The Vintage High wrestling team racked up five pins, a major decision and four forfeits and opened Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet action with a 58-18 win over host Sonoma Valley on Thursday night.
The Crushers got pins from Dylan Smith (182 pounds), Owen Chappellet (195), Konrad Fiske (285), Alison Lopez Hernandez (113) and Saul Valle (170).
Stephen Ramirez (152) pulled out a 14-2 major decision, and Dominic Smith (220), Jenifer Amezcua (106), Natalie Scott (120) and Nick Sims (126) won by forfeit.
In the only all-girls match of the night, Vintage’s Nataly Solorio (150) won her very first match by pinning Maribel Rodriguez.
Justin-Siena wins Foundation Cup
The Braves landed seven wrestlers on the All-Foundation Team at the fourth annual Foundation Cup, an event held to support youth wrestling in Vallejo at Hogan Middle School on Thursday. All proceeds allow middle school wrestlers to compete in the Vallejo City Middle School Championships for free.
Justin-Siena scored wins over San Rafael, 72-6, and Fairfield, 58-18, before edging Bethel 36-34 on Cooper Cohee’s pin in the final match at 113 pounds.
“Cooper was our closer tonight, an ace coming out of the bullpen,” Braves head coach Jason Guiducci said. “Many other efforts got us to that point.”
Cohee went undefeated on the day to make the All-Foundation Team, as did teammates Kai Hoffmann (106 pounds), Brandon Guiducci (132), Jacob Guiducci (138), Brian Cervantes-Robledo (145), Cole Chatganier (152) and JP Negueloua (220).
“JP and Cole scrapped out 1-point victories, Jacob and Brandon provided some muscle by getting us much-needed pins, and Kai was strong,” Coach Guiducci added. “Quite possibly the biggest victory came in a loss. Sebastian Medina looked like Rocky in Rocky 1. He lost a very physical match to Alex Bonifacio, but kept coming after him not matter how hard he got hit. He lost by major decision instead of by pin. Those two points were the difference.
“Hats off to the Jags. Coach (John) Jackson runs a great program and we are honored to tangle with them every year.”
Varsity Boys Soccer
Napa 4, Heritage 0
The Grizzlies (3-2-1) got goals from Ian Clark, Mateo Villanueva, Jeff Garcia and Miguel Burgoa Hernandez in Tuesday night’s victory in Brentwood.
Napa was coming off last Saturday’s 3-2 loss to visiting Saint Mary’s at Memorial Stadium, where the Panthers got the winning goal in injury time. Samuel Villanueva and Garcia scored for Napa, which hosts Armijo (4-1-2) at 6 p.m. Friday in its preseason finale.
Montgomery 3, Vintage 2
In Santa Rosa on Wednesday night, Jose Avina scored off a corner kick from Nathan Ramirez and Ian Reis scored off a corner from Landon Leal Ruiz for the Crushers (5-1) in their first loss of the season.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Vacaville 3, Vintage 2
The Crushers, after getting shut out in previous three games by University, 2-0, Berkeley, 4-0, and Clayton Valley Charter, 6-0, lost again Wednesday night but ended their scoring drought on goals by Irais Hernandez and Maile Sittler.
Vintage (4-5) will try to snap a four-game skid when it opens VVAL play at Casa Grande at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
Varsity Girls Golf
Napa team, Wolves’ Robinson honored
At its recent Junior Golf awards party, the Silverado Country Club Women's Golf Association named the Napa High School girls golf team as its 2019 Players of the Year for winning the VVAL championship this fall.
Members of head coach Cory Roche’s team were Mara Zuidema, Devan Wickersham, Maizy Armstrong-Brown, Yesenia Contreras, Avery Linn, Jazmyn Bell, Marin Hartless, Lauren Hoskins and Marissa Blackwood. The Grizzlies received a certificate, an engraved bag tag, and some golf items.
The SCCWGA also recognized American Canyon High junior Katie Robinson for winning the VVAL Most Valuable Player award for the second year in a row. Robinson is coached by Silverado Resort and Spa Head Golf Professional Tom Sims, and is a golf scholarship recipient in the SCCWGA Junior Golf Program.
The program has supported girls in the Napa Valley in their efforts to become better golfers since 2012, inspiring and promoting lifelong learning experiences through the game of golf.
JV Wrestling
Vintage opens VVAL action
Parker Hurst won via pin at 152 pounds and Ty Boldway (170) won by forfeit for the Crushers in their VVAL opener at Sonoma Valley on Thursday night.