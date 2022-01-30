Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves outlast Gauchos, 78-73

A week after the American Canyon High boys basketball team's top scoring threat was held to 10 points in a 10-point road win over Casa Grande, Mikey Pierce exploded for a team-high 26 in a 78-73 win over the same Gauchos on Saturday night.

Pierce sank two clutch free throws with just under 30 seconds left to seal the hard-fought victory as the Wolves improved to 7-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 14-6 overall.

After the teams each scored 22 points in the opening quarter, American Canyon led just 40-37 at halftime and 64-60 after three quarters.

Pierce was honored along with nine other seniors — Khai Curry, Raekwon Bell, Jordan Nolan, Max Parmigiani, Emilio Bernardino, Myron Dailey, DJ Seymore, Chris Hampton and Ethan Sy — before the Senior Night contest, and he wasn’t the only senior standout.

Bell scored 16, Curry 12 and Nolan 11 in the balanced attack.

“It was great to see these seniors have their moment at home,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “They’ve been such a joy to watch. At times I really just feel like a fan on the sidelines.”

The Gauchos (11-9, 5-5 VVAL) hadn’t cracked the 70s since the first week of January, when they scored a season-high 80 at Vintage and 78 at Napa High in league-opening wins. Hayburn said the Wolves forced Casa Grande to play at a faster pace and was impressed that the Gauchos nearly passed the test.

“We had a game plan tonight to play the game at warp speed — run, run, run and attack the basket all night on offense and press and press on defense. We really believed we could run Casa Grande into exhaustion, but they proved to be up to the challenge,” he said. “Simply put, we were wrong. They kept up with us all game long and it really just came down to the last few possessions and the last couple shots.”

The Wolves look to avenge their only league loss when they visit Justin Siena (12-7, 2-4 VVAL) on Monday — only six days since the Braves ended American Canyon’s eight-game win streak with a 65-58 road win — before visiting Napa High (2-17, 0-6 VVAL) on Tuesday.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 3, Napa 2

Tessa Salvestrin delivered a hat trick for the Braves in their fourth straight VVAL win Saturday afternoon against the visiting Grizzlies at Dodd Stadium.

Salvestrin scored her first goal with a 40-yard free kick, her second by heading in a corner kick from Olivia Janerico, and the third on a breakaway.

“Tough game,” Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said after his team improved its second-place VVAL record to 6-2 and overall mark to 10-4. “All the credit to Napa, which made it a tough game. It will for sure be another battle on Monday night.”

The teams meet once again in a make-up game at 6 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium. Napa (4-9, 2-5 VVAL) has lost four straight since beating Vintage in the first Big Game.

JV Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 7, Napa 1

Quin Edie and Lila Heffernan each had a hat trick and Maggie Derr added a goal and two assists as the Braves won Saturday’s home game. Carolina Herrera and Heffernan each added one assist.

“Great team win,” Branagan Franco said. “Girls really brought it in the second half.”