Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves’ boys top Trojans on court

The American Canyon High boys basketball team made its longest trip of Vine Valley Athletic League play to Friday night’s game, but the ride home felt like it was right next door.

The Wolves won their fourth straight game by defeating Petaluma on the road, 84-76, pulling into a first-place tie with the Trojans by handing them first league loss.

Jake Laron led American Canyon (11-7, 4-1 VVAL) with 21 points, scoring all but one in the middle quarters. Fellow senior CJ Mitchell and junior Jack Turner each scored 13, while seniors Trey Moses and Nate Espejo each added 11 points.

"Anytime you get five players in double-figure scoring, the offense isn't just clicking — the boys are being unselfish and sharing the ball. It’s very rewarding to see as a coach,” Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said.

American Canyon led by 7 after a back-and-forth first half and exploded in the third quarter, outscoring Petaluma 27-12.

“Our energy and intensity were fantastic in that period,” Hayburn said. “Petaluma has an amazing home crowd that really gets into the game and elevates the atmosphere. I think that might actually work to our benefit, though. Our kids thrive in hostile environments and they will use the home fans’ passion as fuel.”

The Trojans did not go quietly into the night. Trailing by as much as 25 in the fourth, the home team started pouring in baskets and capitalizing on numerous Wolves miscues. Petaluma scored 30 in the quarter, half of them on five 3-pointers, and cut the lead to as little as 7 with 1:30 to play. But Nate Espejo calmly sank five straight free throws to keep the game just out of reach, sealing the eight-point victory.

“This was a big, big win against a quality team,” Hayburn added. “Petaluma is always one of the toughest teams in the VVAL and we rose to the challenge tonight. The most rewarding part is that for the first time all season, we were able to put together back-to-back great efforts on the floor. We’ve been looking for this consistency all year.”

The Wolves were to visit Vintage on Friday night.

Varsity Wrestling

Vintage 51, American Canyon 30

Highlighted by a 3-0 win from 220-pounder Joe Ellis over James Aken that avenged last weekend’s loss to Aken in the Armijo Tournament final, the visiting Crushers downed the Wolves in a VVAL dual meet Wednesday night.

Ellis, who defeated Aken in a VVAL final last year, went scoreless with the fellow senior through the first two periods Wednesday. Ellis took a 1-0 lead on an escape then went into defensive mode. When Aken took a shot with about 20 seconds left, Ellis counters with a sprawl and 2-point takedown.

“Joe wrestled exactly how we discussed it prior,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said. “I always review film with wrestlers after their matches and we talk about moments of greatness and learning points. Joe and I watched the first match together from Saturday at the Armijo tournament and talked about how to wrestle the upcoming match when we knew they would be seeing each other again at the dual.

“Joe has a great mat IQ and we reviewed where to exert his speed and strength and when to capitalize on points for a close match. This helped him secure this win. Aken is a really good wrestler and they will both be seeing each other again and again during the postseason, which makes it exciting.”

Vintage’s Kyle Link got the night first six points with a pin.

“I believe that motivated and pumped the rest of the team up to wrestle a great dual meet,” Watanabe said.

First-year Crushers wrestler Bailey Huss went back and forth with his opponent before pinning him with just two seconds left.

“Bailey wrestled a great match,” Watanabe said. “The whole time you could hear it in the crowd. You could see the exhaustion from the grind of the match, but Bailey found extra strength. He is one of the most improved of the team.”

Pedro Ramirez also notched a pin for Vintage.

“Pedro did not stop moving on the bottom and secured another great pin,” Watanabe said. “American Canyon wrestled us tough and gave us a good dual meet, where we were able to show our strengths as a team. The team came out excited and ready for each match. We coaches knew the Wolves had a big team that could fill the lineup, and that we had to overcome giving up two forfeit wins. The boys did just that and wrestled every second of the match.”

Picking up wins for American Canyon were Ryland Reyes (108 pounds), Josiah Salazar (115), Joseph Salazar (122), Brandon Viernes (162) and Jesse Lopez (287).

“It was a competitive dual from start to finish, but it was the Crushers that won the close matches,” Wolves head coach Rick Manibusan said.

The American Canyon girls beat Vintage, 51-18. Jaslynn Aken (145) and Aiyanna Beanne (235) pinned their opponents. Laura Totty won by decision for the Wolves, who also picked up several forfeit points.

Vintage won the JV boys match, 24-9.

Casa Grande 63, Justin-Siena 18

The Braves hosted the league-leading Gauchos of Petaluma and squared up with much courage, per their coaching staff.

“Tonight is what ‘Wrestle Brave’ is grounded upon — knowing the deck is stacked and playing your best hand, and we felt we did that. Kids wrestled with fire and bravery,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “Though we won a handful of matches, we were equally impressed with how gritty some of our kids were in losses against some premier opponents.”

Brynna Cohee was lauded for giving as good as she got in a minor-decision loss to 2022 state meet qualifier Kayla Zeidler, while Kai Hoffmann fell to North Coast Section top 10 grappler Camden Bushey.

Pearce Alger and Koen Modrall picked up pins for Justin-Siena, with Modrall being named the Braves’ #allheart wrestler.

Brandon Guiducci closed out varsity scoring with a pin in the final match of the evening and was celebrated after his victory for recently reaching 100 wins in his four-year career.

“The past few weeks have been crazy with Brandon doubling his time between wrestling and (practicing for and playing in) the Tri-County All-Star Football Game, which is a feat unto itself,” Coach Guiducci said. “He quietly picked up win No. 100 at the Dennis Jensen Invitational in Middletown with a win over Ferndale and we didn’t realize it until this past weekend.”

Brandon Guiducci was presented with a banner by JS-Amerigo International students Cleo D’Andrea and Asteria Liu.

The Braves have a split-squad weekend with their Red squad up in Windsor for the King of the Mat and their Blue Squad down in Livermore at the Barnburner.