The Crushers continued their solid start to the season with a four-set win over the Vikings on Tuesday, 25-27, 25-10, 25-14, 25-19. Vintage is now 3-1 on the season.
Julia Boder had 17 kills and 4 blocks, Maddie Klungel had 10 kills, 31 assists and 5 digs, Sarah Gauger had 15 kills, 2 aces and 5 digs, Cintli Camacho had 5 aces and 12 digs, Liza Mason had 11 digs and 3 assists, Maddie Flohr had 17 digs and 5 kills, and Olivia Ostler had 5 kills and 2 blocks.
Vintage played at Vanden on Wednesday night.
Healdsburg 3, St. Helena 0
The Saints dropped an away contest to host Healdsburg in a three-set sweep, 23-25, 14-25, 20-25, on Tuesday night to drop to 1-4 on the season.
Ashtyn Taylor had 4 kills, 2 aces and 10 digs, Carter Dahline had 3 kills, Ella White had 1 kill, Ellie Blakeley had 11 digs, Kaitlyn Glakeler had 1 ace and all assists and 1 ace Nichole Cia had an ace.
“The team is continuing to work hard and is improving every game,” reported head coach Jessica McCornack.
The Saints travel to El Molino on Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.
San Marin 3, American Canyon 0
The Wolves fell 20-25, 17-25, 23-25 on the road to the Mustangs on Tuesday night.
Giselle Torres led the Wolves with 14 digs, 6 kills and 9 assists, Maria Magaoay contributed 5 assists, Aldine Lusung had 4 kills and 4 assists, and Caytlin Capulong added 17 digs.
American Canyon starts league play next Tuesday when they host Napa.
JV Volleyball
American Canyon 2, San Marin 0
The Wolves picked up a road win, 25-11, 25-21, over the Mustangs on Tuesday.
Charlize Francisco had 4 digs and 4 kills, while Madison Gramlich had 7 digs and 3 kills. Selah Hmun added 2 blocks and 3 kills and Alexa Berry had 5 kills. Defensively, Nya Ballesteros had 7 digs, Leila Adel had 3 digs and Jackie Mendoza had 7 digs. Vyvylyn Tran had 10 assists.
Vintage 2, Montgomery 0
The Crushers swept the Vikings 25-17, 25-19 on the road Tuesday night.
Celeste Calderon had 12 digs, Reese Larson had 6 digs, Makenzie Wallace had 4 assists and 1 ace, Maddie McPhee had 3 assists and 3 aces, Evelyn Gillis had 3 kills, Reagyn Shoop had 2 blocks and 3 kills, and Lyla Cosper had 2 kills and 2 aces.