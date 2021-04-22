Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage wins tight one in head coach's debut

It’s always nice when a new head coach can ease into the job with a lopsided win in their debut.

That didn’t happen for new Vintage High baseball skipper Billy Smith on Wednesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In the battle of Trower Avenue at Justin-Siena, the visiting Crushers changed the lead for the fifth time with a seventh-inning rally before holding off the Braves for a 6-5 Vine Valley Athletic League victory.

“The first win always feels good to get out of the way,” Smith said. “Most of the time you worry about, ‘Did we prepare them enough in this short time?’”

Davide Migotto (3 for 4) led off the top of the seventh with a double, Nick Schuttish was hit by a pitch and Ian Avalos (3 for 3, three RBIs) walked to load the bases for Alex Dehzad (2 for 4, two RBIs), who doubled in Migotto and Schuttish for the 6-5 lead.

With Dehzad at second and Avalos at third, Justin-Siena reliver David Elias got the next batter to look at a third strike. Third baseman Nick Andrews then got him out of the inning, nabbing Avalos at home on a fielder’s choice and retiring the next batter on a groundout.