Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves beat Braves for first time in volleyball

Following the sage advice of one of its players’ fathers, the American Canyon High volleyball team defeated Justin Siena for the first time Tuesday night in a five-set marathon, 20-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 15-9 at home.

The Wolves had lost all 11 previous meetings with the Braves going back to 2013, the year before Katy O’Brien took over as American Canyon head coach. The last seven were in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

In losing their most recent meeting with Justin-Siena last October, the Wolves pushed the Braves to four games for the first time. This year’s return-laden, undefeated squad seemed to use that momentum to pull out one of their biggest wins ever.

O’Brien said the Wolves (8-0, 3-0 VVAL) and Braves (8-3, 2-1 VVAL) battled back and forth the entire match and that, ultimately, the match came down to which team made fewer mistakes.

“I am very proud of how my girls recovered from mistakes and continued to fight all the way to the end,” she said.

For American Canyon, Arianna Pacheco had 14 digs and 13 kills, Ava Berry 13 kills and 1 block, Kennedy Brown 10 kills and 4 blocks, Nalani Bustos 27 assists, Giselle Torres 15 assists, 18 digs and 6 kills, Sophia Bernabe 12 digs and 6 kills, Tessa Castro 5 aces, and Isabella Avila 13 digs.

“Last night was big for our program,” O’Brien added. “In general, we went into the game knowing that everyone had to give 100%, 100% of the time, which is not easy to do. As people faded in and out throughout the match, we were strategic with our plays as well as focusing on keeping mistakes to a minimum as much as possible.

“The only way for us to be successful against a team like Justin is to be mentally tough and minimize unforced errors. Our team leaders worked hard to keep the team moving on from point to point and not letting their teammates dwell on mistakes. We’ve been living by the words of one of our player's papas, ‘Work for the best, but always prepare for the worst.’ It helps our players mentally prepare for things that don't go their way and recover quicker.”

The Wolves next visit Vintage (3-4, 1-0 VVAL) on Tuesday to face a program they haven’t defeated since 2015, having lost their last seven meetings with the Crushers.

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin Siena 5, American Canyon 2

The Braves handed the undefeated Wolves their first loss of the season Tuesday, improving to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in VVAL play and extending their VVAL win streak to 50 wins over five years. American Canyon fell to 3-1 in league play.

Justin-Siena won the first three singles matches. Bryn Hogan beat Ezrielle Llave, 6-3, 6-1, Naveena Jackson held off Emily Satake, 6-0, 6-4, and Megha Jackson downed Sarah Satake, 6-0, 6-2. The Wolves’ Morgan Crowell beat Michaela Pucci, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 4 singles.

At first doubles, the Braves’ Jess Beaulac and Tatum Newell beat Lydia Zhao and Kylie Dickinson, 6-2, 6-2. At second doubles, Justin-Siena’s Carina Dunbar and Maggie Cooke defeated Abbygail Alejandrino and Riley Yamada, 6-4, 6-2. The closest match of the day occurred at third doubles, where American Canyon’s Alexis Herrera and Alana Quidit edged Olivia Mazzucco and Annkatherine Schmidt, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

American Canyon 7, Napa 0

The Wolves won at Napa on Monday. In singles, it was Llave over Cristina Mateescu, 6-2, 6-0, Emily Satake over Kaelin Paringit, 6-1, 6-1, Sarah Satake over Zariel Robles, 6-1, 6-1, and Crowell over Georgia Morris, 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, it was Zhao and Alejandrino over Daniela Lopez and Isabella Graffigna, 6-4, 6-0, Alaina Guido and Nicole Rodriguez over Isabella Christman and Julia Bui, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4, and Ava James and Angelina Ta over Jessie Jessup and Madeline Kroll, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Varsity Girls Golf

Justin-Siena 260, Petaluma 288

The Braves improved to 3-0 in the VVAL with Tuesday’s win at Chardonnay Golf Club.

Brooklyn Blankenship had a 47, Natalie Krystal a 48, and Vannia Dagnino a 49 to lead Justin-Siena. Marley Sennot had a 55 and Ava Preston a 60 to round out the Braves’ five scorers.

“It feels great to keep the winning form going,” Justin-Siena head coach Chris Curnutt said. “We have improved our team score with each match we have played, and this is down to the girls working hard and trusting the process.”

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, Justin-Siena 1

The Wolves pulled out a 25-17, 24-26, 15-11 win over the visiting Braves on Tuesday.

Leading American Canyon defensively were Keana Resultay (31 digs), Zoe Lopez (3 digs) and Jennalyn Francisco (8 digs). Balancing the offense were Adrienne Nicolas (5 aces, 11 digs, 6 kills), Isabella Trinidad (3 digs, 3 kills) and Vanessa Vidrales-Zarate (3 aces, 14 digs, 3 kills).

Front row protection was care of Angelina Merino (2 blocks, 3 kills), Ianna Lobao (2 kills), Alisa Doria (2 aces, 2 kills) and Elena Coutountouriotis (1 block, 2 kills). Controlling the offense were Emeliia Johnson (2 aces, 6 assists), Kristen Maza (6 assists) and Alison Lewis (7 assists, 2 kills).