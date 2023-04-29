The Vintage High boys tennis team swept the individual titles when it hosted the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament on Monday and Tuesday.

Ethan Kincaid defeated Justin-Siena’s Will Bollinger in the singles championship on Tuesday afternoon. The match was postponed a couple of hours because Kincaid had to take a test. But he kept a Bollinger from winning three straight and didn’t lose a set against a VVAL foe all season. Will’s brother, current UC Davis starter Lucas Bollinger, was the VVAL singles champ in 2019 and 2022 after the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled due to the pandemic.

Vintage’s senior twins, Stefan Shakeri and Armand Shakeri, captured the doubles title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over a Casa Grande team. The brothers had defeated Petaluma 6-2, 6-4, and Napa High, 6-1, 6-3, to advance.

The Crushers went on to win the league title with a 9-1 VVAL record, followed by Justin-Siena (7-2), Casa Grande (6-4), Petaluma (4-5), Napa (3-7) and American Canyon (0-10).

Next up for the Crushers’ trio of champions is the North Coast Section Division I Individual Tournament at James Logan-Union City on May 5-6. Vintage will also compete in the NCS team playoffs starting May 9.

Prep Track and Field

Braves shine against Casa, in Saturday meets

The Justin-Siena track and field program earned a big Vine Valley Athletic League sweep of all four divisions against visiting Casa Grande in its Senior Day, regular-season home finale on April 19.

After 22 seniors were celebrated, the meet got off to fast success with all four of the hosts’ 4x100 relay teams winning their divisions. The varsity girls quartet of Haley Pham, Gabby Davis, Bella Balmaceda and Lili Hobaugh took a dominant win in 51.72 seconds. Hobaugh also won all three of her individual events, the 100 meters, 200 meters and long Jump. Davis was second in the 100 and Pham third, while Balmaceda was third in the 200.

The sprint speed continued in the 400 meters, where the Braves’ Laney Reiter won in a fast 63.15, and teammate Blake Wilsey in second in 64.21. Wilsey was also second in the 200. Smit ran a PR while winning the 800 meters in 2:26, a mark she shattered three days later with a 2:23.25 at the Sacramento Meet of Champions. Smit also won the high Jump against Casa at 5 feet, and continues to stand on top of the VVAL rankings in all of her events.

Mariel Emana continued her winning season in the shot put (32-2) and the discus (84-6). Teammates Emery Messenger and Ava Bolger took second and third in the shot put sweep, respectively, and Bolger also took third in the discus.

Messenger won the triple jump in a sweep with teammates Samantha Carey and Sophia Dominici. Katie Spiegel won the pole vault, while Carey won the 100 hurdles and joined a sweep of the 300 hurdles with Taylor Stoppello and Dominici. Lili Dominguez added a third in the 1600.

Justin-Siena’s league-leading 4x400 relay team of Davis, Laney Reiter, Smit and Wilsey took first in what has been an undefeated season for the foursome.

The Braves’ varsity girls went on to beat American Canyon 91-44 on Tuesday to finish undefeated in VVAL dual meets for the third straight season.

“It’s pretty straightforward. These girls put in the time and 100% effort,” Braves head coach Tracy Martin said. “They are fierce competitors with poised, earnest attitudes and a real bond as a team. The example they set and have been setting for years is outstanding for everyone at the track to witness, including their coaches.”

The varsity boys also turned in some impressive personal records. Nico Lamonica won the 100 and 200 and teamed with Jacob Wood, Parker Schuemann and Jaden Washington on a season-best time in the 4x100 relay of 45.91. Wood also took second in the 100 meters, second in the 200 meters and 110 hurdles, and third in the 300 hurdles. Washington ran his first 400 to a second-place time of 54.80, and was second in the 200 in 24.78.

Jack Carey won the long jump, with teammates Hunter Bledsoe and Henry Boeschen completing the top-three sweep, and was third in both the 400 and 200. Jack Ibrahim won critical points in the shot put, throwing a PR of 36-5, and was second in the discus at a PR of 101-1 ahead of third-placing teammate Ryan Teresi (86-1).

Asher Cleary won both the high jump and discus, and Boeschen took the triple jump. Jackson Smith and Owen Fortner scored well in placing second and third in the pole vault. DJ Ryan scored a third in the high jump, and Orlando Martinez ran a fast 800 to place second.

In JV boys action, Andres Diaz had a four-win day in the 100, 200, high jump and 4x100 relay, where he teamed with Josh Madayag, Nicholas Love and Asa Hightower. Love was second in the 100 and 200. Dominik Monterrosa ran a fast PR in the 400 in 59.80.

Roberto Irucuta was a strong second in the 3200, and Jack Jamison won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and was third in the 1600. Matteo Tucci scored key points in winning the long jump, with Jason Tolentino in second. Brandon Thweatt continued his standout season with wins in the shotput and discus.

On the girls side, Isabella Moore had a stellar day in winning the 100, 200 and long jump with personal records, and joined Aldyn Martin, Claire Cannariato and Dylan Zapolski to win the 4x100 relay in a league-leading time of 56.63. Martin also won the high jump and was a strong second in the 100 and 200. Cannariato won the 400, sweeping the event with Olivia Mazzucco and Drew Halloran. Mazzuco also won the 300 hurdles.

Ayshalyn Celaya won both the 1600 and 3200, with Lena Palazzolo taking third in the 1600. Tosca Pott won the discus, with Miranda Frias in second and Ava Preston in third, and Frias won the discus with Preston in third. Parker Stephens claimed the pole vault, and Charlotte Bevan and Neela Bose scored well with a second and third in the long jump. The 4x400 team of Sasha Jamison, Mazzucco, Cannariato and Natalie Krystal finished things out with a win.

On April 22 at the prestigious Sacramento Meet of Champions, Justin-Siena’s varsity girls 4x100 relay team of Davis, Pham, Balmaceda and Hobaugh raced to their fastest time ever and second fastest in school history, 51.14, while Smit set a big 800-meter personal record of 2:23.25. Hobaugh was second overall in the long jump (17-5) and Messenger competed well in the triple jump (32-8).

At Montgomery’s Viking Classic in Santa Rosa on April 22, the Braves’ Samantha Carey was first overall in the 100 hurdles, Cleary was third in the boys high jump, Wilsey was fourth in the girls 400 meters, and Mariel Emana, Nicholas Love, Aldyn Martin, Ryan Reber and Colin Esperanza all posted strong personal records.

Varsity Badminton

Vintage 13, Napa 2

Four matches lasted three sets, with the Crushers winning three of them in their third Big Game victory of the season Friday at Napa High.

Vintage swept the boys singles. It was Sam Loomis in a close one over Henry Miller, 21-13, 16-21, 21-11; Collin Durfee over George Lopez, 21-16, 21-13; Tylen Carrasco over Colin Theunissen, 21-12, 21-11; and Kamrin Razi over Christian Satterfield, 21-7, 21-8.

Winning in girls singles for the Crushers were Akhila Donthi over Heidi Gadasy in another barnburner, 22-20, 18-21, 21-10; Allysen Crowley over Angie Rodriguez, 21-17, 21-12; and Briana Hurtado over Alina Delgado in a nailbiter, 21-17, 14-21, 21-15. Napa High’s Ellie Vance came back beat Lily Busby at No. 4 doubles, 7-21, 21-17, 21-17.

In boys doubles, Loomis and Durfee beat Paxton Fisher and Lopez, 21-2, 21-10, and Bruno Ledesma and Daniel Fernandez topped Tyler Lewis and Theunissen, 21-3, 21-8.

Girls doubles saw Colette St. Aubin and Donthi defeat Alexa Briseno and Delgado, 21-17, 21-11. Vance was also part of Napa High’s other win at No. 2 doubles, where she and Gadasy beat Hurtado and Miros de Reza, 21-14, 21-12.

In mixed doubles, Ledesma and St. Aubin downed Miller and Rodriguez, 21-15, 21-11; Aina Akaboshi and Carrasco put away Diana Perez and Christian Saterfield, 21-6, 21-15; and Fernandez and Crowley topped Briseno and Lewis, 21-12, 21-8.

Vintage hosts Petaluma at 4 p.m. Tuesday in its Senior Day meet before playing in the VVAL Tournament at American Canyon, where singles will be at 3 p.m. Thursday and doubles at 8 a.m. Friday.

