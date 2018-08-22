The Vintage volleyball team opened its season in Santa Rosa on Tuesday night with a 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10 nonleague victory over Cardinal Newman.
Kelsey Klungel amassed 24 kills, nine digs and three blocks for the Crushers. Olivia Ilsley racked up 18 digs, Maddie Klungel had six kills, five blocks, eight digs, six aces and 24 assists, Taylor Brandt had three kills, four blocks and three aces, Sarah Gauger had four kills, seven digs and 15 assists, and Alyssa Andrews had four kills and seven digs.
On Wednesday, the Crushers improved to 2-0 with another five-set victory, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25, 18-25, 15-13 over visiting Wood.
Kelsey Klungel had 16 kills, five blocks and five digs, Gauger 13 assists, six kills and eight digs, Maddie Klungel 19 assists, 14 kills and six digs, Brandt three blocks, five kills and four digs, and Ilsley 18 digs.
JV Volleyball
Cardinal Newman 2, Vintage 1
The Cardinals prevailed 25-17, 23-25, 15-13 in the visiting Crushers' season opener Tuesday night. Vintage was led by the blocking presence of Olivia Osler and Julia Schuemann, while Sara Hand and Makenzie Wallace also contributed defensively.
Vintage 2, Wood 0
The Crushers won at home Wednesday, 25-19, 25-27, improving to 1-1. Olivia Ostler had six kills, two blocks and an ace, Cassie Richardson six assists, Olivia Kerr four kills, Hand five digs and two aces, and Wallace five aces.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Cardinal Newman 0
Kate Kerr had five kills, Maddie McPhee five aces, Sophia Martin three aces and Evelyn Gillis two kills for the visiting Crushers in their season-opening 25-14, 25-19 victory Tuesday night.
Vintage 2, Wood 0
The Crushers improved to 2-0 with a 25–8, 22-25, 15-3 home win Wednesday. McPhee had six aces and three assists, Martin three aces and three assists, Kerr five kills, and Gillis three kills.