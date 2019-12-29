Vintage High senior Dominic Smith became the first Napa County wrestler in three years to finish in the top eight and earn a medal at the high-caliber Sierra Nevada Classic, held Friday and Saturday in Reno.
Smith went 6-3 to place eighth and lead Vintage, which finished 59th as a team out of 83 schools.
Smith opened with a 15-0 technical fall over Hayden Berger of Lakeland (Rathdrum, Idaho), before getting pinned in 59 seconds by Vista del Lago’s Austin Walker.
Only 35 days after his football season ended in the North Coast Section playoff semifinals, Smith had to win five straight consolation matches to earn a medal.
He pinned Donovan Goedhals of Excel Christian (Sparks, Nev.) in 4:31, pinned Aaron Reyes of Silver (Silver City, N.M.) in 2:56, won by forfeit, pinned Matt Putich of San Jose’s Evergreen Valley in 1:50, and won a 7-5 decision over Beyer’s Raul Garcia.
Needing one more win to make the fifth-place match, Smith was pinned in 2:05 by Setriano Piroddi of Fernley (Nev.), then was pinned in 3:14 by Titus Schultz of Mountain View (Bend, Ore.) in the seventh-place match.
Stephen Ramirez (145) went 3-2 for the Crushers. After winning by forfeit, he blanked Wood’s Cristian Maldonado 7-0, lost 8-4 to Lane Downing of Culver (Ore.), beat Braxton Bisenius of La Grande (Ore.) 5-1, and bowed out with an 11-8 loss to Alan Patino of Millikan (Long Beach).
Saul Valle (170) went 2-2 for Vintage. He was pinned in his opener by Noah Gallardo of Shadow Ridge (Las Vegas) in 3:40. After a bye, Valle won a 10-2 major decision over Kade Sharp of Sprague (Salem, Ore.) and a 5-0 decision over Wood’s Acel Soria, before getting pinned by Shawn Lortie of Spring Creek (Nev.) in 2:13.
Konrad Fiske (285) and Dylan Cook (138) each went 0-2. Fiske lost a 4-2 decision and got pinned in 5:00.
Vintage will host Petaluma in its Vine Valley Athletic League opener at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Varsity Boys Basketball
American Canyon 3rd in Fairfield tourney
The Wolves finished third in the Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic, defeating Vallejo 52-43 in the third-place game on Saturday after falling 72-32 to Elk Grove in Friday night’s semifinals.
American Canyon (3-6) had a slight edge at the half on Saturday, 27-23, but exploded in the third quarter with high-pressure defense and fast-paced offense to outscore the Redhawks 18-5 and take a decisive 45-28 lead into the fourth.
All-Tournament selection Khai Curry led the Wolves with 14 points and set a defensive tone that carried them throughout the game, head coach Scott Hayburn said. Another All-Tournament honoree, Noah Simmons, finished with 7 points and led American Canyon in rebounding.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” Hayburn said. “(On Friday) we looked lost and completely out of sync. Tonight we executed, controlled the tempo and protected the lead. It feels like the season is starting to turn around as we establish who we are as a program.”
Napa 7th in Marin tourney
The Grizzlies bounced back from two losses in the four-day Don Bambauer Memorial Holiday Classic at Marin Catholic on Saturday by defeating San Marin, 55-54. Brayden Greenlee had 16 points and 3 rebounds and hit the go-ahead bucket for Napa (3-10) with under five seconds to go as the Grizzlies snapped a nine-game skid.
Jack Hunter added 13 points and 5 rebounds, Will Marseilles had his best game of the year with 10 points, Tyler Oda had 9 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, and Spencer Gorman chipped 4 points and hauled in 11 rebounds.
Napa fell to Lincoln of San Francisco on Friday, 79-65, despite 20 points, 4 assists and 3 steals from Greenlee. Jack Hunter supplied another 13 points and 5 rebounds along with 3 assists. Oda had 11 points and 5 assists, and Logan Van Zandt 10 points and 6 rebounds.
The Grizzlies take on Westmoor of Daly City for 13th place at 11 a.m. Monday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Middletown 40, Justin-Siena 37.
A back-and-forth battle ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Braves as the Mustangs hit a corner three-pointer as time expired to win the semifinal game of the Amethyst bracket of the West Coast Jamboree.
It’s the fourth one-possession loss for the Braves (4-7) this season.
“Tough way to lose tonight obviously,” said head coach Andrew Bettencourt. “I thought we did an incredible job down the stretch to come back and tie the game, but give Middletown credit, they made a play when they needed to. We have to be better for the first 33 minutes of that game. We were inconsistent and had some lapses that really hurt us. We look forward to an opportunity on Monday to get back on the court and try to win a second game in the tournament.”
The game was tied at 8 through one quarter but Middletown owned the second to take a 20-10 lead into the intermission. Justin-Siena battled back in the third to send the game to the fourth trailing 26-21.
The Mustangs extended their lead thanks to a 7-0 run to open the fourth and led 37-27 with three minutes left before the Braves clawed their way back, eventually tying the game at 37 on a Charmain Griffin three-pointer with less than 15 seconds left.
But after a scramble underneath the basket, Middletown got the ball to the corner and hit a three at the buzzer.
Pacing the Braves were Griffin (13 points, 4 rebounds), Belle Wells (8 points), Gabi Richardson (6 points, 6 rebounds), Lexi Rosenbrand (5 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals), Isabella Wright (3 points, 5 rebounds), Samai Wilson (2 points) and Alyssa Curtola (3 assists, 3 steals).
The Braves were hindered by 30 turnovers in the contest.
They’ll face Santa Cruz in the Third-Place game on Monday at 3 p.m.
American Canyon 1-2 at Dixon tourney
After dropping their first two games of the Dixon Ram Jam Tournament, 71-22 to Wood on Thursday and 49-43 to Pierce on Friday, the Wolves rebounded with a 50-23 rout of Vacaville to finish their preseason at 7-7.
Scoring for American Canyon were Trinity Billingsley (18 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, 9 rebounds), Cameron Genteroy (12 points, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 rebounds), Emily Aranda (7 points, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 rebound), Louralei Salanga (5 points, 2 steals, 2 rebounds), Amaree Bennett (4 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds), Olivia Gradington (2 points, 2 steals, 2 rebounds) and Destiny Evans (2 points, 1 steal, 8 rebounds).
The Wolves host Justin-Siena in their Vine Valley Athletic League opener at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Varsity Girls Wrestling
Justin-Siena pair medal at tourney
Braves sophomores Star Gil and Ya-Ya Martinez brought home bronze consolation medals from the Queen of the Mat Tournament in Pittsburg on Saturday.
They were the first Braves to attend the event, which had 50-plus teams this year.
“Both girls are steadily improving and truly beginning to enjoy being part of the amazing women’s wrestling community,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci. “Excited for the future for these two gals.”