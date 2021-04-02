Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage varsity runners sweep American Canyon

In the Vintage High cross country team’s season finale Wednesday, its girls won 38-17 and boys 36-19 over American Canyon in 80-plus degrees on the Crushers’ campus course.

“The Crushers took on the challenge of the warm weather today and persevered, once again!” said Vintage head coach Shari Costanzo, whose varsity girls finished the VVAL-only season undefeated.

She said that because it was spring break for the school district, some Vintage runners were on vacation. That caused the JV boys team to be one runner short of the five needed to have a team score. Since the top four finishers were Crushers, it’s safe to assume one more runner would have given Vintage the JV boys win as well. Zach Murrell won with a personal-record time of 21:54, followed by teammates Dylan Ito (24:26.6), Nathan Luna (24:36.9) and Brady Lowell (25.35.0).

American Canyon’s five runners made up the rest of the JV boys field — Noah Budu (26:45.6), Keanu Kawakami (26:56.2), Xavier Navarro (28.08.8), Ethan Luong (29:43.4) and Ethan Villasenor (30:25.0).

Vintage’s Mary Deeik led the pack of varsity girls with a time of 20:59.0. Josephine Borsetto (22:09.0) and Yadira Garcia (24:21.2) were second and third, and Natasha Beitz (25:23.2) and Lilla Kasper (25:23.2) were fifth and sixth.