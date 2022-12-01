Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves 4-1 after routing Gauchos

The American Canyon High boys basketball team defeated El Cerrito on the road Wednesday night by a score of 65-33, one night after surging past Windsor 63-51 at home.

For the second night in a row, the Wolves (4-1) took a narrow lead into the locker room at halftime, 21-17, only to explode in the second half as they outscored the Gauchos 44-16 over the final two periods.

American Canyon was led by its two senior captains — 6-foot-4 guard Jake Laron with a season-high 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and 6-foot-2 guard Cohen “CJ” Mitchell with 8 points. Junior wing Noah Budu also scored 8, while senior guards Samuel “Tre” Moses and Hassan Flemming each chipped in 7.

The Wolves' defense was once again smothering, holding the Gauchos to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters — including four points in the fourth.

In addition to smothering defense, the Wolves really heated up behind the arc a, hitting a season-high eight 3-pointers after going an anemic 1-15 from deep the night before.

“We took a different approach to the game tonight,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “We really wanted to play inside-out basketball. We’ve been relying on the three-ball far too much and we haven’t been shooting it well at all. Tonight we held off shooting until I felt like we were establishing a rhythm on offense and defense and it seemed like the strategy worked. We don’t want to rely on jump shooting; we want jump shooting to be the difference between a 10-point win and a 30-point win."

On Tuesday night, Laron led the way again with 17 points. Mitchell and junior guard Jack Turner scored 15 and 12, respectively.

The game was a highly contested, back-and-forth affair throughout the first half. The Wolves held a slight edge, 27-26, when they went into the locker room.

“Windsor did a great job of making us play at their pace in the first half,” Hayburn said. “They were big and tough and imposed their will on us for the first 16 minutes. We were fortunate to be up one, but felt like a few key adjustments would really swing the game in our favor.”

American Canyon's adjustments were obvious just one minute into the second half. The Wolves scored seven straight points to open up an eight-point lead, and eventually extended that to as high as 18 in the third quarter.

“We discussed patience in the offense, shot selection, and making sure we aren't the ones being bullied anymore,” the coach said. “The boys really came together, and I saw them change as a team in a way that is going to pay dividends all season.”

The Jaguars had one more fourth-quarter push in them, closing the margin to six points with a couple of minutes to play, before Jack Turner nailed a baseline jumper just before the shot clock expired that seemed to put the game out of reach.

“We could tell that was their last gasp and when Jack knocked that shot down, we all breathed a little easier,” Hayburn said. “We could see that finished them.”

American Canyon played stellar defense, holding Windsor to 11 field goals for the game.

“Our defense is really making up for our poor shooting this season,” Hayburn added. “Windsor scored 24 points from the free-throw line, so we know we need to clean that part of our game up. Otherwise, our defense has really been stout all year.”

The defending Vine Valley Athletic League champions’ top five scorers graduated. But the Wolves returned seniors Nanthaniel Espejo, Mario Vazquez, John Quillon, Laron, Mitchell, Moses and Flemming and junior Julius Wade. They reloaded with senior Chijoke “Jason” Ahamefule and juniors Matteo Francisco, Allen Mandapat, Jacob Soriano, Budu and Turner.

American Canyon’s next game is at home against North Coast Section powerhouse San Ramon Valley on Dec. 6.

Varsity Girls Wrestling

Cohee, Velleca shine for Justin-Siena

Two Braves got their first live action, outside of scrimmages, at the Queen of the Mat tournament in Pittsburg on Saturday. Junior Olivia Velleca notched a win against an Edison opponent. Freshman Brynna Cohee went 3-1, rattling off her victories after falling in the first round to the eventual champion.

“The girls represented well,” said Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci. “Olivia is very dedicated and has been on a steady climb, while Brynna had an impressive preseason stepping up to lead the team while our seniors leaders were still playing football.”