the mound was Granados (4 2/3 innings, six hits, earned run, three walks, two strikeouts), who relieved starter Flood (2 1/3 innings, five earned runs, seven hits, walk, strikeout).
“Caleb did a great job today keeping the Grizzlies at bay so we could chip away at the five-run lead,” said St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici.
Napa, coming off Monday’s 15-0 loss to Armijo and Tuesday’s 6-0 loss to Vanden, doubled its season scoring output Wednesday.
The Grizzlies got hits from Cole Kipsey (3 for 3, walk, run), Travis Brayton (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run), Trent Maher (2 for 5, double, run), Austin Michie (2 for 3, walk, RBI), Nathan Avila (1 for 4, double, run), Omar Gonzalez (1 for 5, RBI), Nick Raymond (1 for 3, RBI, walk, run) and Lewis Ballard (1 for 1), while Sean Lowe added a run and RBI and Jacks Madigan walked.
Lucas Brandon got the loss after he, Louis O’Brien and Raymond pitched in relief of starter Dylan Foster (four innings, one hit, two unearned runs, three walks, eight strikeouts).
American Canyon 8, Valley Christian 1
The Wolves picked up their first win of the young season behind the arms of starting pitcher Nathan Banks, who threw four shutout innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four, and reliever Adonis Raguindin (three innings, earned run, hit, two walks, four strikeouts).
Jordan Fisher went 3 for 4 with a double, walk and three runs scored to pace American Canyon (1-3) at the plate. Also contributing were Angel Cota (1 for 3, walk, two RBIs), Cameron Peters (1 for 4, double, RBI, run), Victor Vega (1 for 2, two walks, run), Jimmy Larson, (1 for 4, walk, two runs), Mason Brodit (RBI, sacrifice bunt, walk, run), Elijah DeGuzman (walk), Matt Zollinger (walk). Caleb Vallejo (walk).
The Wolves had no errors, while Vacaville Christian committed three.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 8, Rio Vista 6
The Saints got their third win of the season with an 8-6 win over Rio Vista on Wednesday. St. Helena (3-2) scored two runs in the third, a run in the fourth and fifth inning and then scored four more in the sixth. Rio Vista nearly rallied all the way back, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but St. Helena hung on for the win.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Sonoma Valley 7, Justin-Siena 0
The Dragons improved to 4-1 in the VVAL with Wednesday’s home win, while Justin-Siena dropped to 1-3 in league play.
From No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, it was Carlos Rubio over Nick Reyna, 6-1, 6-3, Trevor Griggs-Demmin over Paul Kelly, 6-3, 6-2, Sam Weisiger over Luc Demartini, 7-5, 6-0, and Sky Staes over Dex Kelly, 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, it was Lucas Llodra and Ryan Hengehold over Peter Bowman-Davis and Anthony Fanin, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, Julian Hewitt and Dominik Garcia over Kylie Dombrowski and Lucca Sabatini, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Jack Turner and Nico Catanzaro (S) d Hassan Shafi and Sohan Kanjee, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
JV Baseball
Napa 7, St. Helena 4
The Grizzlies held off a last-ditch rally from the Saints to take the victory on Wednesday at Napa High.
Napa scored five runs in the second inning to take a 6-1 lead at that point in the game. The Saints scored two runs in the sixth and then another in the seventh before the Grizzlies shut the door.
For the Grizzlies, Elliot Zuidema was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Dylan Snider was 4-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, Conor Ross was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Isaac Fausto was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
For the Saints, Brent Isdahl was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Jasper Henry was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Emmet Bowen was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Miles Harvey was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Snider was the winning pitcher after going three innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three.