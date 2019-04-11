What looked on the scoreboard like revenge for its football loss, the American Canyon High baseball pounded out 17 hits in a 16-10 Vine Valley Athletic League victory at Vintage on Wednesday.
The Wolves (5-6, 3-2 VVAL) sent 53 hitters to the plate in the game between third-place teams, dropping the Crushers (5-7, 2-3 VVAL) into a fourth-place tie with Justin-Siena.
Sophomore relief pitcher Riley Carlos earned his first varsity win, giving up just 3 earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. After American Canyon scored 3 runs in the top of the first, Vintage took the lead with 5 runs off starter Mason Brodit. Both the Wolves and the Crushers scored a run in the second inning making it a 6-4 game in Vintage's favor. In the top of the third, American Canyon scored 3 more runs to take the lead and never looked back.
Tyree Reed led the Wolves by going 4 for 4 with a triple, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, a walk and a stolen base, reaching base in all 6 of his at-bats. Angel Cota was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs, Eli DeGuzman came up big in his first game back after a shoulder injury, going 2 for 3 with a double, RBI, walk and 2 runs. Cam Peters was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs, Victor Vega was 2 for 4 with an RBI, run and stolen base, Jimmy Larson was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs, Jordan Fisher was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, 2 walks and 3 runs, and Eric Thomas was 1 for 3 with a run, walk and 2 stolen bases. Carlos walked and scored 2 runs.
Gunnar de Young, one of six Vintage pitchers in the game, took the loss.
The Crushers were led at the plate by Ethan Hemmerlin (3 for 5, RBI, 2 runs), Ian Avalos (2 for 3, RBI, run), Zach Joson (1 for 4, double, RBI, 2 runs), Davide Migotto (1 for 5, run), Eli Wood (1 for 2, 3 RBIs, run), Owen Schnaible (1 for 1, RBI) and Logan Nothmann (1 for 1, RBI). Max Phipps added an RBI and 2 runs, Harrison Kohagura drove in a run, and Alex Dehzad scored once.
Justin-Siena 4, Petaluma 3
The Braves snapped a three-game losing streak with Wednesday’s walk off win at home.
The Trojans entered the game tied for first place in the VVAL and ranked No. 12 overall in the North Coast Section. But with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Justin-Siena’s Dominic Moore sent the Braves home winners with a loud line drive over the left fielder's head.
Alex Kirley took the mound for the Braves and turned in his second straight quality VVAL outing. In the first inning, the Trojans threatened as Kirley was finding his groove. But the Braves turned a double play and Kirley struck out the next guy to escape a two-on, no-out jam.
Justin-Siena scored first when Tommy Lopez scored Nolan Dunkle with a bloop single in the bottom of the second. Petaluma knotted it 1-1 in the fifth. After ending the no-hit bid and chasing Kirley in the sixth, after he pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 1 hit, 5 walks, 1 hit batter and 5 strikeouts), the Trojans manufactured a 3-1 lead.
But the Braves responded in the bottom half of the sixth. Petaluma sent in its ace after John Horn and Moore had singled with one out, and pinch hitter Marcus Nunes slammed an RBI triple into the right-field corner to tie the game. Reliever Lopez (1 2/3 innings, 1 hit, 3 walks, 1 hit batter) escaped a bases-loaded, middle-of-the-order jam by inducing a ground out to Maxx Castellucci at third.
Luigi Albano-Dito was 2 for 3 with a hit by pitch and stolen base, Castellucci 1 for 3 with a run and walk, Dunkle 1 for 3 with a run and walk, Horn 3 for 4 with a double and run, Moore 2 for 4 with a run and RBI, Lopez 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Nunes 1 for 1 with his triple and 2 RBIs.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Justin 4, Sonoma 3
The Braves hosted the Dragons and scratched out a VVAL win on the basis of three super tie breaker wins Wednesday.
At first singles, Justin's Jakob Schultz dropped a 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) to Carlos Rubio. Jose Chopitea beat Sonoma's Trevor Griggs-Demmin 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6) at second singles. At third singles, the Braves' Nick Reyna beat Erik Serbecki 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (11-9), and at fourth singles, Anthony Fanin was shut out by Sam Weisiger, 6-0, 6-0.
At first doubles, the Justin team of Paul Kelly and Luc DeMartini defeated Sky Staes and Lucas Llodra 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (13-11). Sonoma won the second doubles match as brother Reed and Julian Hewitt beat Peter Bowman-Davis and Sicheng Guu 6-2, 7-5. In the deciding match, the Braves' team of Dex Kelly and Lucca Sebastiani beat Tristan Anderson and Ryan Hengehold, 6-3, 6-1.
The win avenged a 7-0 loss to the Dragons in the first round of league play.
Varsity Badminton
Petaluma 8, Napa 7
The Trojans swept the four boys singles and three mixed doubles matches and split the boys doubles to get the narrow VVAL victory Wednesday.
Napa swept the girls singles. It was Chelsea Pascual over Penny Reynolds, 21-7, 21-5, Elina Chapouris over Marissa Temple, 21-9, 21-8, Bella Pineda over Amelia Grevin, 21-8, 21-7, and Michelle Aguayo over Amanda King, 21-8, 21-10.
Petaluma swept the boys singles. It was Anton Horvath over Joe Lee, 21-12, 21-14, Cole Yant over Miguel Leon, 21-14, 21-19, Cole Stremlau over Gilberto Cortes, 21-17, 21-9, and Matt Corda over Charlie Blanchard, 21-7, 21-8.
In girls doubles, Pascual and Chapouris won 21-15, 21-10 over Abby Dean and Reynolds, and Pineda and Aguayo beat King and Amy Gallardo, 21-4, 21-9.
The boys doubles were split, as Napa’s Lee and Leon rallied past Yant and Stremlau 14-21, 21-18, 21-17, and the Trojans’ Mikie Anala and Horvath won 21-11, 21-12 over Dylan Zampa and Manny Hernandez.
Petaluma swept the mixed doubles, winning 21-12, 21-8 over No. 1 players Samantha Shelton and Charlie Blanchard, 21-17, 21-15 over No. 2 players Loraine Sepulona and Cody Jones, and 21-5, 21-17 over No. 3 players Denisse Maciel and Gio Hernandez.
JV Baseball
Vintage 7, American Canyon 3
The Crushers won Wednesday at American Canyon, improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in VVAL play. Theo Llewelyn was the winning pitcher for Vintage, going 5 innings and giving up 3 runs on 6 hits while striking out 5. Reid McCaffrey pitched the final 2 frames without yielding a base runner, striking out 3 and earning the save.
McCaffrey also paced the Vintage offense, going 2 for 5 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Sam Neal (2 for 4, 1 run), Connor Smith (1 for 4, 2 RBIs), Gavin Rabanal (3 for 3, double, 2 runs, stolen base) and Alec Nunes (2 for 3, 2 runs) also contributed to the Crusher victory.
Josh Johnson took the loss for American Canyon. Roman Webb was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs, Kyle Racel was 2 for 3 with a run, Vinnie Espejo was 1 for 3 with a run, Ryan Mitchell was 1 for 3 with a run, and Jonathan Yasol was 1 for 2. Dayvon Lucas added an RBI sacrifice fly.
JV Badminton
Napa 10, Petaluma 5
Winning for Napa in girls singles were Jaquie Perez 21-5, 21-9, Alondra Perez 21-6, 21-9 and Stephanie Gonzalez 21-5, 21-7. In boys singles, Osvaldo Salcedo lost 21-18, 21-16, Patrick Goldie lost 21-10, 21-12, and Gianni Sanchez lost 21-10, 21-12.
In girls doubles, Jaquie Perez and Alondra Perez won 21-6, 21-2, Dulce Leon and Loraine Sepulona 21-9, 21-11, Lizbeth Valdez and Lucy Guia 21-10, 21-12, Nikki Hutchinson and Coleen Pascual 21-9, 21-10, and Gonzalez and Yliana Perez 21-2, 21-2. Lizette Flores and Denisse Maciel lost 21-10, 21-15.
In boys doubles, Petaluma beat Patrick Goldie and Gianni Sanchez 8-21, 22-20, 21-18, but Gilberto Cortes and Salcedo won 21-16, 21-8. In mixed doubles, Dulce Leon and Will Chen won 21-18, 15-21, 21-18.