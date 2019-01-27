Alyssa Andrews matched her career high with 25 points as the Vintage High girls basketball team improved to 10-0 at home with a 61-56 victory over Napa High in double-overtime Saturday night.
The senior, who also had 11 rebounds and three steals, also scored 25 in the second Big Game of the season when she was a sophomore.
Also playing well for the Crushers were Kate Ilsley (12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists), Nicole Gleeson (nine points, seven rebounds, five steals, three blocks), Maya Sapienza (three points, 11 rebounds), Mo Groves (six points, five rebounds), Eden Wood (three points, five rebounds), Ellie Savage (three points) and Dellaina Morse (seven rebounds, one steal).
The first-place Crushers improved to 17-6 overall and 9-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League by dominating the boards.
“It was a tremendously hard-fought game by both teams and I am honored to have been a part of it,” said Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe. “The atmosphere was as spirited as can be. It’s unfortunate someone had to lose. I give Napa a ton of credit. They played extremely hard from opening tip to the double-overtime buzzer.
“I obviously couldn’t be more proud of my girls coming back from 10 down (in the third quarter) and doing whatever it took to get the victory. This was a game that I, along with everyone else who was lucky enough to be in attendance, will remember forever. I was truly inspired by both teams’ efforts.”
Carly Johnson led the Grizzlies (13-10, 4-5 VVAL) with 18 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists. Napa also got solid games from Maizy Armstrong-Brown (14 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals), Siena Young (eight points, six rebounds, three steals, one assist), Sofia Brandon (five points), Anna Ghisletta (five points, one rebound, one steal), Jenna Baker (three points, three rebounds), Faith Bartlett (two points, one rebound, one steal), Jane McLoughlin (four steals, three assists) and Hannah Newman (one point, three rebounds).
After Vintage led 15-10 after the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime, Johnson drained two 3-pointers and Brandon and Baker each hit one in the third quarter to help Napa take a 32-25 lead into the fourth.
“Sofia also had some really big box-outs, which allowed her teammates to get rebounds,” Napa head coach Darci Ward said.
Vintage came back to send the game into the first overtime tied 45-45.
In the first overtime, under the din of a capacity crowd, Johnson and Armstrong-Brown were each 2 of 2 on free throws and Young had a 2-pointer and free throw for Napa, while Ilsley had four points and Gleeson and Savage each hit a free throw.
It was tied 52-52 going into the second overtime, when Barlett hit two free throws and Johnson had a 2-pointer for Napa. But Vintage pulled away with four points from Andrews, two each from Gleeson and Ilsley, and a Groves free throw.
“This was probably the most memorable and exciting Big Game that I have had the privilege of coaching,” Ward said. “It was well-fought and close the entire time and both teams really battled hard. I am very proud of my team. Obviously it is a tough loss and painful, but we couldn’t ask for our team to play with any more heart or passion. Our entire team was engaged with the game and everyone played a big part.
“I am equally impressed with both teams. I am impressed with the poise and control that Vintage played with, to come back when we had a 10-point lead and that they worked hard the entire game. I am happy that our team never gave up and got to two overtimes with the No. 1 team in our league. We are playing at a high level right now. Our hope is to be playing our best basketball at the end of season and for the league tournament.”
It was the first game for McLoughlin, a third-year varsity guard, since Dec. 7.
“Jane came back for the first time since she had to have surgery on her finger,” Ward explained. “I was trying to limit her time to two or three minutes for each quarter or so. It was really nice to see her back on the court.”
On Tuesday night, the Grizzlies will host American Canyon while the Crushers visit Sonoma Valley.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Vintage 2, Napa 0
Junior Anthony Enriquez scored in the first half on an assist by senior Jesus Gonzalez assist, a free kick into the box, and senior Oscar Loyola converted a penalty kick in the second half as the first-place Crushers (16-1-2, 9-0-1 VVAL) encored an earlier 2-0 Big Game win over the second-place Grizzlies (11-5, 7-2 VVAL) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
Starting Vintage goalkeeper Carlos Ayala was spelled by fellow senior Gerardo Fuentes midway through the second half.
“Gerardo helped finish the clean sheet after Napa went on an all-out attack. They both made some big saves,” Vintage co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “All of the seniors stood out. We were able to get them all in to play in their last Big Game.”
On Tuesday night, Napa hosts third-place American Canyon (7-8-4, 3-5-2 VVAL) while Vintage visits fifth-place Sonoma Valley.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Napa 57, Justin-Siena 47
Stephen Blume led first-place Napa (17-5, 8-0 VVAL) with 24 points and added two rebounds and two steals in Friday night’s home win over the Braves (11-12, 1-8 VVAL).
Also playing well for the Grizzlies were Zach Swim (12 points, four rebounds, two assists), Brock Bowers (eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks), Vince O’Kelley (four points, five rebounds, two assists) and Tyler Oda (two points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals)
Napa visits third-place Vintage (10-11, 5-4 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Monday, while Justin-Siena hosts Sonoma Valley.
Prep Wrestling
Three Braves medal at tourney
Justin-Siena took home three medals from the Redwood Empire Classic in Ukiah on Saturday.
Sophomores Nico Minardos and Sebastian Medina earned silver medals in the Junior Varsity Division of the 33-team event, while Jacob Guiducci earned a bronze in the Varsity Division. Guiducci scored four wins against North Coast Section opponents, dropping only a 3-0 decision in the semifinals to a Sutter wrestler from Sutter from the Northern Section.
The Braves’ coaching staff lauded Syohei Harr, who scored some big wins in the Varsity class; Nathan Lowenstein, who pinned a former Marin County Athletic League foe from Tamalpais in the JV division; Kurtis Baca, who has been the Braves’ most improved wrestler; and Yahaira Martinez, who was “All-Heart” after getting back on the mat for her first competition since being injured in December.
The Braves wrap VVAL duals Wednesday by hosting Sonoma Valley in their Senior Night meet at 6 p.m.
JV Boys Soccer
Vintage 3, Napa 0
Landon Leal Ruiz converted a penalty kick to put the Crushers up 1-0 at halftime Saturday night. Ivan Chávez scored off Gabe Cendejas corner kick to make it 2-0, and Ian Reis scored off an Eric Javar cross. Vintage goalkeeper Tanner Griffith recorded the shutout with a strong performance.
JV Boys Wrestling
Napa 24, American Canyon 24
Thomas Hatton (222 pounds) and Rudy Hernandez (172) had first-period pins and Calvin Snider (147) and Justin Barnes (154) second-round pins for host Napa on Thursday night.
For American Canyon, Zak Raymond (115), Juan Madrigal (128) had first-round pins, and Christian Gomez (140) and Antonio Blanco (162) pinned their foes in the second period.