Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage sweeps VVAL boys tennis titles

Vintage High senior Lucas Bollinger defeated beat Petaluma High’s Fabio Massetti, 6-0, 6-1, to win the Vine Valley Athletic League boys tennis singles title Tuesday at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage.

Bollinger breezed through the first three rounds on Monday before his near-shutout in the final. The UC Davis-bound Crusher was named league Most Valuable Player. Bollinger hasn’t dropped a set his entire high school career except at the North Coast Section Division I Tournament as a freshman in 2019, when then-junior Karl Collins of El Cerrito beat him 6-7 (7-9), 6-1, 6-1 in the second round en route to the title.

After the last two NCS postseasons were canceled in all sports because of the pandemic, Bollinger will get one last chance at sections next Friday and Saturday at Heritage High in Brentwood.

Vintage teammates Paul Saleh and Ethan Kincaid won the VVAL doubles title on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Casa Grande’s Andy Mokski and Jackson Rader.

Alex Housley, Ethan Castalazo, Bollinger, Saleh and Kincaid earned All-VVAL honors for the Crushers (12-0 VVAL), who will open the NCS team playoffs at home on May 10.

Varsity Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena 16, Vintage 4

The Braves completed an undefeated run through the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 16-4 victory over Vintage in the VVAL Tournament championship game Tuesday night.

The victory extended the Braves’ unbeaten streak to 15 games and cemented the first lacrosse league championship in school history.

Justin-Siena took control early against the hard-working Crushers, taking a 5-0 lead in less than four minutes on two goals by Quinn Edie and one each by Anjali Monteverdi, Maggie Derr and Twyla Borck. Domination of the draw circle by Borck was instrumental to the quick start.

The Crushers got on the board eight minutes into the game with an unassisted goal by Olivia Sweet, but the Braves responded with another five unanswered goals — by Derr, Edie, Emma Kaplan, Borck and Ella Webb.

Olivia Samrick tallied for the Crushers just before halftime to make it 10-2 at the break.

The second half began with Justin’s Sophia Campos and Vintage’s Camie Childers scoring to make it 11-3, before the Braves ripped off five more goals in a row — three by Edie and one each by Klam and Nina Gonzalez. The final goal was scored by the Crushers’ Kat Verducci.

The Braves continued to move the ball around the field to optimize shot selection, as 13 of their 16 goals were assisted. Borck led all players with four assists, Klam added three, Derr and Webb each had two, and Monteverdi and Edie added one apiece.

Justin-Siena also controlled the game with a combination of stout defense, caused turnovers and ground ball recovery. Jillian Fischer led all players with four ground ball controls, with Sofie Campos, Klam and Webb also having multiple ground ball recoveries. Cassie Richardson, Erica Sales, Michaela Pucci and India deVere helped the Braves maintain their dominance.

Braves goalkeeper Alyssa Ramsey stopped nine Vintage shots, six in the first half.

Head Coach Jon Edie gave extensive playing time to younger players such as Allison Gass, Julia Shein, Mikayla Holcomb, Stella Vogel, Antonia Weiland, Bella Acker, Zoe Bulger and Stella Keller.

The Braves move on to the NCS Division II playoffs and will host their opener at home on Tuesday.

Varsity Boys Lacrosse

Justin-Siena 8, Vintage 6

The Braves (16-1, 7-0 VVAL) finished undefeated in league play with Thursday’s night’s win over their Trower Avenue rivals. Tommy Crist led all scorers with four goals, followed by Kane Williams with two, and Luke Ficeli and Jack Shea with one apiece. Dante Leonardi added three assists, Will Fischer two and Grayson Cushing one.

The Braves’ defense gave the Crushers limited options, as goalkeeper Jack Duffy was steady in the cage.

“First off, I want to congratulate Vintage on a great game,” Justin-Siena head coach John Murray said. “They gave us all we could handle tonight and Josh (DeGarmo, first-year Vintage head coach) and his staff did a great job preparing their guys for tonight.

“This was a great night for Justin-Siena lacrosse. We’ve had this as our goal since our season ended last year and we’ve worked our tails off to get here. We’ve put in countless hours both on and off the field preparing for this moment and it’s awesome it paid off.”

The Braves expect to be seeded high in the NCS Division II tournament and host their first-round game on Tuesday. Brackets will be released at cifncs.org on Sunday.

Varsity Badminton

Vintage 12, Napa 3

The Crushers finished a three-match VVAL season sweep of their visiting crosstown rivals, with each team’s seniors being honors beforehand.

Vintage’s fourth-year seniors are Areli Molina, Tommy Chrisco, Isabela Hernandez, Melany Fuentes, Marlen Ramirez and Maria Mendoza. Brianna Cervantes is a third-year senior, Jesus Perez is in his second season, and Sam Nassari is in his first.

Napa High’s seniors are Coleen Pascual, Manny Hernandez, Gio Hernandez and Ethan Hersey.

In girls singles, it was Napa’s Heidi Gadasy over Akhila Donthi, 21-15, 21-19, Vintage’s Colette St. Aubin over Bella Christman, 21-6, 21-3, Napa’s Jasmin Contreras over Areli Molina, 21-13, 21-12, and Vintage’s Melany Fuentes over Katlyn Shelton, 21-7, 21-5.

Vintage swept the boys singles. It was Sam Loomis over Gio Hernandez, 21-12, 21-10, Collin Durfee over Hernandez, 22-24, 21-12, 21-14, Bruno Ledesma over Henry Miller, 21-15, 21-14, and Tylen Carrasco over Hersey, 21-14, 21-3.

The Crushers also won both girls doubles matches, as St. Aubin and Donthi bettered Kaitlyn Shelton and Angela Rodriguez, 21-11, 21-16, and Isabela Hernandez and Cervantes beat Jasmin Contreras and Alexa Briseno, 21-12, 21-15.

It was also a Vintage sweep in boys doubles, as Durfee and Gio Hernandez downed Manny Hernandez 21-9, 21-16, and Ledesma and Quentin Jericko won by forfeit.

Miller and Gadasy won their mixed doubles match for Napa, 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 over Carrasco and Cervantes, but Vintage won the other two. Fuentes and Jesus Perez downed Colin Theunissen and Briseno, 21-14 21-15, and Chrisco and Brianna Hurtado dispatched Hersey and Jemma Ceja-Delgado, 21-8, 21-18.

