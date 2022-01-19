Napa Valley Prep Report: Win has American Canyon boys basketball team at 4-0 in league

The American Canyon High boys basketball team extended its season-best win streak to five games Tuesday night with a 68-65 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over visiting Petaluma in overtime.

Mikey Pierce drained a mid-range jumper for the Wolves (10-5, 4-0 VVAL) with a hand in his face with 20 seconds left in the extra period for the game’s final points.

The Trojans (10-5, 1-2 VVAL) had an opportunity to tie the game at the buzzer, but their 3-point attempt fell short and American Canyon secured the rebound and the victory.

Pierce scored a team-high 21 points, all but one point coming in the second half. In addition to nailing the game-sealing shot, the senior also calmly sank two free throws at the end of regulation to force overtime.

The Wolves trailed much of the game, by 11 and 12 points in the early going, but suffocating defense in the second half led by senior Raekwon Bell got American Canyon back in it.

“Three out of our last four games have been absolute battles,” Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said. “These are really satisfying wins that we cherish because we’re proving every night that we can’t be pushed around. We are a tough team that can win a track meet or a brawl. Tonight was a brawl and it seems like the VVAL is full of them.”

Khai Curry turned in one of his best performances of the season, scoring 18 points and playing lockdown defense before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

“Losing Khai was tough. He's the heart and soul of our defense,” Hayburn said of the senior. “But, the rest of the boys really stepped up in his absence and didn’t let up. Guys like Jordan Nolan, who scored 13 points, just kept making plays on both ends of the floor.”

The Wolves will look for the season sweep of Vintage at home Thursday night.

Varsity Girls Wrestling

Vintage competes in San Lorenzo tourney

Six of the seven Crushers who attended San Lorenzo tournament on Satuirday placed in the top six.

Leilani Frazer won the 138-pound title with two pins, including one in the senior's final over a San Leandro opponent. Mckaylah Youngblood, a junior at 117s, placed third with two pins and a 8-6 overtime win. Cassidy Lopez, a sohomore at 121s, placed fourth with two pins. Freshman 112-pounder Elysianna Medina placed fourth with one pin. Lily Miller, a freshman at 140s, alsoplaced fourth. Sophomore 145-pounder Parker McClintick placed sixth. Gianna Giorsetto, a sophomore at 185s, did not place but wrestled with a lot of heart, assistant coach Jim Lanterman said.

The team combined to place third in team standings behind Windsor and Lincoln-Stockton.

"The girls wrestled well and placed third while missing several wrestlers," Vintage girls head coach Eric Jones said. "Having the younger girls place is a good sign that Vintage will be a strong team this year and coming years."

JV Boys Basketball

Sonoma Valley 49, Justin Siena 34

On Tuesday night at Clark Gym in Napa, Sonoma Valley jumped out to an early eight-point lead, led by freshman Hudson Giarritta’s 10 first-quarter points. Justin-Siena battled back to tie the game at 19 at the half but continued to struggle offensively and Sonoma Valley pulled away in the third quarter.

The Dragons held the Braves to 21% shooting from the field. Justin-Siena was paced by point guard Bradley Bautista with 9 points, 3 assists and 5 steals. Finn Machado had 8 points to go with 5 boards. Forwards Chase Briskovich and Ben Sebastiani each had 7 points and guard Justin Mangelson pulled in 6 rebounds.

The Dragons were led by Giarritta’s 25 points, Hank Portello’s 10, and Will Borden’s 9.

The Braves (7-7, 1-1 VVAL) play again at Petaluma on Thursday.

JV Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena 40, Casa Grande 21

Naveena Jackson had 18 points and Taylor Stoppello scored 10 as the Braves (7-2_ won their VVAL opener on Saturday.