Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage wrestlers win team title at Pinole Valley

The Vintage High wrestling team, girls and boys combined, took home the first-place trophy from the Bay Area Invitational at Pinole Valley High on Saturday.

“The tournament itself was fun to attend,” Crushers head coach Maika Watanabe said. “Having the entire team participate in one gym was exciting for everyone to watch each other. It’s different from other tournaments we go to because the team is usually split up by each level, traveling to three different tournaments.

“At the end of the day, winning the team trophy was a topping on the cake.”

Placing first individually for the girls were seniors Leilani Frazer (5-0 with 5 pins), Natalie Scott (5-0 with 4 pins), Jessica Mendieta (4-0 with 4 pins) and sophomore Cassady Lopez-Hernandez (5-0 with 5 pins).

Frazer was also named Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights.

Placing second for the girls were junior Mckaylah Yougblood (4-1 with 4 pins) and freshman Lily Miller (2-1 with 2 pins), while freshman Hannah Johnson placed third in her round-robin bracket. Also competing for the Crushers were Elysiana Medina, Gianna Ficele, Tiyanna Vasquez, Parker McClintick and Gianna Giorsetto.

Leading the boys with first-place finishes were seniors Niko Smith (3-0 with 3 pins) and Anthony Gutierrez (2-0 with 2 pins).

In the JV boys division for Vintage, placing first were Carson DeGarmo, Pedro Ramirez, Victor Avila, Kyle Link, Daniel Pelayo, Jaden Ellis, Nathan Luna and Diego Acosta. Placing second were Jeremiah Macedo and Jacob Slay, while Ryan Kmiec and Soren De Young each placed third. Miguel Arreola also competed for the Crushers.

“The team has shown improvement since the recent start of the season, especially some of our newer wrestlers,” Watanabe said. “Macedo and Ramirez had great come-from-behind wins; it showed the fight they have to not give up. Acosta and Link pulled out their first wins of the season, improving on their technique and balance as first-year wrestlers. There’s still more to learn, but the effort put in by the whole team during each match is what all of the coaches were proud of.”

This Saturday, the Vintage girls will compete in the Roger Briones Invitational at San Leandro High while the boys wrestle at San Marin’s Green & Gold Invitational in Novato.

Varsity Boys Basketball

American Canyon 95, Armijo 50

The Wolves, playing Armijo in a non-tournament game for the first time ever, broke their school’s scoring record for the second game in a row Monday night in Fairfield.

American Canyon (4-2) broke a record that stood just six days after they had scored in the 90s for the first time in their previous game, a 92-56 annihilation of visiting Pittsburg on Nov. 30.

Stingy defense and hot shooting was the recipe for the Wolves against Armijo. They held their fifth opponent in six games under 60 points with smothering defense, all while draining 14 3-pointers — eight in the first quarter, when they opened up a 33-14 lead.

“The offense gets a lot of attention, as it should, but our defense is the real story,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “It's the driving force behind everything we do.”

Max Parmigiani had 22 points with six 3-pointers and fellow senior Mikey Pierce had 18 points with four treys to pace the Wolves.

Another senior, Jordan Nolan, added 12 points off the bench as the reserves scored 24 points as a unit.

“Jordan is an outstanding ball player who could easily be the best player on the floor at any time,” Hayburn said. “He's such a weapon who can score at will and we rely on him to come in and get things going when we stall offensively.”

Before improving to 3-0 all-time against Armijo, having edged the Fairfield team for their first-ever varsity win in 2011 and winning rematches at the Fairfield Tournament in 2017 and 2019, American Canyon had gotten a monkey off its back against Pittsburg. The Pirates had been 4-0 against the Wolves, beating them in January games at home in 2013 and at American Canyon in 2014, and at December tournaments in 2018 and 2019.

American Canyon will play host San Ramon Valley (1-1) in the first round of the Mark Madsen Invitational at 8 p.m. Thursday in Danville.