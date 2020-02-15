For the second season in a row, the American Canyon High girls soccer team could not be swept by Vintage in Vine Valley Athletic League play as the Wolves sent off head coach Travis Behn with a 1-1 tie in Friday’s Senior Night game.
A year after avenging a 3-1 January loss to the Crushers with a 2-0 February victory, American Canyon atoned for last month’s 5-1 Vintage rout.
The Crushers got on the board midway through the first half when Irais Hernandez scored on an assist from Madisyn Flohr, and goalkeeper Carla Magana kept it 1-0 into halftime. But the Wolves equalized with a late goal by Kyla Ross. The sophomore scored her team-high seventh goal of the season with soccer’s version of basketball’s box-out, slightly diverting a well-placed lob off the foot of Christen Locke.
The Crushers (8-9-4, 4-4-4 VVAL) finished league play alone in fourth place.
American Canyon (6-12-4, 2-7-3 VVAL) tied for fifth place tie with Napa (5-10-5, 2-7-3 VVAL) in what Behn said will be his final season coaching Wolves soccer. He guided the boys for their first four seasons and the girls for the last five, winning a Solano County Athletic League title with each.
Justin-Siena 43, Petaluma 40
Visiting a Petaluma team that was trying to tie Vintage for the VVAL title Friday night, last-place Justin-Siena pulled off perhaps the league’s biggest upset of the year.
It was a tale of two halves, as the Braves (10-16, 3-9 VVAL) led 26-14 at halftime before surviving single-digit quarters in the second half. The Trojans (8-4 VVAL) finished in a second-place tie with Sonoma Valley.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 58, American Canyon 56
American Canyon came out on fire in its Senior Night game and led 17-12 after one quarter. The Crushers chipped away to tie it by halftime, 32-32, but the Wolves played with a lot of hustle and desire and took a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
A relentless defensive effort by the fifth-place Crushers (10-15, 5-7 VVAL) got them back in the game, however.
“Our energy and commitment on the defensive end of the floor was fantastic all night, and the last eight minutes particularly,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “We've played a lot of close games this year and the more you experience the tight, stressful minutes, the more comfortable you become in the moment.”
The score was tied at 56-56 with 5.8 seconds left when the Crushers came out of a timeout and ran a play to freshman Lizzie Qui, who hit the winning layup at the buzzer.
Qui finished with 10 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Eden Wood was tremendous in the paint with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while senior Mo Groves added 12 points, 9 rebounds and a calming influence all night for her teammates.
Rachel Galvin filled the stat sheet with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists, Kate Kerr added 6 points and 9 rebounds, Ellie Savage had 5 points and 4 rebounds, and Victoria Solorio had 4 points and 2 rebounds.
“I’m super proud of this team,” Donohoe said. “We battled a lot of adversity this season, and continued to work hard through all of it. Every coach wants their team to be playing its best basketball at the end of the year. We definitely accomplished that.”
For American Canyon (9-18, 2-10 VVAL), Jazmine Fontilla had 18 points, Trinity Billingsley 12, Lily Mosing 9, Amaree Bennett 8, Cameron Genteroy 6, Louralei Salanga 2 and Nyria Valentine 1.
Summerfield Waldorf 34, Napa Christian 31
The Knights ended their season with Wednesday night’s second-round loss in the Small School Bridge League Tournament at Archbishop Hanna in Sonoma.
“We were just off. We missed some layups and just allowed their press to disrupt our flow,” Napa Christian head coach Darren Smith said. “We came out nervous and did not really hit our stride.”
Elana Pang and Sissi Zhang led the Knights with 8 points apiece, while Maggie Immen scored 7, Breck Hearn 6 and Bella Young 2.
JV Girls Basketball
Vintage 45, American Canyon 37
The Crushers closed out their 23-2 season Thursday night with a win at American Canyon, led by Sophie Lerner’s 13 points and 8 rebounds. Gianna McDaniel had 11 points, 7 assists, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot. Ella Pridmore 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals, Kayla Cleveland 4 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Katy Gibbs 4 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot, Sophia Notaro 4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals, Julia Gerenser 3 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, Vanessa Macias 2 rebounds and 1 assist, and Paige Simpkins 2 rebounds.
JV Boys Basketball
Petaluma 56, Justin-Siena 31
The Braves played from behind for most of Friday night’s season finale at Petaluma.
“They played with enthusiasm and passion throughout the game, but were not able to overcome Petaluma's superior size and excellent outside shooting,” Justin-Siena coach Bruce Halverson said.
Nathan Spare led the Braves with 18 point while making his presence felt on the boards. Lucas Pryce, Morgan Hoban and Hunter Bledsoe added to the team effort with timely steals and by competing hard throughout the contest.
Freshman Girls Basketball
American Canyon 35, Vintage 29
The Wolves downed the visiting Crushers in each team’s season finale Thursday night.