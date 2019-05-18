Dodging raindrops and soggy putting greens, Vintage High Leadership emerged a 6-4 winner over Napa High Leadership in the 17th annual Big Game Mini-Golf Tournament at Scandia Fun Center in Fairfield on Wednesday.
In the final athletic event of the school year between the crosstown-rival schools, 10 putters from each school faced each other in a one-on-one competition over 18 holes. The low total score in each match was worth 1 point and ties were a half-point each.
Napa sprinted out of the blocks and won the first three matches. The Grizzlies were led by Best Individual Putter winner Will Shull, whose 44 was four strokes better than any competitor.
But Vintage roared back, winning the next six matches to clinch the title. The Crushers pulled to within 9-8 of Napa in the overall series.
All received “Go Bananas” treats from tournament director Roger Bubel afterward.
Varsity Softball
Foothill 11, Napa 1, 5 innings
The top-seeded, undefeated Falcons (26-0) led 8-0 after hitting three-run homers in the first and second innings of Friday’s North Coast Section Division 1 playoff quarterfinal in Pleasanton.
Napa (15-8), after giving up those homers to Foothill’s No. 4 and No. 5 batters, got through the top of the lineup unscathed in the fourth inning. But in the fifth, with two outs, the Falcons used two doubles from their No. 1 and No. 2 batters, an error and a single to grab a 10-run lead and end the game by the mercy rule.
The Grizzlies did manage to score only the 13th run given up all season by Foothill, which came in with 16 shutouts. With one out in the third, Haylee Giarritta walked. On Kaylee Walston’s fielder’s choice to the left fielder, Giarritta was thrown out at the plate, but Walston scored on a throwing error by the catcher. A popup ended the rally, and Napa didn’t get another baserunner the rest of the way.
Giarritta doubled in the first inning and pitcher Jenna Baker singled to lead off the second for the Grizzlies’ only hits.