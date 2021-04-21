Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves down Justin in boys hoops

The American Canyon High boys basketball team won a defensive contest at Justin Siena on Tuesday night, 51-46, for its first Vine Valley Athletic League win of the season.
Mikey Pierce and Gabriel Patrick led the Wolves (2-1, 1-1 VVAL) with 16 points apiece on a night when baskets were at a premium.
While scoring two points, head coach Scott Hayburn said, senior CJ Trinidad set the tone for American Canyon with countless hustle plays, steals, rebounds and toughness that matched that of the Braves. He also had five steals and four rebounds despite being one of the smallest players on the floor.
"What CJ did tonight was really inspirational,” Hayburn added. “He was exactly what we needed. We know what kind of game Justin-Siena likes to play, tough as nails, and CJ kept us in the game.
"Winning a game like this is really special. We didn't shoot well and we couldn't score in transition. That is our identity. So to win a game wherein we had to adapt to a style we're not use to and make just enough plays to come out on top is, in some ways, more rewarding as a coach than if we'd gone out and played perfect."
Vincent Jackson led the Braves with 10 points, while Asher Cleary scored nine, Jadyn Satten and Caden McDevitt eight apiece, and Keith Binz two.
"It's also been fun to watch how much Justin Siena continues to improve every year,” Hayburn said. “This is a tough team that just keeps getting better and better. Their commitment to defense and teamwork is really inspiring as a coach."
Justin-Siena hosts Vintage in more VVAL action Thursday night, while American Canyon entertains Clayton Valley Charter in a nonleague game.
Baseball
St. Helena 8, Willits 0
The visiting Saints blanked the Wolverines in a North Central League I contest Tuesday behind a combined three-hitter from Liam Gilson (5 2/3 innings, six strikeouts, three hits) and Jasper Henry (1 1/3 innings, strikeout, walk, no hits).
St. Helena (3-2, 3-1 NCL I) pounded out 12 hits to support the stellar pitching.
In the first inning, Jasper Henry (3 for 5, two RBIs, three runs scored) got things started with a single to center. Henry stole second and was brought home on a single to left by Brent Isdahl (3 for 3, solo home run, run scored, walk) to make it 1-0.
After Gilson shut down the Wolverines in the bottom half, the Saints erupted for four runs in the second. Micah Marquez (1 for 4, run scored) got things started with a single. Walks to Justin Maldonado and Alejandro Guzman loaded the bases for Henry, who drove in both with a double to the right-center field gap to plate Marquez and Maldonado. Gilson then ripped a single to center to bring in Guzman. Successive walks to Stacy Nelson (1 for 3, triple, RBI, walk) and Isdahl brought in the fourth run of the frame to make it 5-0.
Isdahl broke through in the fifth with a booming home run over the wall in right-center field to make the score 6-0.
The Saints added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth. Henry led off with a single and scored on Nelson’s triple into the left-center alley. Nelson came home on an Isdah single, his third hit of the game, to cap the scoring.
Also playing well for the Saints were Miles Harvey (3 for 4), Justice Penterman (1 for 1, Thomas Herdell (1 for 1) and Dominic Martin (walk).
“It was good to get this win after a couple of tough losses last weekend, especially since we were missing a couple of key starters,” St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici said, adding that Marquez, Penterman and Herdell were brought up from the JV for the game and played well. “Marquez and Penterman both made several outstanding plays in the field. Overall, we had a few baserunning miscues that we need to clean up. But it was great to see the kids swinging the bats well, and Liam pitched a great game. He had command of his pitches and kept the Wolverines off balance the entire game.
“It was also good to get Henry back on the mound for 1 1/3 innings. We are going to need him, and so it was important to get him some work after a short stint on the mound this past Saturday.”
The Saints visit Kelseyville on Friday.
“They are always tough and in contention for the league crown every year,” Quirici said of the Knights.
Softball
St. Helena 19, Willits 8
The Saints (6-2, 4-0 NCL I) won big at Willits on Tuesday despite committing five errors as starting pitcher Carter Dahline, who gave up all eight runs in three innings of work, was charged with only one earned run. She gave up six hits and three walks, striking out three. Aribella Farrell threw the last two frames, allowing one hit and one walk while whiffing five.
St. Helena out-hit the Wolverines just 10-7 but capitalized on their six errors. Leading the bats were Farrell (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs, stolen base), Alexandra Hill (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs, three runs, walk) and Skylar Fruetal (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run).
Also chipping in offense were Gema Jimenez (1 for 4, two RBIs, run), Blythe Brakesman (1 for 2, three walks, three runs), Sofia Cupp (1 for 3, hit by pitch, two runs), Dahline (1 for 3, walk two runs), Linnea Cupp (RBI, three walks, two runs), Mia Wagner (RBI, three walks, hit by pitch, two runs), Daniela Mendoza (walk, run, two stolen bases) and Jessica Ramirez (walk).
The Saints host Vintage in a nonleague game at 6 p.m. Thursday before resuming league play with a home game against Kelseyville at 4 p.m. Friday, and a home game against Middletown at 6 p.m. April 27.