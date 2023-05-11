Vintage High freshman Noelle Rofkahr won her varsity pitching debut by holding Petaluma to one run in 4 1/3 innings of relief as the second-seeded Crushers rallied for a 6-5 victory in a Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament semifinal Wednesday at Casa Grande.

The Crushers (16-9) hope the third time will be the charm when they take on No. 1 seed Casa Grande (21-3) for the title at 4 p.m. Friday on the Gauchos’ field. Casa beat Vintage 5-1 and 13-3 in regular-season VVAL play.

Rofkahr relieved junior Dessiana Garcia in the third inning and got the last out after the third-seeded Trojans (16-7) had scored three times for a 4-1 lead. It was 5-2 before the Crushers tied it with a three-spot in the sixth and went ahead with a run in the top of the seventh.

Rofkahr gave up three hits and one walk while striking out five. She also led the Crushers’ 11-hit attack by going 2 for 2 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. Rofkahr led the Vintage JV pitchers this season with a 4-0 record and 84 strikeouts and just 18 walks in 48 2/3 innings pitched, and was one of three batters to lead the team with 20 RBI and a plus-.400 batting clip (.404).

Desiree Griffith went 2 for 3 with an RBI, walk and run scored, and Taylor Lauritsen was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Also with hits were Devin Viruet (1 for 4, double, RBI), Brianna Allen (1 for 2, RBI, walk, run scored), Audrey Manley (1 for 3, RBI, walk), Cienna Alvarez (1 for 4, run scored) and Ava Raines (1 for 4). Abygail Sims added a run scored and Emily Vanderbilt reached on a walk.

Varsity Boys Golf

Torres, Keller advance to D-1 section tourney

American Canyon senior Brandon Torres and Justin-Siena freshman Jack Keller finished in a three-way tie for fifth place with 74s in the North Coast Section Division 2 Tournament/Division 1 Qualifier on Monday at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma.

Justin-Siena, which qualified as a team, also got a 78 from Charlie Keller, a 91 from Bruno Freschi, a 95 from Andrew Crist, and a 103 from Logan Khoury.

Torres also plays for the American Canyon baseball team, which takes on Petaluma for the VVAL Tournament title at 7 p.m. Friday at Sonoma’s Arnold Field.

Varsity Boys Tennis

Piedmont 6, Justin-Siena 1

The 13th-seeded Braves saw their season come to an end at No. 4 seed Piedmont in a NCS Division 2 playoff opener Tuesday, their only win coming when Charlie Vaziri outlasted Alex Zalewski 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 through No. 3 singles, respectively, Will Bollinger lost 6-0, 6-0 to Lucas Smolko, Sam LaMonica fell 6-0, 6-2 to Ben Breber, and Lasse Saenger dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Ethan Pham.

In doubles action, Austin Sidhu and Ruben Jones lost 6-3, 6-1 to Monte Imburg and Arun Brahma, Alex Michalek and Antonio Gomez fell 6-1, 6-1 to Nick King and Graham Alban, and Christian DeGuzman and Carson Whitlock lost 6-0, 6-3.

Acalanes 7, Vintage 0

The 12th-seeded Crushers fell to the No. 5 Dons in Lafayette in a NCS Division 1 playoff opener on Tuesday.

Vintage’s Ethan Kincaid, after winning the VVAL singles title, went 1-1 in the NCS Singles Tournament on May 5 at James Logan High in Union City. The senior defeated Redwood’s Jackson Sichel in the first round, 6-3, 1-6, 7-4, before falling 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to eventual second-place finisher Jonathan Doughtie of Analy-Sebastopol.

The VVAL doubles champions, Vintage twins Arman and Stefan Shakeri, also went 1-1 at sections. They rallied to beat Benicia’s Adacus Anderson and Ben Flitcroft, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, before falling 6-0, 6-2 to Washington-Fremont’s Nikhil Prasad and Athish Kumar.