Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage varsity runners sweep American Canyon

In the Vintage High cross country team’s season finale Wednesday, its girls won 38-17 and boys 36-19 over American Canyon in 80-plus degrees on the Crushers’ campus course.
“The Crushers took on the challenge of the warm weather today and persevered, once again!” said Vintage head coach Shari Costanzo, whose varsity girls finished the VVAL-only season undefeated.
She said that because it was spring break for the school district, some Vintage runners were on vacation. That caused the JV boys team to be one runner short of the five needed to have a team score. Since the top four finishers were Crushers, it’s safe to assume one more runner would have given Vintage the JV boys win as well. Zach Murrell won with a personal-record time of 21:54, followed by teammates Dylan Ito (24:26.6), Nathan Luna (24:36.9) and Brady Lowell (25.35.0).
American Canyon’s five runners made up the rest of the JV boys field — Noah Budu (26:45.6), Keanu Kawakami (26:56.2), Xavier Navarro (28.08.8), Ethan Luong (29:43.4) and Ethan Villasenor (30:25.0).
Vintage’s Mary Deeik led the pack of varsity girls with a time of 20:59.0. Josephine Borsetto (22:09.0) and Yadira Garcia (24:21.2) were second and third, and Natasha Beitz (25:23.2) and Lilla Kasper (25:23.2) were fifth and sixth.
“They did an amazing job adapting from previous seasons, when they trained in a close, in-person pack, to training virtually and socially distanced using the strength of the pack,” Costanzo said.
For American Canyon, Emma Piazza (25:13.8) was fourth. The other five Wolves were seventh through 11th. They were Julia Ramierez (26:09.6), Isabella Calderon (26:43.7), Yesenia Cardenas (28:16.0), Lydia Benton (28:18.6 ) and Telorah Kawakami (34:33.0).
Vintage’s Collin Durfee won the varsity boys race, breaking the course record and his PR with a time of 17:36.2. Placing 2-3-6-7 were teammates Nick Malito (19:26), Dylan Scott (19:30), Aiden Rutherford (20:24.2) and Nicholas Dominici (20:37.6).
Leading the Wolves with fourth and fifth places were Yahir Madrigal (19:30) and Andres Cardenas (19:54.0). Placing eighth through 11th were teammates Emanuel Barajas (20:38.8), Elvin Fuerte (20:44.7), Alfons McCoy (23:16.6) and Collin Yan (25:00.0).
It was the last high school race for 10 Vintage seniors who were honored — Kayla Tavakoli, Maile Sittler, Jordan Simi, Olivia Kerr, Deeik, Hernandez, Garcia and Borsetto for the girls, and Dylan Scott and Kevin Valdovinos for the boys.
“They've experienced challenges every season since their freshman year due to fires, poor air quality, and now a pandemic,” Costanzo said of the 12th-graders. “They have learned to overcome and they seem to enjoy taking on challenges because now they know that they can do hard things. They have been great role models for the rest of the team. We're really going to miss them next year.”
Softball
Windsor 1, St. Helena 0
The Saints, coming off a season-opening victory highlighted by senior Carter Dahline’s no-hitter, got a stellar performance from another pitcher Thursday in its home opener.
Unfortunately for sophomore hurler Aribella Farrell, who held Windsor to one hit in a seven-inning duel with senior Savanna Cordova, the Saints didn’t answer the Jaguars’ first-inning run and dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker.
St. Helena (1-1) had five hits — a double by Linnea Cupp and singles from Sofia Cupp, Blythe Brakesman, Skylar Fruetal and Andrea Tobon. But two Saints were caught stealing by Windsor senior catcher Nataleigh Johnson, who is in her fourth varsity season. So is Cordova, who struck out six and walked only one — fourth-year varsity Saints starter Carter Dahline, who had thrown Monday’s no-hitter at Healdsburg.
The Saints also committed two errors to Windsor’s zero, leading to the unearned run.
Jennifer Doherty singled and fellow junior Riley Zwetsloot scored for the Jaguars (1-0) off Farrell, who finished with seven strikeouts and four walks.
St. Helena visits Maria Carrillo at 4 p.m. Monday, before opening North Central League I play against Lower Lake at home on April 9.