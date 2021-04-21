Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves down Justin in boys hoops

The American Canyon High boys basketball team won a defensive contest at Justin Siena on Tuesday night, 51-46, for its first Vine Valley Athletic League win of the season.

Mikey Pierce and Gabriel Patrick led the Wolves (2-1, 1-1 VVAL) with 16 points apiece on a night when baskets were at a premium.

While scoring two points, head coach Scott Hayburn said, senior CJ Trinidad set the tone for American Canyon with countless hustle plays, steals, rebounds and toughness that matched that of the Braves. He also had five steals and four rebounds despite being one of the smallest players on the floor.

"What CJ did tonight was really inspirational,” Hayburn added. “He was exactly what we needed. We know what kind of game Justin-Siena likes to play, tough as nails, and CJ kept us in the game.

"Winning a game like this is really special. We didn't shoot well and we couldn't score in transition. That is our identity. So to win a game wherein we had to adapt to a style we're not use to and make just enough plays to come out on top is, in some ways, more rewarding as a coach than if we'd gone out and played perfect."

Vincent Jackson led the Braves with 10 points, while Asher Cleary scored nine, Jadyn Satten and Caden McDevitt eight apiece, and Keith Binz two.