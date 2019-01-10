The Vintage High wrestling team, much as cross-town rival Napa High did, came back from a big deficit to beat host Justin-Siena 60-22 in Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet Wednesday night.
Wrestling in their cafeteria, the Braves took a 12-0 lead on third-period pins from Cooper Cohee (106 pounds) over Allison Lopez-Hernandez, and Sebastian Medina over Natalie Scott after trailing early.
Justin-Siena’s Jacob Guiducci (120) won a 9-1 major decision over Reece Imrie, and Caden Parlett (126) picked up a forfeit win to make it 22-0.
Then it was Vintage’s turn to dominate.
Making it 22-18 with first-period pins were Tyler Guzman (130) against Tommy Lopez, Dominic Dandini (138) over Zacky Zurowski, and Niko Smith (145) against Nico Minardos.
Tucker Lanoue (152) pinned Anthony Fannin in the second period for a 24-18 lead. The rest of the Crushers’ wins were via first-period pin – Tony Macedo (160) over Nathan Lowenstein, Saul Valle (170) over Syohei Harr, Owen Chappellet (195) over Kurtis Baca, and Dominic Smith (220) over JP Negueloua.
Alex Ortiz (182) and Konrad Fiske (285) received forfeit wins for Vintage.
Justin-Siena co-coach Jesse Ward said Minardos was “all-heart” and wrestled very tough after coming back from an injury layoff.
“I thought most of our kids wrestled a little nervous tonight, most likely due to it being our first home dual meet,” Ward added. “We got a few wins in the lower weights, but the momentum turned with giving up forfeits and losing matches in the upper weights. Our kids wrestled tough, though. They showed up and wrestled with heart.
“Seven of our matches against Vintage were against my former Sheriff’s Activities League kids. Most of those SAL kids have eight-plus years under their belts. I’m sad that we lost some of those matches, but am happy those kids are continuing with this grueling sport. As a Napa High alum (like co-coach Jason Guiducci), I’d love to beat Vintage, but tonight wasn’t our night. I’m still darn proud of these kids from the littlest school in the VVAL.”
The Crushers will compete in Drake’s Chris Snowden Memorial Tournament on Saturday, while Justin-Siena heads to the Armijo Invitational.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Petaluma 4, American Canyon 0
The Trojans, who led 2-0 at halftime, became the first VVAL opponent to shut out the visiting Wolves on Wednesday night.
“We had some shots, but they’re the real deal,” American Canyon head coach Travis Behn said after his team fell to 0-9-1 overall and 0-3-1 in the VVAL.
Sonoma Valley 2, Justin-Siena 1
Anjali Monteverdi scored in the second half on a Tessa Salvestrin assist for the Braves (1-6-1, 1-3-1 VVAL), who trailed 1-0 at halftime Wednesday night in Sonoma.
Varsity Boys Basketball
American Canyon 73, Petaluma 58
The visiting Wolves led just 32-31 at halftime but outscored the Trojans 26-5 in the third quarter to pull away and improve to 4-0 in the VVAL and 8-9 overall Wednesday night.
Gabe Patrick had 21 points, Oliver Aandahl scored 11, and Eric Thomas had nine points while playing well defensively. Patrick and Thomas each had five rebounds.
American Canyon hosts Napa High in a first-place showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.
JV Wrestling
Vintage 9, Justin-Siena 0
In the only matches contested, Aspen Dikeman (113) won by third-period pin and Leilani Frazier (138) won a 5-3 decision for the visiting Crushers on Wednesday.
JV Girls Soccer
American Canyon 2, Petaluma 1
Lilliana Flathers scored both goals for the Wolves (4-5-1, 2-2 VVAL) as they came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit at Petaluma on Wednesday.
Her first goal was assisted by Aliana Mangabay and her second by Pyper Dado. Recording the second-half shutout was Madison Fine, in her first-ever game at goalkeeper.