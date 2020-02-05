Jessica Mendieta and Natalie Scott each took second place to lead the Vintage High wrestling team in the Goddess of the Vine Tournament at Windsor High on Saturday.
Mendieta won three matches by pin – one in all of 9 seconds – to reach the 170-pound championship match, where she lost a 5-0 decision.
Scott reached the 116-pound final by winning three straight decisions. Also making the top eight was Alison Lopez-Hernandez (113), who pinned her first two opponents before losing a decision and finishing in the top eight. First-year wrestler Nathaly Ramirez (126) also gave a strong effort but did not place.
Varsity Girls Basketball
American Canyon 38, Napa 36
The Wolves avenged last month’s 50-39 Vine Valley Athletic League road loss with solid defense in edging the visiting Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Trinity Billingsley and Jazmine Fontilla each had 10 points, Emily Aranda 6, Cameron Genteroy 5, Louralei Salanga 4 and Amaree Bennett 3 for American Canyon (9-5, 2-7 VVAL).
The Wolves swept all three levels, winning the freshman game 42-13 and the JV contest 51-29.
American Canyon’s varsity will try to complete a season sweep of Petaluma when it visits the Trojans at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Vintage 7, Sonoma Valley 0
Gerardo Perez assisted the first three goals and scored the fifth once as the Crushers (13-3, 8-1 VVAL) grabbed a 5-0 halftime lead and cruised past the VVAL’s third-place Dragons at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night.
Perez assisted goals by Jesus Manzo, Landon Leal Ruiz and Yahir Escalona for a 3-0 lead. After Emmanuel Duran scored on a Justin Sotelo assist, Perez got an assist from Angel Tapia. Ivan Delgado and Anthony Enriquez assisted on each other’s goals to cap the scoring.
Napa 4, American Canyon 0
The second-place Grizzlies (12-6-1, 8-2 VVAL) won Thursday night at American Canyon (2-10-7, 2-5-2 VVAL), getting goals from Jeff Garcia, Miguel Hernandez, Anthony Mora and Ian Clark.
Napa will host Vintage in Big Game II at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Berean Christian 5, Justin-Siena 1
Tessa Salvestrin scored in the second half for the Braves (3-10-2, 0-8-1 VVAL) after they trailed 3-0 at halftime in Walnut Creek in Tuesday’s nonleague game.
JV Girls Basketball
Vintage 41, Sonoma Valley 24
The Crushers (21-2) geared up for Thursday’s Big Game against visiting Vintage by downing Sonoma Valley at home on Tuesday.
Ella Pridmore led the way with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Gianna McDaniel had 12 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Kayla Cleveland added 6 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assists and 1 blocked shot. Sophie Lerner chipped in 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Katy Gibbs had 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Sophia Notaro had 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 blocked shot. Julia Gerenser added a rebound and steal. Paige Simpkins 2 rebounds, and Vanessa Macias and Alex Whipple 1 steal apiece.