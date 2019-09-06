The Vintage High boys water polo team traveled to Brentwood on Thursday and opened its season with a 17-6 win over Heritage.
It was a result nearly identical to the Crushers’ 16-5 win over the Patriots in their North Coast Section Division 1 playoff opener last Nov. 1 at Drake High in San Anselmo.
Leading Vintage in the rematch were Nico D’Angelo (8 goals, 1 assist, 8 steals, 3 drawn ejections), Sean Pratt (4 goals, 4 steals, 2 drawn ejections) and Philip Ross (1 goal, 3 assists, 1 drawn ejection). Sam Hebb contributed 2 goals, while Luke Galles and Tyler Kortie each scored once. Carson Bacci, Jackson Carmichael, and Ryan Mooney each contributed an assist. The defense was run by goalies Aidan Davis (2 saves, 1 steal) and Aidan Magee (5 saves).
Vintage visits Cardinal Newman for its Vine Valley Athletic League opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Finley Aquatic Center in Santa Rosa.
Varsity Volleyball
Cardinal Newman 3, Justin-Siena 0
The Braves went down with a fight in Santa Rosa on Thursday night, nearly pulling out the third set before dropping the nonleague match, 25-16, 25-15, 28-26.
“We’ve made some huge improvements since last week,” Braves head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “Serving and passing were both strong, and our offense looked good. Once we put it all together for an entire match, we’ll be looking good.”
Outside hitter Eva Cleary had 14 kills, 6 digs and 1 ace for Justin-Siena (0-2). Outside hitter Megan Hanson added 11 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs, and 1 assist, setter Mea Todd had 18 assists, 1 kill and 7 digs, and libero Marianne Fernandez had 11 digs, 1 ace and 1 assist and “passed fantastically,” Reilley said.
The Braves host Sonoma Valley in their VVAL opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Montgomery 3, Napa 1
The Grizzlies rolled in the first set, but the visiting Panthers came back to win in four sets, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17, 28-26, making a huge comeback in the final set.
McCauley Smith had 20 kills and 3 service aces and Samantha Sowersby had 28 assists for the Grizzlies (2-3), who will open VVAL action by hosting American Canyon at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
JV Boys Water Polo
Vintage 7, Heritage 3
The Crushers won in Brentwood on Thursday behind Mason Davis (3 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal) and Nico Solorio (2 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals). Carson McClintick and Jared Avina contributed 1 goal apiece, and the Vintage defense was led by goalies CJ Tiebout (2 saves) and Matthew Lloyd (3 saves, 1 steal).
JV Volleyball
Cardinal Newman 2, Justin-Siena 1
The Cardinals came back to defeat the Braves in Santa Rosa on Thursday night, 11-25, 25-19, 19-17.