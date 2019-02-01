The Vintage High girls soccer team remained fifth in the Vine Valley Athletic League standings after settling for another tie, 1-1 at Sonoma Valley, on Wednesday night.
Both teams scored in the second half, with Maile Sittler connecting for the Crushers.
Vintage (6-6-6, 2-5-4 VVAL) hasn’t won in seven games since Jan. 9, posting four ties and three losses. Unless they make the North Coast Section playoffs, their last chance will be at Justin-Siena at 6 p.m. Monday in the Braves’ Senior Night game.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Napa County’s four boys soccer teams occupy the top four spots in the VVAL after Justin-Siena knocked off visiting Casa Grande on Senior Night, 3-1, on Thursday.
The Braves were in sixth place going into the game, trailing both Casa Grande and idle Sonoma Valley by a point, but is now two points ahead of them in fourth place.
The Gauchos scored in the final minutes of the first half for a 1-0 lead at the break. Justin-Siena looked to be more aggressive offensively after that, and started to apply more pressure on the Casa Grande defenders.
The Braves equalized 23 minutes into the second half, when Christian Gutierrez got a pass from fellow senior Arturo Fernandez 15 yards from the goal, dribbled past a defender, and got tackled in the box. It earned Gutierrez a penalty kick, which he converted to make it 1-1.
Three minutes later, Gutierrez did it again for the lead. This time he got a pass from Kevin Sosa 40 yards from the goal, dribbled to inside the 10-yard area, got tackled from behind by a defender, and converted another PK for a 2-1 lead.
In the game’s final minutes, junior Josiah Gutierrez scored the insurance goal after getting a pass from senior Daniel Saucedo and dribbling in from 10 yards out.
Justin-Siena head coach Felipe Nieto said senior goalkeeper Aidan Dolinar continued to show “lots of potential” in his fourth varsity season manning the net, and that he got help from defenders such as Saucedo and sophomores Nicholas Zeiter and Ramiro Cendejas in blanking Casa Grande after halftime.
“I lost my best defender, senior Jordan Bowman-Davis, due to a concussion against Napa last week,” Nieto said, “but Daniel, Nick and Ramiro have done a great job on defense all year long.”
Varsity Girls Basketball
Calistoga 53, PUC Prep 25
The Calistoga girls basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back against Pacific Union College Prep on Thursday, defeating the Falcons going away 53-25 at Calistoga High School in a non-league bout.
Litzy Infante led all scorers with 19 points, ten of which came in the first half. The Wildcats (10-9, 2-3 North Central League IV) led 20-2 after the first quarter and expanded that lead to 32-12 by halftime. They continued to grow their lead in the second half and led by as much as 32 in the fourth.
It was a good tune up for the Wildcats as the regular season winds down and they begin to gear up for playoffs. The win will also assist them come the postseason, it being their seventh win this season against Division 6 opponents.
“Potentially, there are a lot of teams in Division 6 that we could beat and if we have a good night, we’re capable of playing with a lot of teams, I do believe that,” said coach Ray Particelli.
Another bonus for the Wildcats is that they hope to get star point guard Lizbeth Escobedo back on the team shortly. She’s been out the last month, but the Wildcats as a team have stepped up in her absence.
Infante and Vanesa Quiepo have shared point guard duties and have greatly improved as players, said Particelli. He believes the entire team has gotten better and gives them a lot of credit for stepping up when they needed to.
“Everybody is scoring, and not only were they not scoring (when we had Lizbeth) they weren’t even looking to score,” Particelli said. “Laila (Elkeshen) and Tully (Leonard) have been really strong at the four and five for us and Hayseel (Barrera) has had to play out of position and she’s gotten better and has been really solid inside.
“And as much as Lizbeth doesn’t know how good these kids have gotten, they won’t believe how much better the team will be with her now that they’re all better. It’s exciting.”