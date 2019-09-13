The American Canyon girls golf team improved to 4-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 300-326 win over host Vintage at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park on a sweltering Thursday afternoon.
Vintage (2-3) was led by Sophie Saleh’s 53 and Cierra Yeager’s 58. The Crushers will take on Napa High in a Big Game match at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Kennedy Park course.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Vintage wins first VVAL matches
The Crushers opened VVAL action with a pair of road wins this week, 19-6 over Cardinal Newman on Tuesday and 22-6 over Ukiah on Thursday.
In Santa Rosa on Tuesday, Sofia Leonardini led the offense with eight goals and an assist and had four steals. Leilani Frazer added three goals, an assist, and a caused exclusion that gave her team a power play opportunity. Grace O’Dwyer earned two penalty shots, caused an exclusion, scored twice and had three assists and three steals.
Erynn Robinson had a team-high six assists, scored a goal, caused an exclusion and had a steal. Lea Skille scored twice and had three assists and four steals. Rachel Galvin led the defense with five steals while also scoring a goal and assisting on two. Julia Barazi and Maya Douglas each scored a goal, Douglas adding an assist, and Shawna Ma had one steal. In the goal, Toni Dodson had six saves and Erika Eberhardt saved four attempts on goal.
Against Ukiah, Douglas started the game with three goals, assisted on two goals, and earned an exclusion. Robinson assisted another six goals while earning two steals. Galvin stayed strong on defense, stealing the ball five times while also scoring three goals and assisting on two more. Barazi add another two goals and earned two steals.
Leilani Frazer had a goal and a steal, Skille earned a steal, and Ma earned a steal, scored a goal and had an assist. Leonardini amassed 10 goals and assisted on three goals and earned two steals. Alexa Mozqueda added a goal, and Aedyn Frazer caused an exclusion. Dodson stopped a penalty shot among her four saves, and Eberhardt saved four attempts on goal.
Vintage was to open the two-day Sierra Shootout tournament in Rocklin by playing Buhach Colony on Friday morning.
Justin-Siena off to 2-0 VVAL start
The Braves opened VVAL play with two home wins at the Napa Valley College pool, 25-3 over Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and 21-2 over Cardinal Newman on Thursday.
Returning from last year’s league co-champions for Justin-Siena are senior Meghan Hansen, juniors Alexa Hollister, Angelina Phinney and Jaxon Levy, and sophomores Sarah Reynolds, Twyla Borck and Madelayne Vanoni. The Braves also have sophomore Cassie Richardson and freshmen Elle Baskerville, Taylor Blakely and Carlie Fiorito.
Against Sonoma Valley, Reynolds had 8 goals, Hansen 5 goals, Phinney 4 goals, Baskerville and Vanoni 3 goals apiece, and Richardson and Blakely 1 goal each. Goalie Twyla Borck had 15 saves in the win.
On Thursday, Hansen, Phinney, Reynolds and Blakely each had 4 goals to lead the way. Vanoni added 3 goals and 6 steals, Baskerville and Hollister tallied 1 goal each, and Borck made 2 saves.
The Braves will host Napa High, which they tied for the VVAL crown last year, at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the NVC pool.
Varsity Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena 7, Casa Grande 0
Sweeping every match and losing only 10 games, the Braves blanked the visiting Gauchos on Thursday to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the VVAL.
At No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, Priyanka Shanker received a default win from Zoe Vestal 6-0, 2-0 (retired), Bella Rampa blanked Suparrna Kompalli, 6-0, 6-0, Presley Schultz shut out Perla Perez, 6-0, 6-0, and Ashlyn Mills came back to pull out a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ashika Balakumaran.
In doubles, Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame bettered Maggie Beal and Valentina Virji at first doubles, 6-0, 6-2, Ines Keller and Kendall Manasse beat Hadley Mahoeny and Lily Moser at second doubles, 6-0, 6-1, Libby Birkbeck and Julie Best defeated Isabella Ramirez and Kiran Jhally, 6-1, 6-0.
American Canyon 5, Sonoma Valley 2
The Wolves also improved to 2-0 in the VVAL with a home win Friday. Winning in singles were Lila Hawes over Olivia Weisiger, 6-4, 6-4, Berke Nauright over Reese Dobson, 6-2, 6-1, and Nyla Maharaj over Lily Raaka, 6-1, 6-2. Winning in doubles were Genesis Billingsley and Mia Ang over Kayla Schmick and Ella Castillo, 6-3, 7-6, 7-3, and Arriella Guidubaldi and Lauren Wheelhouse over Sami Stubbs and Lily Morgan, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.
Winning for the Dragons were Mary Gallo over Lylah Awad at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-1, and Priya Clark and Jovana Saldana over Katie Ayers and Ariel Legler, 6-3, 6-0.
Varsity Volleyball
Casa Grande 3, Justin-Siena 2
The Gauchos won extended second and third sets en route to Thursday night’s marathon 16-25, 27-25, 28-26, 22-25, 15-10 win over the defending VVAL champions in Petaluma.
“I’m really proud of how we played,” Justin-Siena head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “We made some costly mistakes at the end of a few sets. But, overall, our offensive game was strong, serving was tough, passing was steady. A few points here and there and we’d have taken the match. We get better every week, and despite the loss we played great.”
Megan Hanson tallied 25 kills and added 13 digs and 1 ace and Eva Cleary had 23 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces, and 1 block to lead the Braves (1-3, 1-1 VVAL. Mea Todd dished 44 assists and added 4 kills, 16 digs and 2 aces. Marianna Fernandez had a team-high 20 digs as well as 4 assists, 1 ace, and an overall fantastic passing game, Reilley said.
Sonoma Valley 3, American Canyon 0
In their 25-15, 25-18, 26-24 VVAL loss at home Thursday night, the Wolves were led by Arianna Pacheco with 5 kills and 2 blocks, Giselle Torres with 10 assists, 5 kills and 1 block, Ava Boloyan with 3 kills and 1 block, Caytlin Capulong with 16 digs, and Kenzie Dado and Aldine Lusung with 1 block apiece.
JV Volleyball
Justin-Siena 2, Casa Grande 1
The Braves improved to 1-1 in VVAL play and 2-2 overall with a 25-12, 10-25, 16-14 victory Thursday in Petaluma.
Sophomore outside hitter Sydney Wang had 4 kills and freshman setter Siena Streblow added 2 aces and 1 kill for Justin-Siena.
Sonoma Valley 2, American Canyon 0
The Dragons swept the visiting Wolves on Thursday, 25-17, 25-14.
“The team played tough throughout the match, but minor errors gave Sonoma some momentum,” American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan said.
Leading the Wolves were Alexa Berry (2 blocks, 3 kills), Coleen Palencia (2 kills), Gabriella Trinidad (5 digs, 2 kills), Charlize Francisco (3 digs, 2 kills), Vyvylyn Tran (7 assists), Jackie Mendoza (11 digs), Leila Adel (6 digs) and Madison Gramlick (11 digs).